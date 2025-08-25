John Legend’s Ravinia crowd ‘Get Lifted’ after 20 years

The journey of a legend

For many, the story of John Legend begins with Kanye West’s College Dropout. That was where the world first heard his soulful voice, and where Grammy Award-winning poet J. Ivy gave him the name “Legend.” At Ravinia, John leaned into storytelling just as much as the music. He told the crowd about his beginnings in the church, the place where his love for music was born.

He shared that his parents influenced his early journey, and in honor of that, he performed a moving rendition of “Precious Lord.” Legend reflected on his time in Scranton, where he played piano at a local church, and on how his friend introduced him to Lauryn Hill. The two drove to Newark, New Jersey, where he ended up playing on Hill’s landmark album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

He reminded the audience that he appeared on track 13, telling everyone he met back then that he was “Track 13.” The story set up his cover of Hill’s “Everything Is Everything,” which connected his history with the present moment.

Philadelphia soul revival

Legend then gave a nod to his days in the Philadelphia music scene of the early 2000s, a period that helped shape his artistry. What followed was a medley celebrating Philly soul: songs from Bilal, The Roots, Jill Scott, and Musiq Soulchild. This section of the show transported the crowd into the vibe of that era, weaving Legend’s personal journey into a broader tapestry of neo-soul.

Common ground and surprise moments

The audience didn’t just get John alone. Midway through, Common appeared as a surprise guest, bringing electricity to the stage. Together they performed “They Say” and later “Glory,” the Grammy-winning anthem that has become a cultural statement on justice and hope. The chemistry between the two was undeniable, and the performance was one of the night’s highlights.

Legend’s ability to switch between commanding showman and intimate storyteller made the concert special. After playing “Ordinary People,” he opened up about his parents’ relationship, explaining how their marriage, divorce, remarriage, and second divorce inspired the song. The song, already emotional, took on even more weight.

He followed it with “It Don’t Have to Change,” speaking to the importance of family and love even when life shifts—those quieter moments balanced out the more upbeat stretches of the night, reminding the audience that at his core, John Legend is a man who believes in the power of connection.