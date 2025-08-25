US confirms first human case of screwworm infection

Maryland patient returned from El Salvador with rare parasitic disease

Health officials have confirmed the United States’ first human case of New World screwworm infection, a rare but serious parasitic disease that has prompted alerts across both public health and agricultural sectors nationwide.

The infected patient in Maryland had recently returned from El Salvador, where the flesh-eating parasite is more commonly found in tropical regions.

Travel-related case poses minimal public risk

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services emphasized that this infection is travel-related and stressed that the risk to the general American public remains very low. However, the discovery has triggered heightened surveillance measures due to the parasite’s potentially devastating effects on livestock and agricultural systems.

The confirmation represents the first documented human screwworm case in the continental United States in decades, making it a significant milestone for disease monitoring and prevention efforts.

Understanding the screwworm parasite threat

Screwworms are the larvae of a specific fly species that feed on living tissue, typically entering through open wounds, cuts, or other breaks in the skin. Unlike many parasites that feed on dead tissue, screwworms consume healthy, living flesh, creating expanding wounds that can become life-threatening if left untreated.

While modern medicine can successfully treat screwworm infections in humans through surgical removal and appropriate medical care, the parasite poses a much greater threat to livestock and wildlife populations where infestations can spread rapidly.

Agricultural concerns drive surveillance efforts

The livestock and agricultural sectors are particularly concerned about screwworm establishment because infestations can cause massive economic losses. In animals, screwworm larvae can quickly multiply and spread throughout herds, causing painful wounds, secondary infections, and death if not addressed promptly.

The parasite’s ability to devastate livestock populations explains why agricultural officials maintain such intensive surveillance and prevention programs to keep screwworms from establishing populations in the United States.

CDC emphasizes monitoring importance

Centers for Disease Control officials highlighted that this case serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of ongoing monitoring and early detection systems. While the risk to most Americans remains minimal, maintaining vigilance is critical for protecting both human health and agricultural interests.

The agency’s surveillance systems successfully identified and contained this case, demonstrating the effectiveness of current monitoring protocols for detecting travel-related parasitic diseases.

Patient treatment and recovery expectations

The Maryland patient has received appropriate medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery. Health officials confirmed there is no evidence of local transmission within the United States, meaning the infection was acquired abroad rather than from domestic sources.

Medical professionals successfully removed the parasitic larvae and provided supportive care to prevent secondary infections and complications associated with screwworm infestations.

No evidence of domestic transmission

Importantly, health officials emphasized that measures are already in place to prevent the parasite from establishing itself domestically. The United States maintains robust prevention programs specifically designed to keep screwworms from gaining a foothold in American livestock and wildlife populations.

Current surveillance systems monitor for any signs of screwworm activity, particularly in border regions and areas with international livestock trade.

Historical context of screwworm eradication

The last major U.S. screwworm outbreak occurred decades ago and required an intensive, coordinated eradication program to eliminate the pest from the country. This massive effort involved releasing sterile male flies to disrupt reproduction cycles and prevent population establishment.

The successful historical eradication program demonstrates both the serious threat screwworms can pose and the effectiveness of coordinated response efforts when properly implemented and sustained.

Ongoing surveillance remains essential

Experts emphasize that ongoing surveillance remains absolutely essential for keeping the parasite from re-establishing itself in the United States. The success of historical eradication efforts depends on maintaining vigilant monitoring systems that can detect and respond to any potential introductions.

Border surveillance, livestock monitoring, and international cooperation all play crucial roles in preventing screwworm re-establishment in domestic animal populations.

International travel considerations

This case highlights the importance of awareness for travelers visiting regions where screwworms are endemic. Visitors to Central and South America should take precautions to protect open wounds and seek immediate medical attention for any suspicious symptoms following travel.

Healthcare providers are being reminded to consider screwworm infection in patients with appropriate travel history and compatible clinical presentations.

The confirmation of America’s first human screwworm case in decades underscores the importance of maintaining robust surveillance systems for both public health and agricultural protection. While the immediate risk to Americans remains low, this case demonstrates the ongoing need for vigilance against parasitic diseases that could threaten both human health and economic interests.