Antoinette Jordan’s key Invest Fest networking lesson

Kentucky streetwear entrepreneur emphasizes relationship-building as festival’s most valuable takeaway

Antoinette Jordan has built Rhae Co. from the ground up over the past two years, creating a streetwear brand that serves both men and women with zip-ups, sweatpants, t-shirts, and shorts. The Lexington, Kentucky entrepreneur brought her brand to Invest Fest 2025, where she discovered that networking might be more valuable than any product she could sell. Her experience at the Atlanta festival highlights how personal connections drive business growth in ways that traditional marketing cannot match.

First impressions and festival energy

How has your first day at Invest Fest been, and what’s the overall energy like?

Invest Fest has been great, super energetic. The people are very sweet, nice, and welcoming. We’re from Lexington, Kentucky, so Atlanta has been great to us.

The power of authentic connections

What do you think is the most important lesson people should take away from this festival?

I think what people should take away from the festival is just networking – conversations, speaking to everyone and just getting their brand out.

Celebrity influence and inspiration

Are there any speakers you’re particularly excited to see?

I’m not sure who’s speaking too much, but I think I’m interested in seeing Issa Rae speak because I watch Insecure, so I’m super interested in seeing what she has to say about everything.

Jordan’s perspective reflects the core mission of Invest Fest 2025, which combines investing, entrepreneurship, pop culture, and entertainment in a unique festival setting. The event features business and investing panel discussions, live performances from chart-topping musicians, interactive events, and a vendor marketplace showcasing over 400 small businesses. Live podcast stages host interviews with top entrepreneurs and celebrities, creating an environment where traditional business networking meets cultural influence.

For Jordan, who has spent two years building Rhae Co. from Kentucky, the Atlanta festival represents both validation and opportunity. Her emphasis on networking over product promotion demonstrates a sophisticated understanding of how modern businesses grow through relationships rather than just transactions. This approach aligns perfectly with Invest Fest’s community-focused atmosphere, where entrepreneurs share knowledge as freely as they share contact information.

The streetwear industry, particularly for emerging brands like Rhae Co., relies heavily on authentic connections and cultural relevance. Jordan’s interest in hearing from Issa Rae speaks to how successful entertainment figures can provide business insights that resonate beyond traditional entrepreneurial advice. Rae’s journey from web series creator to major television producer and entrepreneur offers a blueprint that many festival attendees find relatable and actionable.

Jordan’s experience illustrates how Invest Fest serves entrepreneurs across diverse industries and geographic locations. Her positive reception in Atlanta, despite being an out-of-state participant, demonstrates the festival’s inclusive atmosphere and its ability to make networking accessible to business owners who might otherwise lack access to major entrepreneurial communities.

The festival’s blend of education and entertainment creates an environment where conversations flow naturally, making it easier for entrepreneurs like Jordan to build the relationships that will sustain their businesses long after the event ends. Her focus on speaking to everyone reflects an understanding that every conversation has potential value, whether it leads to immediate business opportunities or plants seeds for future collaborations.

As Rhae Co. continues to grow, Jordan’s Invest Fest experience will likely influence how she approaches future networking opportunities and business development strategies.