Tilray stock soars 17% amid Trump cannabis reform buzz

Cannabis giant rides policy hopes and European expansion plans to dramatic gains

Cannabis company Tilray Brands has become the center of Wall Street attention as shares rocketed 17.52% following reports that President Trump is considering reclassifying marijuana from its current Schedule I status to the less restrictive Schedule III category. The potential policy shift has ignited investor enthusiasm across the entire cannabis sector, with Tilray emerging as one of the biggest beneficiaries.

The dramatic price movement comes at a pivotal moment for the company, which has endured a turbulent year marked by regulatory uncertainty and market volatility. Despite the recent surge, Tilray’s stock remains down more than 38% over the past twelve months, though it has gained an impressive 159% in the last three months alone.

Cannabis reclassification could transform industry landscape

The proposed reclassification represents a seismic shift for the cannabis industry. Moving marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III would significantly reduce federal restrictions and open new pathways for medical cannabis access. For companies like Tilray, this regulatory change could eliminate many of the banking, tax, and operational hurdles that have plagued the industry for years.

The timing of Trump‘s consideration appears strategic, as the cannabis sector has faced mounting pressure from investors seeking clarity on federal policy. Industry analysts suggest that Schedule III classification could trigger a domino effect, encouraging more institutional investment and accelerating mainstream adoption of cannabis products.

European expansion adds international dimension

Beyond the domestic policy developments, Tilray has announced a strategic partnership with Italian pharmaceutical company Molteni to deepen its European market presence. This international expansion comes as European cannabis markets continue to mature, with Germany leading the charge in medical cannabis adoption.

The European venture represents Tilray’s broader strategy to diversify geographically and reduce dependence on the volatile North American market. Company executives have previously emphasized that international markets offer more stable regulatory environments and potentially higher profit margins compared to the increasingly competitive Canadian and U.S. markets.

Recent performance reflects sector volatility

Tilray‘s dramatic three-month rally stands in sharp contrast to its longer-term struggles. The company’s stock performance mirrors the broader cannabis sector’s boom-and-bust cycles, which have been driven largely by regulatory speculation and shifting political winds.

The current momentum has outpaced many of Tilray’s competitors, positioning the company as a potential leader in a reformed cannabis landscape. However, the rapid gains have also raised questions about whether the stock price now reflects overly optimistic expectations about regulatory changes that remain uncertain.

Product diversification strategy continues

While regulatory headlines dominate investor attention, Tilray has quietly expanded its product portfolio beyond traditional cannabis offerings. The company recently launched new beverages and spirits products, part of a broader strategy to build a diversified consumer goods platform.

This diversification approach aims to reduce Tilray’s exposure to cannabis market volatility while leveraging its distribution networks and brand recognition in adjacent categories. The strategy has shown early promise, though cannabis products still represent the majority of company revenues.

Valuation concerns emerge amid rally

Despite the recent excitement, some market observers warn that Tilray’s valuation may have gotten ahead of fundamentals. Analysts suggest the stock could be overvalued by approximately 24% based on current growth projections and market conditions.

The valuation concerns center on ambitious assumptions about international expansion success and U.S. regulatory timeline. While European cannabis revenue has grown 112% year-over-year, excluding Australia operations, questions remain about whether this growth rate is sustainable as markets mature.

Risk factors cloud optimistic outlook

Several challenges could derail Tilray’s momentum. Persistent delays in U.S. federal legalization continue to create uncertainty, while ongoing price compression in Canada’s mature cannabis market pressures profit margins. Additionally, increased competition from both established players and new entrants could limit market share gains.

The company’s success will likely depend on its ability to execute international expansion plans while navigating the complex regulatory landscape. Investors are closely watching for concrete progress on policy reforms and tangible results from European operations.

As Tilray rides the current wave of optimism, the cannabis industry finds itself at a potential inflection point where policy reform could finally unlock the market potential that investors have long anticipated.