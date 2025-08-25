What Netflix just unleashed in Philadelphia and Dallas

Netflix is taking its most beloved shows off the screen and into the real world with the launch of two massive entertainment complexes that promise to transform how fans experience their favorite streaming content. The company has announced opening dates for its highly anticipated Netflix House venues, marking a bold expansion beyond digital entertainment into physical retail and experiential spaces.

The Philadelphia location at King of Prussia Mall will welcome visitors on November 12, while the Dallas site at Galleria Dallas will open its doors on December 11. Each 100,000-square-foot space represents Netflix’s ambitious vision of creating permanent destinations where fans can immerse themselves in the worlds of hit series like Stranger Things, Squid Game, and Wednesday.

These groundbreaking venues represent more than just themed attractions; they signal Netflix’s strategy to create new revenue streams while deepening fan engagement through hands-on experiences that go far beyond traditional viewing. The company is positioning these locations as entertainment destinations that will evolve alongside its content catalog.

Immersive experiences bring shows to life

The Netflix House concept centers on transforming popular streaming content into interactive experiences that allow fans to step directly into their favorite fictional worlds. Each location will feature regularly rotating activities and attractions designed to keep visitors returning for new adventures tied to Netflix’s expanding library of original content.

Philadelphia’s Top 9 Mini Golf offers a technologically enhanced twist on the classic game, with nine holes featuring live leaderboards and themes inspired by series including Bridgerton, Stranger Things, and Squid Game. The gamified approach reflects Netflix’s understanding that modern entertainment consumers expect interactive and competitive elements in their experiences.

The Netflix Virtuals experience in Philadelphia takes immersion even further, using virtual reality technology to place fans directly inside the narratives of hit shows. Participants can become main characters in the worlds of Stranger Things, Squid Game, and Rebel Moon, creating personalized storylines within familiar fictional universes.

Dallas visitors will encounter Netflix RePLAY, which reimagines traditional arcade gaming through the lens of popular Netflix content. The interactive games draw from series like Sakamoto Days, Floor is Lava, and Love is Blind, creating familiar yet fresh entertainment experiences that blend nostalgia with contemporary storytelling.

Large-scale attractions anchor each location

Both Netflix House venues will feature major experiential attractions that serve as centerpiece destinations for visitors seeking deeper engagement with their favorite shows. These large-scale experiences represent significant investments in creating authentic environments that capture the essence of Netflix’s most popular properties.

Philadelphia’s offerings include ONE PIECE: Quest for the Devil Fruit and Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts, two experiences that promise to transport visitors directly into the distinctive worlds of these hit series. The attractions are designed to accommodate groups while providing individual moments of discovery and engagement.

Dallas will host Stranger Things: Escape the Dark and Squid Game: Survive the Trials, experiences that tap into the psychological thriller and competitive elements that have made these shows global phenomena. The attractions promise to recreate the tension and excitement that have captivated millions of viewers worldwide.

These flagship experiences will likely serve as the primary draw for visitors, with their success potentially influencing Netflix’s future expansion plans and the development of similar attractions at other locations.

Retail and dining complete the experience

The Netflix House concept extends beyond entertainment attractions to include comprehensive retail and dining options that allow fans to take pieces of their favorite shows home. The merchandising strategy reflects Netflix’s recognition that physical products can extend the emotional connection fans feel with streaming content.

Food offerings will be themed around popular Netflix properties, creating dining experiences that complement the entertainment attractions. This approach allows visitors to spend extended periods within the Netflix ecosystem, potentially increasing both engagement and revenue per visit.

The retail components will feature exclusive merchandise tied to Netflix’s most popular shows and movies, providing fans with unique items that can’t be found elsewhere. This exclusivity strategy is designed to drive repeat visits and create additional touchpoints with Netflix content beyond the streaming platform.

Ticketing and access details revealed

While entry to Netflix House locations is free, the featured experiences and activities will require paid tickets with varying price points depending on the attraction. This mixed-revenue model allows Netflix to attract casual visitors while generating income from more engaged fans willing to pay for premium experiences.

Tickets for Philadelphia experiences will go on sale October 17, while Dallas tickets become available November 18. The company has opened waitlists for both locations, indicating strong initial interest in the concept and allowing Netflix to gauge demand before the official launch.

Netflix has partnered with AAdvantage Mastercard to offer credit cardholders exclusive pre-sale access to ticketed experiences. This partnership demonstrates how the company is leveraging existing consumer relationships to drive early adoption and create additional value for partner brands.

Expansion plans hint at larger strategy

The announcement includes plans for a third Netflix House location in Las Vegas, targeted for opening in 2027. This timeline suggests that Netflix is taking a measured approach to expansion, using the initial two locations to refine the concept before committing to additional markets.

Las Vegas represents a natural fit for Netflix’s experiential strategy, given the city’s established entertainment infrastructure and tourist-focused economy. The location choice indicates that Netflix sees potential for these venues to attract both local visitors and tourists seeking unique entertainment experiences.

The success of the Philadelphia and Dallas locations will likely influence the pace and scale of future Netflix House developments, as the company evaluates whether this physical expansion strategy can meaningfully contribute to its overall business objectives.