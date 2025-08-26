Courtney Lang reveals why health equity demands fast change

Courtney Lang has spent more than two decades transforming how America approaches healthcare equity. As founder and principal of Langco + Partners, a health justice public affairs firm based in Washington, D.C., she has become a nationally recognized voice bridging the gap between corporate boardrooms and grassroots advocacy.

Her work spans Fortune 500 companies, nonprofits and policy coalitions, all united by a singular mission, ensuring healthcare works for everyone, not just the privileged few. Lang’s approach is deeply personal, rooted in her own experience as a patient navigating health challenges as a child. After years in the pharmaceutical industry, she launched her firm to dedicate her life to patients and public health, grounding her work in both equity and health justice.

What inspired you to found Lang Cohen Partners, and how does your personal journey influence your work?

What inspired me was really my story more as a patient versus a professional. I always tell audiences that we often forget that we enter this world as a patient, and we will likely exit this world as a patient. When I was a child, I experienced some health challenges that really grounded my advocacy work.

I had the benefit of working for two of the world’s largest biopharmaceutical companies, and once that aspect of my career came to a natural conclusion, I sort of gave birth to what I call my next iteration of greatness, which was to dedicate my life to patients and public health.

You’ve advised Fortune 500 companies and coalitions. What’s the common thread when it comes to driving real change in health equity?

The most common thread is that oftentimes we look at market share before we look at patient outcomes. It’s a consistent thread because the investor relations community drives so much of the healthcare ecosystem and the business of care. But the thread that we often forget is really the heart of this conversation, the story of the patient journey. We forget that behind the numbers is a face, is a life. That work continues to inspire others to lean in where the numbers may overlook the actual patient experience.

Why is health equity not just a moral imperative, but also a business case?

Equity in care is really driven foundationally by the data that we oftentimes forget to pay attention to. The business really is the data. The data drives the numbers, and it also drives the business decisions that actually determine what choices we have in healthcare.

Health equity is so important because it undergirds every single decision of our healthcare finance and resource system. Who has the opportunity to access care, and who doesn’t? Who’s been forgotten? And who’s been made available innovation, technology, access to cures? It separates us as much as it brings us together.

Your firm focuses on coalition building. What lessons have you learned about creating partnerships that truly move the needle?

We can’t operate solo. We need all of us in order to really make a difference. Even those of us who may not always agree, there are some divergent viewpoints, but we have energy in numbers. When we align our voices together, it’s the greatest opportunity to really impact change.

One example is in mental health, mental health parity has been a discussion for years. What we have to remember is that if we’re not joining in community with others, and we’re only talking to people that are aligned with our perspective, we’re going to forget that each of us is touched in some way by mental health.

How can brands avoid “health-washing” and show authentic commitment to health causes?

The health-washing is really more of what I call a result of sometimes a false impact narrative. What we really want to do is give voice to the patient stories, to the provider stories, to understanding the individual experiences within the system.

To the extent that brands can capture those narratives, then you have avoided that cliff of health-washing and really captured the essence of what it means to be impactful by personalizing the healthcare journey. Healthcare is an individual experience. The way you experience healthcare is going to be completely different than mine.

Can you share an example of your work influencing national health policies?

The Data Equity Coalition is something that is near and dear to my heart, something that has galvanized patient groups, private sectors, providers, social justice and civic organizations. Data equity is really the foundation of a broader movement for health justice and social change because we can’t count what we can’t measure.

This is a time when we’ve made advances, some for the first time in 30-plus years, to being able to count individuals by race, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender identification, ableism, language and geography. When the world tries to suppress and sequester, this is our moment to shine and rise.

How can we better address gaps in mental health access, especially in underserved communities?

The mental health crisis has continued to accelerate, particularly after COVID-19, when so many people felt isolated, lonely, depressed and anxious. We are still in a pandemic in mental health care because we have a workforce shortage. Our greatest challenge is our greatest opportunity to continue to feed that pipeline of the workforce.

There are three questions I always say that everyone wants to know: I’m having a problem, I need help, what do I do? Who do I call? And where do I go? If each of us in community can answer those three questions for each other locally, in our neighborhoods, we will be solution-providing for the mental health crisis that we face in the U.S.