7 shocking moments from AEW Forbidden Door 2025

The wrestling world witnessed pure chaos at London’s O2 Arena as AEW Forbidden Door 2025 delivered one of the most action-packed events of the year. Seven championship matches headlined a card that featured international talent, surprising returns, and dramatic moments that left 20,000 fans on their feet throughout the evening.

From the opening bell to the final cage match, the event showcased why AEW’s annual collaboration with New Japan Pro Wrestling continues captivating global audiences. Multiple storylines reached climactic conclusions while new feuds began brewing for the months ahead.

The night belonged to both established champions defending their titles and challengers who seized opportunities to create memorable moments. London’s passionate wrestling fans created an electric atmosphere that elevated every match on the card.

1. Hangman Adam Page survives brutal championship war

The AEW World Championship main event delivered everything fans expected and more as Hangman Adam Page successfully defended against his longtime rival MJF. Their previous encounters had already established this as one of wrestling’s premier rivalries, but their London showdown reached new levels of intensity.

The match featured incredible storytelling as both competitors pushed each other to physical and emotional limits. Page controlled the early portions with aggressive offense, unleashing punishment that had MJF retreating to the outside multiple times throughout their encounter.

MJF’s desperation tactics became increasingly apparent as the match progressed. The challenger attempted to use his Dynamite Diamond Ring to force a disqualification, pulled out his CMLL championship belt as a weapon, and even tried manipulating the referee through various underhanded methods.

The finish provided pure drama as MJF appeared to score a victory after hitting his Heat Seeker finisher, but Mark Briscoe’s ringside appearance revealed that Page’s foot had been on the rope. The referee’s decision to restart the match led to Page ultimately retaining with his Buckshot Lariat combination, earning a standing ovation from the London crowd.

2. Toni Storm’s emotional title defense triumph

The AEW Women’s World Championship match between Toni Storm and Athena showcased both competitors’ incredible athletic abilities while telling a compelling story about friendship turned rivalry. Storm’s entrance received massive support from her home country crowd, creating an emotional backdrop for her title defense.

Athena brought the fight immediately, utilizing her ROH Championship experience to match Storm’s intensity from the opening moments. The challenger’s innovative offense included several high-impact moves that had Storm in genuine danger of losing her championship.

Outside interference became a factor when Billie Starkz attempted to help Athena secure victory, leading to Storm’s ally Mina Shirakawa evening the odds. The back-and-forth action kept fans guessing until Storm managed to counter Athena’s O-Face finisher into her devastating chicken wing submission hold.

The emotional victory allowed Storm to retain her championship while proving she could overcome adversity without relying on controversial tactics. Her post-match celebration with the London audience created one of the evening’s most heartfelt moments.

3. Wardlow’s shocking return as a heel

The night’s biggest surprise came when Wardlow made his long-awaited return to AEW, but not in the heroic role fans expected. His appearance following the AEW Unified Championship match stunned the London audience and completely changed the landscape of multiple ongoing storylines.

Wardlow’s assault on Prince Nana demonstrated his new ruthless attitude, as he delivered his signature powerbomb symphony to security personnel and innocent bystanders. The former TNT Champion’s physical dominance reminded everyone why he had been considered one of AEW’s rising stars before his extended absence.

The most shocking aspect was Wardlow’s alliance with Don Callis and Kazuchika Okada, forming what appears to be a formidable heel faction. His embrace of the controversial manager suggested long-term planning that could reshape AEW’s power structure in the coming months.

Fans who remembered Wardlow’s previous face turn and connection with AEW’s audience were left questioning his motivations. His decision to join forces with some of wrestling’s most manipulative characters creates intriguing possibilities for future storylines.

4. Kazuchika Okada retains amid controversy

The AEW Unified Championship match between Kazuchika Okada and Swerve Strickland lived up to expectations as a technical masterpiece, but the post-match events overshadowed the in-ring action. Okada’s victory came after an intense back-and-forth battle that showcased both wrestlers’ elite-level abilities.

Strickland proved he belonged in championship matches by matching Okada’s legendary dropkicks and innovative offense throughout their encounter. The challenger’s House Call superkick created several near-fall moments that had the London crowd believing an upset was possible.

Okada’s experience ultimately proved decisive as he countered Strickland’s finishing sequence into his devastating Rainmaker lariat. However, the champion’s post-match attack on Strickland’s knee with a steel chair suggested their rivalry was far from over.

The involvement of Wardlow’s return immediately following this match created additional layers of intrigue. Okada’s new alliance positions him as an even more dominant champion while establishing Strickland as a sympathetic challenger who deserves another opportunity.

5. Brodido captures tag team gold in chaotic finish

The AEW Tag Team Championship triple threat match provided non-stop action as Brodido, The Hurt Syndicate, and FTR battled for supremacy. The combination of Brody King and Bandido had been building momentum for months, but few expected them to emerge victorious against such established competition.

The match’s turning point came when masked attackers targeted The Hurt Syndicate, creating confusion that allowed Brodido to capitalize. The revelation that Ricochet and his associates were behind the interference added another storyline element to the proceedings.

Bandido’s athletic ability shined throughout the match, particularly during his spectacular frog splash sequence that helped secure the victory. His chemistry with the powerhouse King has created one of AEW’s most compelling tag team combinations.

The title change represents a significant shift in AEW’s tag team division, with Brodido bringing a fresh dynamic to championship feuds. Their victory speech emphasized their commitment to representing diverse wrestling styles within AEW’s expanding roster.

6. International stars shine on global stage

The involvement of New Japan Pro Wrestling talent elevated several matches throughout the evening, demonstrating the continued success of AEW‘s international partnerships. Zack Sabre Jr.’s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship defense against Nigel McGuinness provided technical wrestling excellence.

The match showcased Sabre Jr.’s submission expertise against McGuinness’s veteran experience, creating a compelling contrast in wrestling philosophies. Both competitors pushed each other to deliver their best performance on the international stage.

Additional NJPW talent throughout the card brought authentic Japanese wrestling elements that enhanced the overall event quality. Their presence reminded fans why the Forbidden Door concept continues generating excitement among global wrestling audiences.

The cultural exchange between promotions created unique match dynamics that wouldn’t be possible within a single company’s roster. These collaborations continue expanding wrestling’s international reach while providing fresh matchup possibilities.

7. Steel cage chaos ends the night

The evening concluded with a massive Lights Out Steel Cage match that featured ten competitors in an elimination-style encounter. The Golden Lovers, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay faced off against the Death Riders, Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd in the event’s most unpredictable contest.

The Hell in a Cell-style structure without a roof allowed for innovative spots that utilized the cage’s height and structure. Multiple competitors demonstrated their willingness to risk injury for spectacular moments that had the London audience gasping throughout.

Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi’s reunion as the Golden Lovers provided emotional resonance as they worked together for the first time in years. Their chemistry remained intact despite their time apart, creating hope for future collaborations.

The match’s chaotic nature meant every participant had opportunities to shine, from Darby Allin’s death-defying risks to Will Ospreay’s incredible athleticism. The contest served as a fitting conclusion to an evening filled with memorable moments and championship drama.