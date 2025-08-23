Patrice Rushen reflects on her career, house music and tech

The legendary composer and producer shares insights on artistry, Chicago House, and how technology continues to shape music creation.

Patrice Rushen is a true legend, a composer, producer, and performer whose influence spans generations. As music director for the Grammys and NAACP Image Awards for more than a decade, she worked with some of the greatest legends in music while creating timeless tracks that still inspire artists today.

From her West Coast perspective, Rushen offers unique insights into the roots of Chicago House and how technology has reshaped music creation. Rolling out spoke with her ahead of her Fireside Keynote Conversation at the Chicago House Music Conference on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at the Chicago Cultural Center about her career, her experience as a woman in a male dominated industry, and the legacy of House music.

What moment stands out most in your career journey?

That’s a tough question because I’ve had so many amazing and interesting experiences. I would say though, if I had to boil it down, I would say being involved in shows like the Grammys or the NAACP Image Awards, especially because I had a chance to collaborate and work with so many artists and work to provide music direction for performers like Sarah Vaughan and the Nicholas Brothers and Sammy Davis Jr.

We used to do tributes to them. These are people, of course, I stand on their shoulders as great artists, as great entertainers as they were and as they influenced so many of us. So to be involved in a program where we were paying homage to them was really exciting for me and to be able to do that for 12 years straight as a music director.

How does it feel knowing your music still inspires so many artists today?

I’m still trying to wrap my head around that idea because it’s just probably within the last few years since I’ve been teaching that I’m aware of all the music that I heard and all of the music that inspired me because I have to talk about it a lot when I’m offering certain kinds of teaching and curriculum.

But to know that for some, my music represents that part, it’s still really hard for me to wrap my head around that. We were having fun and we’re doing what we love to do. Our passion was to be able to play music, to be able to collaborate and play with each other and to try to do it at the highest level. We wanted to be so good we could play with anybody.

What are your thoughts on Chicago House music and its roots in soul, funk and disco?

Well, first of all, I’m from the West Coast. I’m from Los Angeles. So Chicago House music, House music in general, I believe started here, had the most impact here initially. And we heard about it. We heard about the warehouse where the music was being created and the DJs were coming in and doing all kinds of things, not necessarily for any other idea than to just have the people on the floor loving the music.

And they were experimenting and had a lot of different kinds of music that influenced the music that ultimately became House. That’s the way we heard about it. And that’s the way I think that I felt that House music was of value because it involved and took into consideration all the other kinds of music, funk, R&B, some jazz, obviously with the technology and EDM and things like that that allowed for there to be even more influences from other things. I think it was all good. But it represented like just this amalgamation of possibilities.

And just like a lot of other things, it fell into a situation where people had to put it in a box. And in putting it in that box, sometimes the other side of that that’s not as good is that then it actually limits things as opposed to really celebrating that its purpose was to be progressive.

As a woman, what do you think that you bring to a situation that is unique? And why do you think you’ve been able to be so successful and have such a long-lasting career?

Well, I like to think it’s because I’ve worked really hard to become really, really good. I wanted to be one of those people that — I like all kinds of music and I wanted to be a person that understood all kinds of music to be able to make music with other people and play. But I think that one of the things that I’ve learned is that you can have the talent, you can have the skill, you can do the work. But that’s not enough.

And what I’m finding out, especially the older I get, is that your person is your citizenry. The concept of how you feel about culture. The concept of what you know about your own culture and how it has impacted and influenced other parts of the world. The ability to just communicate. Those are things that also feed the music. And I think have allowed for me to be able to be in different corners of it all and to work with different people.

And then I’ve also had the good fortune that everybody I’ve ever worked with or worked for, I learned something from them. Sometimes what not to do. But a lesson nonetheless. And to be able to take that in and apply it to myself so that I could be at my best and do the best I could in whatever situation I was in. I think people began to take that very seriously.

And then the other part of your question is from the female perspective, I’m afraid that the bar was pretty low. I don’t think that for a very long time there was the sense or sensibility that women were as serious about it and wanted to be able to make that kind of impact. And times were different. And there were other social areas that created limits and biases. But I also worked with some pretty powerful women and I stand on their shoulders.

How has technology changed the way you’ve approached making music?

I enjoy using technology. I don’t have any qualms about it, but I will say this, that I learned my craft and learned to play first. So technology became a tool to be able to maybe get to it a little faster or more precisely or something like that. It wasn’t teaching me how to play or teaching me necessarily how to write.

The beauty of it for me is that it allows for me to now just imagine what I want to imagine and be able to hear some of it back or try it a certain way or do it a different way. Or if I want you to put something on, I could send you a file and you do it and send it back to me. I don’t have to come all the way to Chicago or you come all the way to LA. We can get things done fast.

But like with everything in technology, it’s a double-edged sword. It’s not supposed to take the place of the time and the work and the energy of creating. It’s supposed to make certain things more convenient and easier for you to get to it.

And so for me, it’s been great. But I do see some of the downsides, especially being an educator. I see some of the downsides for students where it’s very confusing as to why they have to do a certain type of work when they could just press the button over here and the machine does it for them without realizing that art isn’t that way. Art isn’t made that way. And you don’t get away from the work.

If you had the opportunity to create a supergroup across time with no restrictions, who would be in that group with you?

Oh, no restrictions. Okay. Miles Davis. Sly Stone. Ella Fitzgerald. Stevie Wonder. Prince. Michael Jackson. Larry Graham. Mongo Santamaria. Freddy Hubbard on trumpet. Abbey Lincoln.