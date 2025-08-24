Quinton Jackson’s son turns wrestling into real violence

Rampage Jackson’s son Raja faces backlash after violent incident at wrestling event sends opponent to hospital

The world of combat sports was rocked this weekend when Raja Jackson, the 25-year-old son of former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, allegedly crossed the line during what was supposed to be entertainment at an independent wrestling show in Los Angeles.

The disturbing events unfolded Saturday evening at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event, where the younger Jackson’s participation took a dangerous turn that left professional wrestler Stuart Smith, known by his ring name Syko Stu, requiring immediate medical attention and hospitalization.

Live streaming captures violent confrontation

The incident was broadcast in real-time on the streaming platform Kick, providing viewers with an unfiltered look at what transpired inside the ring. Video footage shows Raja entering the wrestling area and lifting Smith overhead before delivering what appeared to be a devastating slam to the mat.

What followed has become the subject of intense scrutiny across social media platforms and combat sports communities. The footage reveals Raja continuing his assault on Smith, who appeared motionless following the initial impact, with multiple strikes to the head before other wrestlers intervened to separate them.

Wrestling news outlet Fightful reported that while some form of confrontation between the two men had been planned as part of the show’s entertainment value, the severity of Raja’s actions far exceeded what organizers had anticipated.

Hospital visit follows unexpected escalation

According to reports from the scene, Smith was transported to a local medical facility following the incident, where he received treatment for what sources described as serious injuries sustained during the confrontation.

The situation reportedly began earlier in the evening when Smith appeared to throw a canned beverage at Raja’s head, setting the stage for what would later unfold in the wrestling ring. This initial altercation seemed to escalate tensions between the two men beyond what event organizers had scripted for their show.

Father addresses son’s actions publicly

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, the 47-year-old former UFC light heavyweight champion, took to social media to address the situation involving his son. The elder Jackson expressed his disapproval of Raja’s behavior while providing context for what led to the violent encounter.

In his statement, Rampage explained that his son had been struck in the head moments before Smith’s scheduled match and was told he could seek revenge during the wrestling segment. The former champion believed this was simply part of the show’s predetermined storyline rather than a genuine opportunity for retaliation.

The UFC veteran emphasized that his son’s background as an MMA fighter made him unsuitable for participation in professional wrestling events, where performers typically work together to create the illusion of combat without causing actual harm to their opponents.

Medical concerns compound the controversy

Adding another layer of complexity to the situation, Rampage revealed that Raja had recently suffered a concussion during training just days before the wrestling event. This medical condition, he argued, should have prevented his son from engaging in any form of physical contact whatsoever.

The disclosure of Raja’s recent head injury has raised questions about the decision-making process that allowed him to participate in the wrestling show, particularly given the well-documented risks associated with repeated head trauma in combat sports.

Recovery and responsibility take center stage

As news of the incident continues to spread across social media and sports news outlets, attention has shifted to Smith’s recovery and the broader implications for independent wrestling promotions that incorporate non-wrestlers into their shows.

Rampage provided an update confirming that Smith was conscious and in stable condition following medical treatment, offering some relief amid the controversy surrounding his son’s actions.

The incident has sparked discussions within the combat sports community about the responsibilities of promoters when mixing different types of fighters and entertainers, particularly when family connections to established fighters are involved.

Representatives for both Rampage Jackson and Knokx Pro Wrestling have not provided additional comments beyond the social media statements already made public.