Freda Jones on breaking HIV stigma in Black communities

After 23 years living with HIV, the Atlanta advocate reveals why Black communities still face testing gaps

For over two decades, Freda Jones has transformed her HIV diagnosis into a mission to educate and empower Black communities across Atlanta. As founder of LOTUS (Loving Ourselves Through Unity and Strength) and a peer counselor at Avita Care Medical Center, Jones has dedicated her life to dismantling stigma and ensuring accessible healthcare for all. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Jones has been diagnosed with HIV for 23 years and has spent 22 of those years working in the community.

What made you get tested?

I can say it was just God’s spirit telling me to go and get tested because he had got sick and he went to the hospital. I thought it was just a common cold that he had. I was like, no, I need to go get tested. But I told myself, I said, why would I go and get tested? Back then I didn’t feel like it applied to me. In 2002, Black women, we thought maybe it was a gay white man disease and people that was promiscuous, drug users and neither one of those fit me.

I’ve never used drugs a day in my life. I was with him. He’s the only partner that I had within those years, even though we ended our relationship sometime and got back together, but he was the only one that I slept with. Now I got tested before I met him. I was three years celibate. That’s how I know who I got my diagnosis from because before I met him, I got tested and I was negative.

Can you speak to your role in helping people navigate the healthcare system, particularly around HIV testing and treatment?

My role in the community around HIV testing and treatment, I think is a very important role to have in the community. When I found out my diagnosis in June 2002, I started to start volunteering in October 2002. Then I found out that, hey, I kind of like this. I started sharing my story everywhere, start traveling. And I seen that especially in the Black community, that they need someone to be open and honest with their diagnosis.

So that’s why I’ve been on my job for 17 years and working in the community 22 years of the 23 years of being diagnosed. I think it’s very important for women to see a Black heterosexual woman that may look like them, say, wow, if she got it, I can be at risk as well. If she had reasons for getting diagnosed, maybe I have reasons, condomless sex, not asking your partner his status.

I think getting out in the community and playing that role like, hey, look, let’s go get tested. I’ll go with you. Let’s get you on treatment. Treatment is prevention. So that way you won’t transmit the virus to anyone else. Get on your medication and you can still live a healthy, normal life. It’s just all about getting on your treatment.

Do you think if you would have asked him, he would have been honest with you?

I don’t think he would have been honest with me, because I think stigma is what killed him because he was a popular DJ, not far from here on North Side Drive. It was a club that I happened to go to one night. I found out you can take your own drink in there. I was attracted to him.

When he walked past me, he looked good and smelled good. Then we ended up dating down the line. I never thought to ask this man about his status. Even when we was dating and in a relationship. When I found out my status, I thought he was the only one that’s going to want me.

So I did stick and stay there a year later, because I didn’t think anyone else would want me. But he decided to stay in denial, did not want to seek treatment or anything. It was just the shame, the secrecy and the guilt, I think that’s what killed him more than the virus itself.

You felt like no one would want you. So you stayed with him. Talk about that.

When I got my diagnosis, I stayed with the guy a year later, because I didn’t think no one would want me because back then, we thought that AIDS, you get it by kissing or hugging anyone. It was just the stigma that was out there. It was just so thick. I mean, we still face stigma now, but it’s not as bad as it was back then.

I thought I was going to die because it was due to the lack of knowledge. Even now with dating. I date and, disclosure, sometimes I get rejection, but it’s due to the lack of knowledge.

So now when you’re dating, you say, hey, this is my status?

Yes, when it comes down to dating, I have no problem with disclosing my status because I know who I am, and I know what my worth is now. I have no problem with disclosing. Actually, I’m on the Facebook dating app.

I have it on my profile, hey, I’ve been diagnosed for 23 years. If you have questions, please feel free to ask. And that eliminates me going through that, oh, I think I like him. I don’t know if I should disclose to him. Oh yeah, we’ve been out four or five times. I think it’s time to disclose. I eliminate the stress. I tell you right up front.

But then you have the other side. Some people I don’t tell, because I know I’m not going to go out with them because they don’t deserve me. I know who I am today and that’s the beauty part that I love about me knowing who I am today.

Why do you think there’s still a gap in testing rates and early diagnosis in the Black community?

I think it’s a gap in the testing rate because in the Black community, we don’t think it applies to us. For some reason, Black people still thinking HIV does not apply to me. And which I don’t understand because some of us are putting this information out here, but the community is just not grabbing it because they don’t think it can happen to them. If you’re having sex, then you got reasons to get HIV.

If you have condomless sex, you got reason to get HIV, but our Black community don’t think, oh, what they think, and they’re still saying it is crazy. Oh, they look clean. What the hell look like they clean? What do you wash their clothes? I mean, get tested.

Don’t just go by someone how they look. If I didn’t disclose my status to you, would you even know my status? You wouldn’t know. So don’t go by people saying, oh, I’m clean. When the last time you got tested, don’t be afraid to ask that question. We even have at home test kits now, you can take at home test kits.

What I tell people is that your money does not prevent you from getting HIV. I don’t care how much money you make. If you having condomless sex, you can get HIV. Your Louis Vuitton bag, your Birkin bag, those don’t prevent you. Take that test kit with you.

My thing is we all grown. Some people into one night stands, some people not, but just imagine if you sitting there on the end of the bed or wherever y’all get ready to do that, and you have this 20 minute at home test kit. Before y’all get to doing what you’re doing, you swab each other. By the time you finish foreplay, you got your results.

We are trying to get people to think realistically, 20 minutes to get your test, foreplay lasts about 20 minutes depending on who you’re getting it from. Then boom, you got your results. So don’t be afraid to get this information that we are putting out here for you. No one should be getting HIV now. No one. Not in 2025.

What’s one thing you wish people knew more about PrEP, PEP, or treatment?

The one thing I wish people knew is that everyone can take it. Everyone can get on PrEP. Black, African American women do not know that they can get on PrEP. I love my pharmaceutical friends.

I love them dearly, but they are not putting the information out here like we would want them to see it. Because if you ask a Black woman why you’re not on PrEP, what is PrEP? It’s one pill once a day that’ll prevent you from getting HIV. Oh, I didn’t know that was out here. I didn’t think we can take it because I don’t see us in these ads. Of course, you don’t because they’re not putting it out there. So that’s one of the things and some people don’t know that it’s free.

It can be free out here. Like I said earlier, no one should be getting HIV now. PrEP is out here. If you had condomless sex and you think you was at risk, go and get on PEP. Within 72 hours, that’ll prevent you. Then now they have doxy PrEP out here for people who think you got an STI from that person.

Go get on doxy PrEP. The stuff is out here. It’s more affordable than people think it is. A lot of people think, oh, it’s going to cost a lot of money. Some of it is free out here.

How do systemic issues like racism, classism and homophobia show up in the exam rooms?

Racism, classism, and homophobia is showing up in these exam rooms because some of the doctors are not taking the time to get educated about it. If they are trans, and you know that you address them as they ask you to address them. If she come in there and say she, then you address her as she. If she say she’s been raped, you help her. Even if a young girl come in the exam room and says, hey I had condomless sex a couple of days ago and something’s not going on right down there.

I had a family member call me because they went down to the emergency room. That doctor did not put this young lady on PrEP because he says she’s not gay. I said but she’s telling you she has an STI and she’s in that 72 hour window period to get on PrEP and you’re not gonna put her on it. I said, please I hope she don’t end up with HIV because there would be a serious problem.

Some of these doctors are not getting the knowledge that they should so that way we can prevent all of this showing up in these exam rooms. They not letting our trans community know that you still need a pap smear. You still need your mammogram. You need all of this stuff. They’re not addressing that enough to me.

What is the best way to advocate for yourself in medical settings that may feel hostile or dismissive?

The best way to advocate for yourself is get the knowledge and let them know like no, that’s not right. So it’s all about getting the knowledge that’s available out here. I’m not saying go in and like oh, no you fucking wrong. No, you don’t have to say that but I know that’s not correct. I can pull this up. These are the facts right here.

So get yourself educated and advocate for yourself. You don’t have to go in there and cuss people out to advocate for yourself. Stand your ground and let them know that no you’re wrong. I’m not trying to dismiss your degree or whatever you have but no, that’s not right.

You have to advocate for yourself because some people are not advocating for us. We have OB GYNs not testing women for HIV. Why you’re not testing them? You giving them pap smears. They’re not testing our parents and our grandparents because they don’t think that they are having sex.

They are having sex in the high rises. So stop thinking your parents not having sex. Willie Joe up on the fifth floor may be the man with the money. So Mary’s going up there, but Keisha the younger girl is going up there also. We have to stop thinking that everyone is not have reasons for getting HIV. It has to get better, in 2025 it definitely has to get better.

How does telehealth change the game? Is it better?

I think telehealth has changed for the better because you have easier access to it. People that’s busy, most doctors office are open nine to five. With telehealth you can do it after that time or you can do it on your lunch break. I think telehealth and especially with PrEP is very good. So I’m glad they came out with that, make it easy for people to get to. It’s just that everybody don’t think or know that it’s out here.

What role do culturally competent providers play in effective HIV care?

The role that culturally competent providers play in HIV care is very important. It’s very important because when you come in like the office where I work at, I’ve been there 17 years. It’s very diverse there. We have trans providers in there as well. So when a person come into the office and see that we have trans providers that makes them feel comfortable. Let them know like oh wow I can relate to that provider. That’s the provider that I want to see in that office. We have Black, white, young, old, trans in there, heterosexual, gay. So that’s the part about that office that I do love because we are very educated in there.

Do you want to share the name and what it is that you do?

Currently I’m working at Avita Care Medical Center. We’re located at 2140 Peachtree Street. We have I think 13 providers there. We have primary care, gender affirming care. We do HIV prevention and treatment. We have infusions there.

It was a blessing how I got the job. I was a retired hairstylist. I can say for myself I was one of the best in Atlanta. I owned a hair salon downtown. So I thought hair was the only thing that I could do, that’s all I did all my life. But after my diagnosis and me volunteering in the community, people started seeing me and they asked me do I want to come in for an interview. I was excited because that’s one of the top doctors’ offices, not saying that because I work there.

I went there because I know the service that they provided to the community. I’m very protective of the community. I went for the interview and I’m still there, been there 17 years now because I’m an all inclusive peer counselor. Peer counselor, someone that can relate, have something in common with medical issues like HIV. I’m a HIV all inclusive peer counselor.

I tell people when you come in my office I don’t see color. I don’t see who you have sex with. I see you as a person that need my love and support.

How do you recommend someone go about building a trusted care team?

How I go by asking someone to build a trusted care team is to ask them questions, give them the knowledge also. Don’t be afraid to ask your doctor, don’t let that white coat intimidate you. You go in there and you ask questions. If you think your knees hurting, we’re aging with HIV now. We may be building arthritis.

If it’s a woman you may have some things going on, it may be menopause. You’re not checking that mental health. So you ask all the questions that may relate to your health. That’s how you’re gonna build a healthcare team. Your team should be someone that you trust, someone that you can share and tell anything to.

Do you have accountability partners or do you have a support team?

I was blessed to have my own nonprofit called LOTUS, Loving Ourselves Through Unity and Strength. It’s for sisters and the women that’s diagnosed with HIV. That’s a nationwide support network where it’s a private Facebook group. I have over 300 ladies in that group.

Those are my accountability partners. I know those ladies need my love and my support. So with that group I can post in there or anyone can post in there if they have a hard day. They can post in that group if they want to laugh about something. If we laugh in there, we cry in there. We meet twice a month every second and fourth Thursday and it’s a great support network. I thank God for making me who I am today to provide that support to many people.

What changes would you like to see in the public healthcare policy to make navigating healthcare more accessible?

The changes that I would like to see to make healthcare more accessible is to stop separating humans. When it comes down to HIV, it’s a human disease. It’s not just men. It’s not just women, but we keep separating it and we’re not taking care of everybody. Some women will say oh, they don’t treat me the way I should be treated. I didn’t think this PrEP was for me.

I think we need to stop separating it and stop allowing these funders to separate us. Oh, this money only go to the same gender lover community. Stop separating that. So that’s definitely one of the changes that I would love to see because HIV is a human disease. It’s no Black, no white, no male, no female. It’s human. If you on this earth and you bleed, you’re human. You can get HIV.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

One of the things that I see a lot coming into my office is the young MSM community. It’s their parents not accepting who they are and then makes it hard for them because they parents telling them oh you shouldn’t be sleeping with another man. I need grandkids and you making it hard for them.

So if the parents can kind of loosen up on that, it would be a lot easier. They making it hard for these young men out here to be who they are. If you want to sleep with men, that’s your business. Your parents, I wish they would just stop making it hard for them.

My nonprofit is called Lotus, Loving Ourselves Through Unity and Strength. We can be found on Facebook and Instagram. We also have a great fundraiser out there. So go on our website at lotusempowerment.org and see all the lovely things that the ladies are out there doing. Our social media handle is @lotus.atl.