Powerball jackpot soars to $750 million for Monday drawing

The massive prize ranks as the 10th largest in lottery history after no winner emerged Saturday night

The Powerball jackpot has reached a staggering $750 million, cementing its place as the 10th largest prize in the lottery’s 33-year history. Monday night’s drawing offers players across America another shot at the life-changing sum after Saturday’s numbers failed to produce a grand prize winner.

The astronomical figure carries a cash value of $338.6 million before taxes, providing winners with two payout options when the next drawing takes place Monday, August 25 at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s near misses create millionaires

While no ticket holder claimed the top prize during Saturday’s drawing, several players walked away significantly richer. The winning numbers — white balls 11, 14, 34, 47, 51 and red Powerball 18 with a Power Play multiplier of 2 — created multiple millionaires across the country.

Two fortunate ticket holders in Maine and New York each matched all five white balls, earning $1 million prizes. A South Dakota player also matched the five white balls but had purchased the Power Play option, doubling their winnings to $2 million.

Beyond these major wins, 31 tickets secured $50,000 prizes while five additional tickets claimed $100,000 each, demonstrating how the lottery continues rewarding players even without jackpot victories.

Historic summer buildup reaches crescendo

This marks the 37th consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner since a California ticket holder claimed victory on May 31, 2025. The extended run has allowed the prize to climb steadily throughout the summer months, capturing national attention as it approached the historic $750 million threshold.

Players who secure Monday’s jackpot face an important financial decision. They can select the full $750 million paid as an annuity over 30 years, with payments increasing by 5 percent annually to account for inflation. Alternatively, winners may choose the immediate lump sum of $338.6 million, though both options remain subject to federal and state taxation.

Powerball’s massive reach and impact

The lottery operates across an impressive geographic footprint, with tickets available in 45 states plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Each $2 ticket purchase contributes to the substantial funds Powerball has generated for community programs since its 1992 launch, totaling more than $36 billion for various causes supported by state lotteries.

Despite the enticing prizes, players face steep odds. The chance of winning any prize stands at 1 in 24.9, while the odds of claiming the jackpot remain at 1 in 292.2 million. These statistics highlight the rarity of grand prize victories and the mathematical challenge facing hopeful participants.

Elite company among lottery legends

Monday’s potential $750 million prize places this jackpot among truly elite company in Powerball history. The current leader remains the record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot won in California on November 7, 2022, followed by the $1.765 billion prize claimed in California on October 11, 2023.

The third-largest jackpot of $1.586 billion was split among winners in California, Florida and Tennessee on January 13, 2016. Oregon produced the fourth-largest winner with $1.326 billion on April 6, 2024. California claimed another massive prize of $1.08 billion on July 19, 2023.

The remaining top-ten slots include prizes ranging from $842.4 million to $754.6 million, won across states from Michigan to Washington, demonstrating Powerball’s nationwide appeal and the geographic diversity of its major winners.

Drawing details and next steps

Powerball drawings occur three times weekly on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday evenings, broadcast live from the Florida Lottery’s Tallahassee studio. Interested players can watch the proceedings streamed at Powerball.com, where official results are posted shortly after each drawing concludes.

As Monday’s drawing approaches, lottery retailers nationwide are experiencing increased foot traffic from hopeful players seeking their chance at the massive prize. The excitement surrounding this jackpot reflects both its impressive size and the dreams it represents for millions of Americans hoping to transform their financial futures with a single ticket purchase.