Invest Fest 2025: Alicia Lyttle pens ‘ChatGPT Made Easy’

Called the ‘Queen of AI,’ Lyttle captivated audiences with her expertise on how artificial intelligence can help personally and professionally

Author and speaker Alicia Lyttle, a.k.a, the “AI Queen,” created a wonderful commotion at Invest Fest 2025 in Atlanta over the weekend.

A long line of fans looped around the corner to get their copy of Lyttle’s captivating book, Chat GPT Made Easy, and in the process created human traffic jams in every direction.

The book ChatGPT Made Easy helps folks get acquainted with AI

This was the result of Lyttle’s speech at Invest Fest 2025, aimed at allaying fears about artificial intelligence and, instead, leveraging the awesome power of this platform to enhance their daily lives, both professionally and personally.

“I was teaching the crowd here how to really leverage artificial intelligence. We were talking about building teams with AI and the software and the tools that you need to do it,” Lyttle told rolling out. “I was telling them how to use AI to build documents, to build other AI tools. Like we were just going all in on AI.”

Alicia Lyttle explains the ways AI can benefit you

Lyttle had just completed her 30-minute presentation on using AI to build teams, create documents, and develop AI tools. She emphasizes the importance of understanding AI’s benefits, such as writing books or managing household tasks.

“There’s a lot that I wanted them to get so that they could walk away saying, ‘Wow, I learned this. I can write with AI now. I can create tools with AI now. I can build a team with AI now,'” Lyttle continued. “So I was just trying to drop as much information as I could to the audience who were phenomenal, by the way.”

Lyttle highlights the immeasurable impact of AI, like creating AI agents for minimal costs. She mentions her book, ChatGPT Made Easy, and directs listeners to her website and social media for more resources, classes, and future speaking engagements. Lyttle also shares a personal example of using ChatGPT to find stylish glasses.

When folks understand the many ways that AI can benefit them, their fears will begin to subside, if not dissipate completely.

“Have you always wanted to write a book? Did you know that you could write it with AI? Do you have things around the house that you need to get done? Maybe even help with your recipes? Or, you know, help fix that broken appliance in your house,” Lyttle advises. “That’s what I use it for as well. Then you can figure out those types of things. So figure out how you can use AI. Don’t worry about all that other stuff right now. Start off by figuring out how you can use it, and then go all in on AI.”

Lyttle outlines the benefits of AI in business

The possibilities and benefits are infinite, Lyttle elucidated to her audience, which was comprised of businesspeople and aspiring entrepreneurs looking to expand their businesses or make them more cost-effective.

“If you could create an AI agent that did work for you, or maybe for your client, so that they didn’t need you so much anymore. What is the return on your investment of setting up an agent that might cost you really, like, pennies a month to operate, because it’s created by your ChatGPT account that you’re paying $20 a month for,” Lyttle asked rhetorically. “So it was just, it was really about the strategies that you could use. So I taught them to like, how do you turn Chachi BT into A into more than a tool. How can you turn AI into a team member?”

What Lyttle’s book teaches you

Lyttle also wrote a book, Chat GPT Made Easy, as a way to get folks acclimated with the application without the sophisticated jargon and esoteric terms that often confuse the regular layman.

“I use this book to help people really get to work with ChatGPT in the easiest way, like, let’s just start simple, so that you know that, alright, let me set up my account. After I set up my account, what’s possible with it. It’s an easy read.”

Lyttle used AI to pick out her dynamic eyewear

Lyttle also provided a powerful testimony on how artificial intelligence made the process of selecting Lyttle’s fashionable eyeglasses, which correspond with her vivacious personality, very simple and easy.

“I did go to chat GPT, and I uploaded a picture of myself to ChatGPT, and then I uploaded some outfits, and I said, ‘Give me some ideas of eyeglasses that could really make me stand out and have more fun,'” Lyttle explained.

“My personality is just fun. So ChatGPT gave me some examples of glasses, and then I asked it, ‘Where can I get them? And it took me to this website that had these types of glasses prescriptions in it,” Lyttle continued. “So I use it for so much in my life, to make my life so much better. It saved me a lot of time researching and Googling. I don’t want to do all that. Just uploaded a picture, it gave me some ideas, and that’s how I got the glasses.”