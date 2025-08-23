Producer Jeremy Pargo shocks fans in ‘The Final Play’ film

The former basketball star-turned-producer created a romantic comedy with turns that leaves fans feeling some kind of way about his character

Former professional basketball player-turned-director Jeremy Pargo leaves movie lovers guessing as to what he really meant by the title of the hilarious Black romantic comedy The Final Play.

The premise of ‘The Final Play’

The Final Play is an enthralling film that takes a comedic journey with retired pro basketball player Breylon McNeil, played by Jeremy Pargo, who also co-writes and executive produces the film. The film is in part a composite of Pargo’s real life playing basketball overseas — as well as the lives of the men he played with — as the film takes a deep dive into resilience, love, and self-discovery as Breylon navigates life beyond the court.

Breylon is filled with trepidation after he leaves the game he loves after 15 years of playing around the world, and it takes a dramatic turn when he meets and falls in love with a beautiful and successful businesswoman, played by Hazel Renee.

Breylon learns in this next chapter of his life that true victory means embracing vulnerability and subjugating one’s ego for the bigger picture. The Final Play authentically celebrates black men, their aspirations, and breaking stereotypes.

‘The Final Play’ features sterling performances

The film also stars Navv Greene — whose character keeps the jokes coming and brings levity to a deep and engrossing film — and features Jerod Haynes, Vanessa D. Fant, Joe Johnson, Aaron Goldenberg, Ernestine Morrison Johnson, George Middlebrook, and Alisha Ward. The Final Play is directed by Tailiah Breon and is streamed on Tubi.

‘The Final Play’ began as a film short

Jeremy Pargo presents The Final Play, a gripping movie he co-wrote with Barshea Lowery. Initially planned as a short film, Pargo said he needed to expand to 90 pages due to the complexity of the story.

“I was gonna write a short film and do something short just to just to enter the space, and hopefully someone gets an audition or something from it. And as I was right, I was like, I can’t get this all out. I can’t shorten the story. I need this story to be full,” Pargo told rolling out. “Went in and changed things to what I wanted them to be, to give it more, give it more of my feel. And we ended up with 90 pages, and that’s what The Final Play became.”

The finished product of The Final Play has fans guessing as to where Breylon is going with the woman he fell for, juxtaposed against the life he keeps envisioning in his dreams.

‘The Final Play’ is the combination of Pargo’s childhood loves

For the film, Pargo was able to amalgamate his childhood loves of basketball and Black romantic comedies to create the multi-layered film, The Final Play.

“I am a huge Eddie Murphy fan,” Pargo revealed. “So Boomerang was like when it comes to Black romantic comedies. Boomerang is very high on my list. It’s not a Black film, but Hitch (starring Will Smith and Eva Mendes) is unbelievable. I think Hitch might be the best romantic comedy you can find. So is Love Jones, Brothers. The Wood is my favorite movie of all time. Hands down. I referenced The Wood in the film.

The biggest impression that The Wood had on Pargo was it’s realness. “And the biggest thing I wanted my film to be was real. And I think we hit on that (with The Final Play).”

‘The Final Play’ mirrors Pargo’s life in one aspect

The one thing that Pargo’s The Final Play mirrors with his life now that he and his character Breylon transitioned from their globetrotting ways and got acclimated to normal civilian life.

“I think they’re very close to running hand in hand, because I’m kind of at that stage that Breylon is at in terms of coming to his career. His career is coming to an end, having to find a new aspect of life, or new new new lane in life. And for me, for Jeremy, is becoming film. And for the character Breylon, fortunately, he was able to fall back on coaching and building a family.”

Pargo has multiple projects in the works

In addition to The Final Play, Pargo Productions has “four or five in the chamber,” in terms of viable film scripts, with many more concepts that he and his team are working to flesh out.

In the meantime, folks can immerse themselves into the first major product from Pargo Productions, The Final Play, which is available on platforms like Google Play, Apple TV, Amazon, and Fandango.