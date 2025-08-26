Psyche Terry builds beauty empire solving her own eczema

Urban Hydration CEO shares how personal skin struggles led to Walmart shelves and Hollywood partnerships

Psyche Terry is a woman of many titles: reigning beauty queen, business professor, author of “The Psyche of Success: The Entrepreneur Mindset,” and co-founder and CEO of Urban Hydration. But perhaps most importantly, she is a problem-solver whose personal struggles with eczema and dry skin led her to create solutions for millions facing similar challenges.

What began as a quest to find affordable, effective skincare for her own family has evolved into a beauty empire. Urban Hydration now graces the shelves of Walmart and Ulta nationwide, while serving as the exclusive beauty partner for major films including “The Marvels,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie.” Her mission remains unchanged: democratizing beauty by making plant-powered skin and haircare solutions accessible to all.

A mother of three and wife of 20 years, Terry has earned numerous honors including Woman of the Year and the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. Through Urban Hydration’s give-back initiatives, including partnerships with Water Is Life that have funded clean drinking water wells in Kenya, she continues to prove that purpose-driven business can create both profit and positive change.

How did your personal health and wellness journey inspire you to create Urban Hydration?

All of the hats that I wear have something in common, and that is either making me happy or helping make other people happy. Unfortunately, for a long time in my life, happiness was a bit of a stretch to get to. I have eczema, I have dry skin, and I would sometimes be afraid and concerned to show my skin.

I would be afraid and concerned that I may never get a prom date, or even a date, or even married. Now, of course, I’ve been married for 20 years, and we have three beautiful children, so that’s way out of sight, out of mind, but still having dry skin was a concern for me.

We didn’t have the money to afford a $200 consultation or $100 creams from a dermatologist. I wanted something that could help me. My children came out with eczema, my husband had eczema, has eczema, and we wanted something that could be beautiful, so he didn’t think that something was wrong with me, and the product wasn’t in clinical packaging, but then also that worked, and also that was affordable. I felt like I was figuring out how to go to the moon.

Urban Hydration is about democratizing beauty. Why was it important to make it clean, plant-powered and affordable?

I grew up with probably $20 as my money that I got for just doing chores around the house every two weeks, and I really learned how to budget that money and how to focus on paying what I could for paying my bills, and paying myself, and paying my tithes at church, and there was no money left over for going to the doctor.

Democratizing wellness is important to me for my friends and family. I like to call them my cousins, that are still figuring it out. How do we take care of ourselves, and care being that key word, inside and outside? How do we make sure our mental wellness is healthy, as well as our exterior wellness? How do we keep our families healthy and fed well? It’s a lot to do, usually with a small budget.

What was the breakthrough moment that helped you scale from an idea to landing on shelves in Walmart and Ulta?

I did that truly with lots and lots of prayer, and lots and lots and even more, you would call it stalking people. We are so old in the industry. We were out before Facebook and Instagram and, of course, TikTok. I mean, we are back in the days of, my kids call it the Stone Age.

It was very difficult. A lot of handshakes, a lot of promises, and a lot of meeting those expectations. I think what really worked for us was promising that while we were a small business, we would operate like a big business. I had been in corporate America for 12 years. My husband had been in corporate America for 12 years. We met in an Inroads program that taught us how to work hard as minority students.

We worked really hard to make small promises and do even bigger than what we promised, and as we grew from, let’s say, Walmart, the first 70 doors, to now we’re in more than 4,000 doors with some of our products, it truly was very, very slow steps. I was told, start small so you fail small. Instead of starting big and failing big, and that’s what we’ve really focused on. We call it in our office, crawl, walk, run strategy, versus just running. I don’t run well without crawling first.

How do your collaborations with major films like “The Marvels” elevate your brand’s mission?

My customers are, again, I call them my cousins. Affectionately, we call them our lovies. They are just big love bugs. Really, they are. They’re moms, they’re dads, they’re kids. We have full families that love our products. What they also love is technology. They, just like me, love movies, and they love comedy. I love our customers, because they’re very much like me. They love media, they love Rolling Out, they are just great fans of mine, and I’m big fans of theirs.

Working with those big movie brands was very important to our customers, because they recognized the celebrities that were in the brands, they recognized the movies, or the songs, or the stories that those stories were behind. What we’ve done is made sure that we don’t try to beat to someone else’s drum. We recognize what’s important to our customer, what do analytics say about who our customer is, what is she buying, what is he buying, what do they care about, and then we go and we get behind that. We learnt that the hard way and this way has been the best way.

As a Black woman founder in the beauty industry, what challenges have you faced?

Our customers are, interestingly, a little bit of everyone. I said that with a big heart. Our customer is Black, our customer is also white, and Latina, and Asian. As a Black woman founder, I like to say I’m Black and my skin is dry. I wake up dry, I go to sleep dry, I wake up in the middle of the night dry, scratching my skin. It’s just a part of me. For us, hydration and Urban Hydration is like a raincoat for my skin.

I thought, in all transparency, it was a Black thing. And being from where I’m from, it was majority African American. I thought we just all dealt with the same thing. When our product began to become more citywide than statewide than national, and now internationally recognized, I realized that what we’re doing is solving problems with plants, and plants that are powered by aloe vera and watermelon and castor oil and shea butter.

The challenges that I’ve faced have been sometimes buyers asking me, is this for, is this just for y’all? And I’d have to explain, no, this is, everyone has dry skin. And if your skin is dry, then they go, oh, my son has dry skin. And then we link up with just common stories of itching. Itching is not a Black thing. Itching is a thing, and you can scratch your skin raw no matter what your nationality is, or whatever your ethnicity is. It is uncomfortable. I don’t care who you are, and that’s what we’re here to solve.

Why was philanthropy an integral part of your brand from day one?

I am from the neighborhood, is what I like to call it, with an emphasis on hood. And in the neighborhood, that meant being raised by my great aunt in the church, and other community groups she was a part of. That’s who picked me up from church, or picked me up from school, or dropped me off to different things that I was involved in. It was the community. And that’s who helped raise me.

It’s important that the minute we had a car and a business license, that we gave back to the community. In fact, while I was serving on a board in Las Vegas, Nevada, that’s how we started our business. I was working in corporate America, and there was a nonprofit that I was serving on that was raising money to provide money for blind members. Their blind members were making and stirring and trying new ideas for skincare. That was our first manufacturer.

And then it only made sense to partner with Water Is Life, because our brand is about protection and hydration. We’ve had now five clean drinking water wells that have been drilled in Kenya. We love the fact that we have helped other schools move closer to the water, other families move closer to the water, medics have moved closer to the water wells. And we’ve changed lives.

What does winning Lenovo’s Evolve Small Award mean to you?

The Evolve Small Award means so much to me because, as I shared, we do still operate as a small business. We’re in a lot of stores, with few products, and it takes one step at a time, one growth moment at a time. Winning the award was just really a big honor for us because it shined a spotlight on the fact that we are building. We’re not there yet, but we’re building. And for someone to see what we’re building and say that it’s worth investing in, it meant everything to us.

It’s in a year that has been difficult with tariffs, it’s been difficult with just consumer recognition of cash. We’ve been more and more strapped for cash, even in my own home, where we’re at the register like, I’m going to put that back. This is what our customers are also going through, which means revenues are lower than they’ve ever been before, and having an investment from Lenovo financially has been just a powerful resource that has really helped sustain us this year.

How do you mentor the next generation of entrepreneurs, especially young women of color?

Urban Hydration, while we do give back internationally, we are also very focused on our national give-back. We have scholarships. I actually just got an email on LinkedIn a few days ago from one of my mentees that has the opportunity to receive a scholarship from us.

It sounds so big. I know the Beyoncés of the world have scholarships and things like that they’ve given, and I’m like, man, someday I’ll be able to have a home like Oprah that she’s giving people families and food and different things like that. We’re not there yet, but we are a little bit at a time. So we have interns that we’ve been able to sponsor. We’ve had actual scholarships that we’ve been able to sponsor one little dollar at a time.

We have a local event that we’re putting on this year that we call the Fresh Fest. Some of the family that are coming to our Fresh Festival are minority-owned businesses, are women-owned businesses, and are Black women-owned businesses. So I love that, in some cases, we get to lower the amount for them as vendors, so they can at least show up and be there, and it’s alright with me, because I understand, and I’ve been there as well.

What excites you most about the future of Urban Hydration?

What excites me most is being plant-powered solutions. I remember sixteen years ago being, what do we call ourselves? Plant-based, and that was a big deal. I used to say fruit and plant-based, and I would take products out of the jars and eat it and show you how natural our products were.

I am proud to say that it’s even more innovative to me to say that we are moving into technology, to be plant-powered solutions and to be working towards new innovation that can help our customers do beauty and do their life differently. Accessibility is the big story for us, how can we still make sure that our customer can afford and can access beauty and beauty tools and beauty technology? I’m excited.

Follow Psyche Terry @PsycheTerry and Urban Hydration @UrbanHydration on social media platforms. Learn more about the Fresh Fest and Urban Hydration’s plant-powered solutions at their official website.

Video interview with Psyche Terry coming soon. Check back shortly to watch this exclusive conversation.