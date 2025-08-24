Tennis fans discover secret to free US Open streaming

Tennis fans seeking free access to the 2025 US Open can turn to 9Now’s comprehensive streaming coverage, which runs from August 24 through September 7 without requiring any subscription fees. The Australian platform offers live coverage from Flushing Meadows as defending champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka attempt to retain their titles.

The Nine Network has maintained exclusive broadcasting rights for the US Open in Australia since 2022, providing extensive tournament coverage across multiple channels and streaming platforms. This year’s free coverage includes English commentary and focuses on the most compelling matches throughout the two-week event.

Accessing 9Now’s free tennis coverage

Creating a 9Now account requires only basic registration, with no payment information needed to begin streaming. The platform operates as Australia’s free-to-air streaming service, making it accessible to viewers who prefer avoiding subscription-based sports networks.

New users can register for complimentary accounts directly through the 9Now website or mobile application. The service streams live matches with quality suitable for tennis viewing, including clear court visibility and professional commentary. Coverage begins daily at 11 a.m. ET, accommodating various global time zones for international viewers.

The Wide World of Sports team provides expert analysis throughout tournament coverage, featuring former professional players Todd Woodbridge and Jelena Dokic alongside broadcasters Sam McClure and Georgie Parker.

International viewing options

While 9Now officially restricts its US Open coverage to Australian audiences, international tennis enthusiasts have discovered methods to access the free streaming service from other countries. Virtual private network services allow viewers to appear as though they’re accessing content from within Australia.

Users outside Australia typically connect to Australian server locations through VPN applications, enabling access to 9Now’s tennis coverage from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and other regions. This approach has gained popularity among tennis fans seeking alternatives to expensive cable packages or streaming subscriptions.

The platform previously streamed French Open coverage earlier in 2025, demonstrating consistent quality and reliability for major tennis tournaments throughout the season.

Device compatibility and technical requirements

9Now supports an extensive range of viewing devices, making it accessible across most modern technology platforms. The service accommodates both mobile viewing and traditional television setups through various streaming devices and smart TV applications.

Compatible devices include Android phones and tablets running OS 5 or newer, Apple devices with iOS 12 or later, and multiple web browsers including Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Mozilla in their latest versions. Television viewing options extend to Apple TV models, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast devices and various smart TV platforms.

LG Smart TVs require webOS 4 or higher for optimal performance. Roku compatibility spans multiple device generations, from Roku 2 through current Streaming Stick models. Additional television platforms include Foxtel iQ, Freeview, Fetch TV and Hisense TV integration.

The platform recommends minimum internet speeds of 0.6 Mbps for basic streaming, though 1.8 Mbps provides improved picture quality for enhanced viewing experiences.

Tournament coverage highlights

9Now’s US Open programming emphasizes key matches rather than comprehensive court-by-court coverage, ensuring viewers access to the tournament’s most significant moments. Prime-time coverage features live matches alongside on-demand viewing options for flexibility in scheduling.

The network’s strategy focuses on showcasing major stars including Sinner, Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff as they compete throughout the tournament brackets. While not every match receives coverage, the platform prioritizes contests featuring top-ranked players and compelling storylines.

Stan Sport, Nine Entertainment’s premium streaming service, offers expanded coverage including two courts in 4K resolution for subscribers seeking comprehensive tournament access. However, 9Now’s free coverage provides substantial tournament viewing without additional costs.

Nine Network’s tennis broadcasting success

The Nine Network has established itself as a reliable tennis broadcaster, with 2.7 million viewers watching Olympic Games tennis coverage exclusively through the platform in 2024. This viewership demonstrates the network’s ability to deliver major sporting events to substantial Australian audiences.

The broadcaster’s tennis coverage strategy combines free-to-air accessibility with premium streaming options, accommodating various viewer preferences and budget considerations. The approach has proven successful in maintaining audience engagement across multiple tennis tournaments throughout the annual calendar.

High-definition streaming remains standard across Nine Network’s tennis coverage, with 4K options available through Stan Sport for viewers seeking enhanced visual experiences during critical matches and tournament highlights.