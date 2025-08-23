Sydney Smith reflects on Black Excellence at Invest Fest

Howard University junior shares insights from her first day at Atlanta’s premiere business event

Sydney Smith, a junior finance major at Howard University, attended the first day of Invest Fest in Atlanta, representing her aunt’s company. Invest Fest, a gathering of entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators, has become a cornerstone event highlighting Black excellence and fostering opportunities for networking, investment, and mentorship. Smith joined the event alongside her aunt, Ebony Lucas, a real estate attorney and author of Rooted and Rich, who specializes in real estate and investment planning. Smith offered her perspective on the energy of the event, the importance of community, and the lessons she has taken away from her first day.

What is your name and who are you here with?

Sydney Smith: Hi, I’m Sydney Smith. I’m a junior finance major at Howard University, and I’m here with my aunt’s company. She’s currently writing her book, Rooted and Rich.

How do you like the aesthetics and vibes of Invest Fest so far?

I‘ve loved the vibes. It’s so nice to be surrounded by so much Black excellence.

What do you think is important about events like these for the Black community and business communities overall?

The most important aspect is the community. It’s encouraging to see people supporting one another while also advancing their own investments and endeavors. My biggest takeaway from my first day has been the importance of pitching. It’s essential to put your face out there and talk about what you are doing. That’s what I’ve learned so far.

Can you tell us a little bit about what the booth does?

Absolutely. My aunt is Ebony Lucas, a real estate attorney and author of Rooted and Rich. She specializes in investments and real estate, helping people with all of their investment planning and property management needs.

For Smith, Invest Fest represents more than just networking—it is a chance to witness and participate in a growing ecosystem of Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurial spirit. From her first day, she emphasized the importance of visibility, pitching ideas, and the value of mutual support within the community. With experiences like these, young professionals like Smith are not only learning to navigate business opportunities but are also contributing to a broader movement celebrating innovation, investment, and collaboration across Atlanta and beyond.