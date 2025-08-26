Devon Walker reveals toxic SNL workplace after 3 years exit

The comedian opens up about his departure from Saturday Night Live in candid Instagram post

Devon Walker has officially bid farewell to Saturday Night Live after three seasons, sharing a brutally honest assessment of his experience at the iconic late-night comedy show. The comedian took to Instagram to announce his departure, offering fans an unfiltered glimpse into the realities of working at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

In a series of Instagram photos accompanied by a lengthy caption, Walker compared entertainment industry jobs to marriages, explaining that most professional relationships in show business tend to be temporary despite feeling permanent at the time. His candid reflection touched on both the highs and lows of his SNL tenure, painting a complex picture of life behind the scenes at one of television’s most prestigious comedy institutions.

Mixed feelings about SNL experience

Walker’s departure message revealed the complicated nature of his relationship with the show that launched countless comedy careers. He acknowledged that while some moments during his three-year run were genuinely enjoyable and creatively fulfilling, others proved challenging in ways that extended beyond typical workplace stress.

The comedian described certain aspects of the SNL environment as particularly difficult to navigate, suggesting that interpersonal dynamics and workplace culture sometimes created an atmosphere that felt unhealthy for cast and crew members. Despite these challenges, Walker emphasized that he and his colleagues managed to create meaningful connections and produce quality work together.

His reflection on the experience demonstrates the complex reality many entertainment professionals face when working in high-pressure, high-stakes environments where creativity and competition often intersect in complicated ways. The comedian’s honesty about workplace difficulties resonates with broader conversations about mental health and professional well-being in the entertainment industry.

Gratitude for comedy community connections

Throughout his departure announcement, Walker made sure to highlight the positive relationships he formed during his time at SNL. He specifically thanked fellow writers Alex English and Gary Richardson, with whom he collaborated on the DAD comedy show at New York’s Jane Hotel before joining the SNL writing team.

The trio’s journey from running a small bar show to working together at one of television’s most influential comedy programs represents a remarkable career trajectory that Walker clearly treasures. Their collaboration demonstrates how grassroots comedy communities can serve as launching pads for major opportunities in mainstream entertainment.

Walker’s appreciation for these friendships suggests that despite workplace challenges, the creative bonds formed during his SNL tenure provided valuable support and artistic growth opportunities. These relationships appear to have been crucial in helping him navigate both the positive and negative aspects of his experience at the show.

Future plans and positive outlook

Rather than dwelling on past difficulties, Walker used his announcement to look ahead with optimism and humor. He revealed plans for an upcoming trip to Japan, suggesting he’s ready to embrace new adventures and experiences outside the demanding world of weekly live television production.

The comedian also shared his career aspirations, expressing interest in transitioning into dramatic acting roles. His specific mention of hoping to work with acclaimed actress Julianne Moore indicates serious artistic ambitions beyond comedy, suggesting he views his SNL experience as preparation for a more diverse entertainment career.

Walker concluded his announcement with characteristic humor, encouraging his followers to stay hydrated and focus on their financial goals, maintaining the lighthearted tone that likely endeared him to SNL audiences during his tenure.

Clarifying his departure decision

Recognizing that his candid comments about workplace toxicity might be interpreted as negative, Walker quickly followed up with an Instagram story designed to frame his departure in a more positive light. He emphasized that his decision to leave SNL represents good news rather than a setback, explaining that he simply felt ready to pursue different creative opportunities.

The comedian specifically asked fans not to offer condolences, making it clear that his exit reflects personal growth and career evolution rather than professional disappointment. His comparison of the situation to parents who simply see things differently suggests he maintains respect for SNL while recognizing that his artistic path lies elsewhere.

This clarification demonstrates Walker’s emotional maturity and professional wisdom, showing that he can acknowledge workplace challenges while still appreciating the opportunities SNL provided for his career development and creative expression.