Okta soars 3% after crushing Q2 earnings expectations

Identity security company delivers impressive 26% profit growth while revenue climbs 13% year-over-year

Okta’s stock celebration continued into after-hours trading Tuesday as the cybersecurity powerhouse delivered another quarter of impressive financial performance that left Wall Street analysts scrambling to update their models.

The San Francisco-based identity security specialist reported adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share for the quarter ending July 30, representing a robust 26% increase from the same period last year. The company’s revenue growth story remained equally compelling, with quarterly sales climbing 13% to reach $728 million.

These results significantly outpaced analyst expectations, which had called for earnings of just 84 cents per share on revenue of $711 million. The beat sent Okta shares surging more than 3% to $95 in extended trading, building on an already impressive 16% gain for 2025 prior to the earnings announcement.

Strong booking momentum drives future growth

Beyond the headline numbers, Okta demonstrated particular strength in current remaining performance obligations, a critical metric that measures the company’s future revenue potential. CRPO bookings jumped 13% to $2.265 billion, comfortably exceeding Wall Street estimates of $2.203 billion.

This metric represents the aggregate of deferred revenue and order backlog, providing investors with valuable insight into the company’s sales pipeline and future growth trajectory. The strong CRPO performance suggests customers continue expanding their relationships with Okta despite increasing competition in the identity security space.

The company’s forward guidance also impressed investors, with management predicting October quarter revenue of $729 million at the midpoint, above analyst estimates of $721 million. CRPO guidance for the upcoming quarter ranges between $2.260 billion and $2.265 billion, slightly above the $2.257 billion consensus estimate.

Strategic acquisition strengthens security portfolio

Timing couldn’t have been better for Okta’s Tuesday morning announcement of its acquisition of Axiom Security, a privileged access management tool vendor. The move reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to expand its security capabilities as organizations face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Okta’s core business focuses on monitoring and managing privileged accounts, which have become prime targets for cybercriminals seeking administrative access to corporate computer systems. By acquiring Axiom Security, the company gains additional tools to protect these high-value accounts that often serve as gateways for major security breaches.

The acquisition aligns with broader industry trends, as companies like CyberArk have demonstrated the growing demand for comprehensive identity security solutions. Okta’s approach targets both human and non-human identities, recognizing that modern enterprises must secure an increasingly complex ecosystem of users, applications, and automated systems.

Innovation in artificial intelligence security

Looking ahead, Okta plans to launch its “Cross App Access” protocol specifically designed for artificial intelligence agents. This new offering addresses a critical security gap as organizations rapidly deploy AI tools across their operations.

The protocol centralizes security controls for interactions between applications and AI agents, addressing concerns about over-privileged access that could create security vulnerabilities. As Jefferies analyst Joseph Gallo noted, AI agents can easily become over-privileged and should only receive real-time access related to their specific tasks.

This innovation positions Okta at the forefront of emerging security challenges, particularly as enterprises grapple with securing AI-driven workflows and automated processes that traditional security tools weren’t designed to handle.

Technical outlook faces headwinds

Despite the strong earnings performance, Okta’s technical indicators present a mixed picture for investors. The company holds a Composite Strength Rating of 44 out of 99 according to IBD Stock Checkup, suggesting room for improvement in overall stock performance metrics.

More concerning is Okta’s Accumulation/Distribution Rating of D, which analyzes price and volume changes over the past 13 weeks of trading. This rating indicates that institutional investors haven’t been aggressive buyers of the stock, despite the company’s solid fundamental performance.

The competitive landscape also presents ongoing challenges, particularly from Microsoft, which continues expanding its identity and access management capabilities. This competition could pressure Okta’s pricing power and market share growth in certain segments.

However, Tuesday’s strong earnings results and positive guidance suggest the company remains well-positioned to navigate these challenges while continuing to capture growth opportunities in the expanding cybersecurity market.