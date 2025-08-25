The jazz festival in Pittsburgh that keeps on swinging

Pittsburgh is a jazz city. Its musicians have been credited with helping to develop the jazz style of “bebop,” and venues such as The Crawford Grill were hotspots attracting performers like Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, and Dizzy Gillespie. The Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival (PIJF) has been keeping that legacy swinging.
The popular festival returns for its 15th edition, September 18-21 at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center (AWAACC) with performances by Dee Dee Bridgewater, Eric Benet, Jazzmeia Horn, and more. PIJF director and AWAACC President/CEO Janis Burley shared her reflections on the festival’s impact, plans for future developments, and her philosophy of musical curation without rigid boundaries.
Fifteen years of community impact
Reflecting on the festival’s evolution, Burley notes that PIJF was born from the community’s longing for the defunct Mellon Jazz Festival. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with local businesses and residents embracing the celebration year after year.
“The whole city gets in on the music celebration with concerts at libraries, at the airport, at restaurants and bars, schools, and, of course, in the street on festival weekend,” Burley explains. “I am most proud of the way we have connected neighborhoods, people of all ages, backgrounds, races, and beliefs through a love of art and jazz culture.”
Downtown revitalization and future growth
The festival’s future looks promising with Governor Shapiro’s announcement of a $600 million downtown revitalization effort in 2024. Burley sees this investment as crucial for the festival’s long-term sustainability and growth.
“We are working in collaboration with other organizations committed to revitalizing downtown to develop the Liberty Avenue business corridor,” she says. “Over the next five years, we will have more great restaurants and boutiques, hotels, parking, and streetscape to welcome our guests.”
The festival will maintain its street presence in front of AWAACC, with plans for facade enhancements and improved amenities to make the performing arts center more inviting.
Navigating industry challenges
Like many festivals worldwide, PIJF has faced the challenges NPR highlighted in 2024—rising costs, declining attendance, and competition from major live music corporations. Burley’s response demonstrates both innovation and adaptability.
The festival was among the first to pivot during the pandemic, presenting a virtual edition in June 2020 that reached jazz lovers globally. However, attempts to move to ticketed venues in 2021 resulted in dramatically reduced attendance.
“Last year, we went back to our roots—a free festival in the street—and our audience reached pre-COVID numbers,” Burley explains. “The cost of doing business has increased drastically, so we have to find more revenue streams to make the festival sustainable in the future.”
A philosophy without musical boundaries
When it comes to programming, Burley takes an inclusive approach to the ongoing debate about jazz purity versus genre diversity at jazz festivals.
“Pittsburgh is a jazz town, but we are also a city of music lovers of R&B and rhythms from around the world,” she states. “I decided from day one that I would curate a festival every year that is rooted in jazz, but also one that celebrates other styles of music that honor the improvisation of jazz. Jazz is our anchor, but I don’t follow any rules. If there are rules, who made them?”
Looking ahead
As PIJF enters its 15th year, Burley emphasizes the importance of collaboration and resource sharing within the festival industry. The organization partners with other festivals on marketing initiatives, supports artists by commissioning new work, and maintains its commitment to exceptional programming.
The festival’s survival strategy focuses on returning to its community-centered, accessible roots while finding innovative ways to generate revenue and support the artists who make the music possible. For Pittsburgh’s jazz scene, this approach ensures that the city’s rich musical heritage continues to thrive and evolve for future generations.
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.