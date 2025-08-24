Ellis and Ella Suazo reveal their wealth building secrets

Ellis and Ella Jasmine Suazo have built their mission around a simple yet powerful belief: every American deserves access to wealth-building knowledge regardless of their starting point. As co-founders of the Wealth Academy, this dynamic husband-and-wife team has dedicated themselves to equipping middle market America with the tools needed to achieve financial prosperity. Their debut appearance at Invest Fest 2025 as both vendors and attendees has already generated hundreds of leads and reinforced their conviction that community-driven financial education can transform lives.

The Wealth Academy’s mission and vision

Who are you and what brings you to Invest Fest?

Ellis: My name is Ellis Suazo and this is Ella Jasmine Suazo. We’re the co-founders of the Wealth Academy. The Wealth Academy’s goal, our purpose, our mission is to equip middle market America with the knowledge and skills and ability to live a life of prosperity and purpose.

Ella: I would agree. I think it’s an incredible opportunity for people to get out, learn secrets, tips, everything from people that’s already doing it. And it’s just a big open community of sharing knowledge and wealth. And no one’s gatekeeping, everybody wants to help each other out.

First-time experience yields impressive results

How has your first experience at Invest Fest been as both vendors and participants?

Ella: This is our very first event not just as a vendor, but as a participant, as an attendee at Invest Fest. And what I love are the intentional connections, as my husband stated. Everybody is here because they recognize not that they always have all of the answers, but they have the right questions. They’re showing up with genuine knowledge and a genuine thirst to learn, to grow, to evolve, to build wealth. And they have a myriad of different resources and options at their disposal. So far, it’s been incredible for us. We probably have hundreds of leads already. We’ve been giving out giveaways, free wealth building consultations, and legacy merchandise. So it’s been great.

Specific strategies for sustainable wealth building

You mentioned giving out hundreds of leads and free wealth building consultations. What specific strategies are you teaching people in these consultations to help them build sustainable wealth?

Ellis: Our approach focuses on three core pillars: education, implementation, and community support. We’re not just teaching theory – we’re showing people how to create multiple income streams, understand investment fundamentals, and build generational wealth. During our consultations, we assess where someone is financially and create a personalized roadmap that includes debt elimination strategies, emergency fund building, and investment planning that makes sense for their income level.

Addressing common wealth-building misconceptions

As co-founders targeting middle market America, what are some of the biggest misconceptions people have about wealth building that you’re trying to correct through the Wealth Academy?

Ella: The biggest misconception is that wealth building is only for people who already have money. Middle market America often believes they need to wait until they have more income to start investing or building wealth. We teach that wealth building starts with mindset and small, consistent actions. Another major misconception is that you need to be a financial expert to begin. We break down complex financial concepts into actionable steps that anyone can follow, regardless of their educational background.

Leveraging Invest Fest experience for future growth

This is your first time as both vendors and attendees at Invest Fest. How do you plan to take what you’ve learned here and incorporate it into the Wealth Academy’s future programs and offerings?

Ellis: The networking and knowledge sharing we’ve experienced here has been phenomenal. We’re seeing firsthand how powerful it is when people with similar goals come together in one space. We plan to incorporate more interactive elements into our programs, similar to what we’ve seen here. We’re also exploring partnerships with other educators and service providers we’ve met to offer more comprehensive wealth-building solutions to our community.

Ella: Additionally, the energy and enthusiasm we’ve witnessed has inspired us to create more immersive experiences for our clients. We’re considering hosting our own wealth-building retreat that combines education with the kind of intentional networking we’ve experienced at Invest Fest.

The Suazos’ approach to wealth education reflects a broader movement toward democratizing financial literacy. Their emphasis on meeting people where they are financially, rather than assuming prior knowledge or significant starting capital, addresses a critical gap in traditional financial education.

Their success at Invest Fest demonstrates the appetite for accessible wealth-building education among middle market Americans. By generating hundreds of leads in just their first festival appearance, the Wealth Academy has validated their approach and positioned themselves for significant growth in the financial education space.

The couple’s focus on community and genuine knowledge sharing aligns perfectly with Invest Fest’s mission of combining investing, entrepreneurship, pop culture, and entertainment. Their experience illustrates how the festival serves as more than just an educational event – it’s a catalyst for meaningful business relationships and strategic partnerships.

As the Suazos prepare to implement their Invest Fest learnings into future Wealth Academy programs, their story represents the potential for financial education to create lasting change in communities across America.