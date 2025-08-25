Magic Johnson talks power, money & building our own table

Earvin “Magic” Johnson headlined this year’s Invest Fest and urged attendees to start building “our” own table

Magic at Invest Fest 2025

When Earvin “Magic” Johnson stepped on stage at Invest Fest 2025 in Atlanta, he wasn’t just there as a Hall of Famer or billionaire businessman, he came as a truth-teller. In a world where flashy headlines often focus on net worth and business deals, Magic brought it back to something more fundamental: power through representation.

For the audience of entrepreneurs, creators, and wealth-builders, Magic’s words hit deeper than the usual motivational script. His message wasn’t about chasing the bag alone. It was about making sure the people who look like us are in the rooms where decisions are made, and not just sitting in the back row, but actually holding influence.

The Seat That Changes Everything

“What is our biggest challenge,” Magic said, “is that we don’t have a seat at the table.”

It’s a statement that lingers long after it’s spoken. The Lakers legend was clear: yes, money matters, but without representation, financial success has limited power. He emphasized that when someone from our community climbs into success, that position becomes leverage.

“When you become successful, you’re able to now have a seat at that table,” Magic explained. “And then you can help the city change. They include you on decisions that happen in the city or in different areas of the city that you live in. So it’s like the power.”

For Magic, success isn’t just personal, it’s political, cultural, and communal.

Beyond the Bag

The message cut through like a halftime pep talk. Magic reminded the audience that financial wins without representation can feel hollow. “Yes, we can allow people to make money,” he said, “but we need to be represented.”

That representation looks like Black and Brown entrepreneurs on boards. It looks like women being decision-makers in industries where they’ve long been excluded. It looks like shaping policy, city planning, and corporate direction—not just reacting to decisions that have already been made.

Magic has lived this truth. From becoming part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and LAFC, to his historic investments in Starbucks, movie theaters, and underserved communities, Johnson has consistently shown what happens when representation and business overlap. It changes not only who gets paid, but who gets heard.

The Personal Side of Power

Magic’s brilliance on stage is his ability to mix wisdom with personal storytelling. He gave the crowd a glimpse into his learning style, admitting he’s a visual learner who also absorbs through reading. That honesty made the legend more relatable, breaking the myth that success is only for the “naturally gifted.”

He even sprinkled in anecdotes, like a half-told story from Barcelona during the Dream Team days. It was vintage Magic—charismatic, funny, but still grounding the point in lived experience. Storytelling, for him, isn’t just entertainment—it’s a teaching tool.

Representation as Legacy

What Johnson drove home is that the “seat at the table” isn’t just about personal gain, it’s about impact. A seat means you can advocate for your city, push for inclusive hiring, redirect investment, and change how opportunity flows.

It’s also about legacy. Because when we’re at the table, the decisions being made affect generations to come. Magic reminded Invest Fest attendees that wealth alone won’t shift the culture unless it’s paired with influence and representation.

Why It Matters Now

In a year where conversations about equity, AI, and economic power are reshaping the global stage, Magic’s words feel urgent. Atlanta, already known as a Black hub of innovation and entrepreneurship, was the perfect backdrop for this conversation.

Invest Fest’s audience, filled with hungry entrepreneurs, content creators, and business leaders, didn’t just hear a pep talk. They heard a call to action. Success isn’t only about stacking millions—it’s about using those millions to create access, opportunity, and voice for our people.

Closing Thought

Magic Johnson’s appearance at Invest Fest 2025 wasn’t just about business strategy. It was a reminder: don’t just chase the bag, chase the power that comes with pulling up a chair. Because once you’re at that table, you can shift the future for your entire community.