What the Lions aren’t telling us about Hassanein

Detroit’s unexpected waiver decision leaves rookie’s future uncertain despite available roster options

The Detroit Lions left fans scratching their heads Tuesday when they waived rookie defensive end Ahmed Hassanein with an injury settlement, a move that seems puzzling given the team’s available roster flexibility and the player’s draft pedigree.

Hassanein, selected in the sixth round of this year’s draft, suffered a chest injury during the preseason matchup against Miami that will sideline him for several weeks but not the entire season. What makes this decision particularly confusing is that Detroit kept only 50 players on their roster while having multiple options to retain the promising but raw defensive prospect.

The Lions didn’t utilize both of their injured reserve-return designations during roster cuts, meaning they had clear pathways to keep Hassanein without sacrificing roster construction flexibility. This available space makes the waiver decision even more head-scratching for a team that invested a draft pick in the young pass rusher just months ago.

Strategic precedent suggests potential return

Detroit executed a similar maneuver last season with safety Morice Norris, an undrafted rookie who was waived with an injury settlement after suffering a preseason injury. The Lions successfully brought Norris back later in the season once the settlement terms were fulfilled, suggesting this could be part of a calculated long-term strategy rather than simply cutting ties with Hassanein.

Injury settlements typically compensate players for the expected recovery time plus an additional three weeks of salary, though specific terms can vary. This arrangement allows teams to clear immediate roster space while maintaining the possibility of re-signing players once they’ve recovered and the settlement period has expired.

The timing of this move coincides with Detroit’s need to finalize their 53-man roster, but the available alternatives make it difficult to understand why the organization chose this particular route with a player they recently invested draft capital in acquiring.

Risk versus reward calculation

The primary risk in this strategy involves other teams potentially claiming Hassanein off waivers, which would require them to either add him to their active 53-man roster or place him on injured reserve immediately. Any claiming team would also need to create roster space by waiving another player, making such a move costly for what amounts to a developmental project.

While the likelihood of another franchise making such a commitment seems low, stranger scenarios have unfolded in professional football. Teams occasionally take flyers on young players with perceived upside, particularly those who were recently drafted and show physical tools that could translate to future success.

Hassanein’s profile as a player with impressive power and exceptional grit makes him the type of prospect that could catch another team’s attention, despite his current technical limitations and injury status.

Development timeline considerations

The rookie defensive end wasn’t expected to contribute significantly during his first season, even if healthy. While he possesses notable physical strength and the intangible qualities teams value, Hassanein still lacks refined pass-rushing techniques and needs considerable development time to reach his potential.

His overall skill set shows promise for the future, but he requires the kind of seasoning that typically happens during practice squad stints rather than active roster development. This reality could make the injury settlement approach more appealing from a roster management perspective.

By potentially re-signing him to the practice squad later in the season, Detroit could provide Hassanein with the developmental time he needs without occupying valuable active roster space during the early portion of the campaign when every spot matters for competitive purposes.

Awaiting organizational clarity

The Lions haven’t publicly explained their reasoning behind this decision, leaving fans and analysts to speculate about the strategic thinking involved. General Manager Brad Holmes is expected to meet with media later this week, when he’ll likely face questions about the unusual handling of the sixth-round selection.

The organization’s silence on the matter suggests they may be operating with information not available to outside observers, whether regarding Hassanein’s injury severity, recovery timeline, or other factors that influenced their decision-making process.

Until more details emerge, this move remains one of the more puzzling roster decisions of Detroit’s recent rebuild, particularly given their demonstrated commitment to developing young talent and the available alternatives for retaining promising prospects.