The jazz festival in Pittsburgh that keeps on swinging

Navigating industry challenges

Like many festivals worldwide, PIJF has faced the challenges NPR highlighted in 2024—rising costs, declining attendance, and competition from major live music corporations. Burley’s response demonstrates both innovation and adaptability.

The festival was among the first to pivot during the pandemic, presenting a virtual edition in June 2020 that reached jazz lovers globally. However, attempts to move to ticketed venues in 2021 resulted in dramatically reduced attendance.

“Last year, we went back to our roots—a free festival in the street—and our audience reached pre-COVID numbers,” Burley explains. “The cost of doing business has increased drastically, so we have to find more revenue streams to make the festival sustainable in the future.”

A philosophy without musical boundaries

When it comes to programming, Burley takes an inclusive approach to the ongoing debate about jazz purity versus genre diversity at jazz festivals.

“Pittsburgh is a jazz town, but we are also a city of music lovers of R&B and rhythms from around the world,” she states. “I decided from day one that I would curate a festival every year that is rooted in jazz, but also one that celebrates other styles of music that honor the improvisation of jazz. Jazz is our anchor, but I don’t follow any rules. If there are rules, who made them?”

Looking ahead

As PIJF enters its 15th year, Burley emphasizes the importance of collaboration and resource sharing within the festival industry. The organization partners with other festivals on marketing initiatives, supports artists by commissioning new work, and maintains its commitment to exceptional programming.

The festival’s survival strategy focuses on returning to its community-centered, accessible roots while finding innovative ways to generate revenue and support the artists who make the music possible. For Pittsburgh’s jazz scene, this approach ensures that the city’s rich musical heritage continues to thrive and evolve for future generations.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.