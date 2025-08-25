GGL launches 2025 SZN ZERO gaming with Ne-Yo and T-Pain

Global Gaming League Launches 2025 SZN ZERO with headliners Ne-Yo, T-Pain, and more in Las Vegas

~ Article submitted by Kavarious Finch

Las Vegas was buzzing this past Saturday, August 23, as the Global Gaming League (GGL) officially kicked off its highly anticipated 2025 SZN ZERO at The Palms. The event brought together music, gaming, fashion, celebrities, culture, and production in one unforgettable night. The message was clear: anyone and everyone is a gamer. From the hood to the hills, from the far to the near, the league celebrated the power of gaming to bring people together and break barriers.

The night began with a high energy pregame performance from Gelo Li’Angelo Ball, who set the tone with Booted Up and Tweeker. Fans filled the venue, ready for a night of competition, entertainment, and culture. GGL was about more than just games. Scholarships for low income gamers and prize money for competitors highlighted the league’s commitment to changing lives through gaming. Ne-Yo captured the sentiment of the night when he said, “Gaming is my escape. Don’t let the money control gaming. Find something you love to do and the money will come.”

Gaming Meets Culture

The competition brought out some of the best players across multiple games. Team Ne-Yo, named GNTLMN’s Gaming, and Team T-Pain, the Nappy Head Grizzlies, led their squads with one rule in mind: pick the best player for each match and no repeats allowed.

Tetris : Kat from Team T-Pain, the league’s highest paid female gamer, set new world records and won round one. AskJoshy from Team Ne-Yo came back to win rounds two and three, giving his team the victory.

Trackmania : With five thousand dollars on the line, BabyfaceKiddo from Team T-Pain won round one, Kaash Paige from Team Ne-Yo took round two, and Team T-Pain ultimately claimed the win.

Tony Hawks Pro Skater : Jumpman from Team T-Pain defeated Tyla Yaweh from Team Ne-Yo.

Call of Duty : AVENYS from Team Ne-Yo took the win over Dan Rue from Team T-Pain.

Tekken 8 : In a final one on one showdown between the team owners, Ne-Yo defeated T-Pain and reminded the crowd, “None of you believed in me, but I didn’t need your belief.”

By the end of the night, AVENYS was named GGL MVP, walking away with two thousand five hundred dollars and recognition for “wiping out the competition.” The matches were intense, but they were also a celebration of strategy, skill, and creativity, showing that gaming can be both competitive and inclusive.

Celebrity Energy and Community

Beyond the games, the night was filled with moments that celebrated culture. Flava Flav introduced his GGL team and reminded the crowd that gaming can unite families and communities: “Families that play together, stay together.” During halftime, Rich The Kid brought his signature energy to the stage, performing Plug Walk and his new track New Freezer, proving that music and gaming are increasingly connected.

The Big Picture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Pain (@tpain)

The 2025 SZN ZERO launch was more than just a tournament. It was a cultural moment. From performances to celebrity appearances to announcements of life changing opportunities for low income gamers, the event showed that gaming is for everyone. The night bridged industries, celebrated diversity, and created space for fans and players to connect in meaningful ways.

With electrifying gameplay, inspiring messages, and a immersive sense of community, GGL proved that gaming is no longer just entertainment. It is culture, opportunity, and a movement that includes everyone.