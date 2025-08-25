Arkansas campus shooter RazALERT sends students into panic

Mullins Library lockdown triggers massive police response before authorities confirm no actual shooting occurred

University of Arkansas students received a RazALERT emergency notification Monday afternoon warning of an active shooter report at Mullins Library, though police later confirmed no shooting had occurred as they cleared the area.

The alert was sent at 12:27 p.m., triggering immediate emergency response across the Fayetteville campus.

RazALERT message warns students to avoid library

The emergency notification instructed students to “avoid the area of Mullins Library due to an active shooter reported. Avoid. Deny. Defend.” Mullins Library sits in the heart of campus, near the Student Union.

University spokesperson John Thomas confirmed law enforcement had set up a perimeter around the library following the reported threat.

Multiple agencies respond to campus

The report prompted response from campus police, Fayetteville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI. Officers immediately began evacuating students from the library area.

Fayetteville police confirmed they were on scene clearing the library, with no injuries reported during the initial response.

No confirmed shooting by 1:10 PM

Sergeant Stephen Mauk with Fayetteville Police Department provided an update at 1:10 p.m., stating there was no confirmed shooting but law enforcement was continuing to clear the area.

The UAPD confirmed they were on campus evacuating students as a precautionary measure during the investigation.

Stadium locked down during response

Razorback Stadium was placed under lockdown during the emergency response, according to reports from the scene. The lockdown affected multiple campus facilities beyond just the library area.

The comprehensive response reflected standard campus emergency protocols for active shooter reports.

Library location creates concern

Mullins Library’s central location across from the Arkansas Union made the reported threat particularly significant due to heavy student traffic in the area during lunch hours.

The library serves as a major campus hub where many students and faculty would typically be present during the timeframe when the alert was issued.

Emergency system performs as designed

The RazALERT emergency notification system successfully delivered the warning message to students and staff, allowing them to take appropriate safety measures.

The system’s rapid communication capability enabled people on campus to respond quickly to the potential threat while law enforcement investigated.

Students evacuated safely

University police successfully evacuated students from Mullins Library and surrounding buildings without any reported injuries. The evacuation process followed established emergency protocols.

No injuries were reported in connection with either the initial threat report or the subsequent emergency response and evacuation procedures.

Large police presence established

The response included a significant law enforcement presence from multiple agencies working together to secure the campus area and investigate the reported threat.

Officers worked systematically to ensure the safety of all students and staff while determining whether any actual threat existed on campus.

Ongoing area clearing continues

As of the 1:10 p.m. update, law enforcement continued clearing the area around Mullins Library to ensure complete safety before lifting emergency restrictions.

The methodical clearing process was conducted as a precautionary measure even after determining no confirmed shooting had occurred.

Community waits for all-clear

Students, faculty, and community members waited for official updates from university officials and law enforcement as the situation continued to unfold.

The campus community followed official guidance to avoid the affected area while authorities completed their security sweep.

Investigation determines false alarm

The thorough law enforcement response confirmed that while an active shooter was reported at Mullins Library, no actual shooting had taken place on the University of Arkansas campus.

Police continued their systematic clearing of campus buildings to ensure complete security before declaring the emergency situation resolved.

The University of Arkansas active shooter report at Mullins Library prompted immediate emergency response from multiple law enforcement agencies. While no confirmed shooting occurred, authorities continued clearing the area to ensure campus safety.