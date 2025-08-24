Standing with Fawn Weaver: 5 ways to support Uncle Nearest

Standing with Fawn Weaver: 5 Ways to Support the Trailblazing CEO of Uncle Nearest

When Fawn Weaver, the visionary founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest, spoke out after news of the brand entering receivership, her words were not of defeat, but of resolve. She reminded the world that she built this company, she owns it, and she runs it—alongside a leadership team that has stood by her for nearly a decade. For Weaver, this moment is not the end of the story, but a temporary test of strength on the path toward an even greater legacy.

Uncle Nearest has always been about more than whiskey—it’s about honoring history, empowering community, and rewriting the narrative of who gets to lead at the highest levels of business. As Weaver declared, her team remains “unshaken and unmoved,” and she invited the community to stand with her in meaningful ways.

Even though Weaver is legally under a gag order and cannot discuss the specifics of her case, she recently spoke on a panel at Invest Fest 2025 alongside pioneer Tabitha Brown. When asked how the receivership has impacted her company and what it means for the future of Uncle Nearest, she responded with striking confidence: “We are having the best sales we have ever had in the history of my company!”

With that in mind—and to ensure the momentum continues—here are five powerful ways we can all rally behind her.

1. Clear the Shelves, Fill the Spirit

Weaver’s rallying cry was simple yet profound: “Clear the shelves.” Every purchase of Uncle Nearest is more than just a bottle—it’s a vote of confidence in her vision and the legacy of Nearest Green, the first known African American master distiller. By intentionally choosing Uncle Nearest at restaurants, bars, and retailers, we send a clear message that the brand’s foundation is strong and supported.

2. Echo Her Resilience

“Unshaken and unmoved.” These words, spoken by Weaver, embody not only her leadership but also the spirit of Uncle Nearest itself. Sharing her message, quoting her powerful words, and amplifying her voice on social media helps shape the public narrative. By echoing her resilience, we remind others that true leaders are defined not by challenges avoided, but by how they stand in the storm.

3. Protect the Legacy

Weaver often frames Uncle Nearest as being “so much bigger than the current news cycle.” At its heart, the company is about honoring Nearest Green’s descendants and ensuring his contributions are never forgotten. Supporters can protect that legacy by uplifting the Nearest Green Foundation, championing its scholarship programs, and reminding the world that this work goes beyond business—it’s about justice, history, and heritage.

4. Celebrate the Team Behind the Vision

While Weaver is the face of the company, she is quick to spotlight her leadership team—many of whom have stood beside her for six to eight years. In moments like this, acknowledging their dedication is vital. Sharing gratitude, supporting their updates, and celebrating their achievements shines a light on the collective strength that has fueled Uncle Nearest’s meteoric rise.

5. Invest in the Future Story

Receivership is a headline, but it’s not the whole story. Uncle Nearest remains one of the fastest-growing whiskey brands in America, now available in tens of thousands of locations nationwide. Believing in Weaver’s vision means recognizing the long game: a story of legacy, innovation, and transformation. Whether by encouraging partnerships, sharing her milestones, or simply keeping faith in her leadership, we invest in a future that Weaver is determined to write.

A Legacy Bigger Than the Headlines

Fawn Weaver’s journey is a reminder that legacy-building rarely happens without resistance. What matters is the unwavering spirit she embodies and the community willing to stand with her. Supporting her now is about more than preserving a brand—it’s about affirming a leader who has broken barriers, honored history, and inspired countless others to dream bigger.

In moments of trial, we don’t just watch history unfold—we help shape it. And right now, history is asking us to stand with Fawn Weaver.