Alix Lapri faces legal troubles after Georgia arrest

Power Book II actress faces legal troubles as costars respond to news with supportive messages on social media

Power Book II: Ghost star Alix Lapri whose real name is Alexus Geier was arrested last week in DeKalb County Georgia on charges related to third degree cruelty to children and disorderly conduct. The actress who plays Effie Morales in the popular Starz series was taken into custody on Monday August 18 following an incident that reportedly occurred on August 10.

According to Atlanta News First the specific details surrounding the circumstances that led to her arrest remain unclear. Records indicate Lapri was released from custody the following day on Tuesday August 19 after spending one night in jail.

The legal charges against Lapri do not necessarily suggest direct harm to a child. In Georgia third degree cruelty to children typically involves a person acting as a primary aggressor who either intentionally allows a child under 18 to witness violent acts or commits such acts while knowing a child is present. The disorderly conduct charge generally relates to disrupting public order through actions that potentially endanger others.

Costars defend actress

Following news of the arrest Lapri’s Power Book II: Ghost costars quickly came to her defense on social media. Michael Rainey Jr who plays the lead character Tariq St Patrick urged followers to read the full details before jumping to conclusions.

Rainey pointed out that contrary to some public speculation Lapri did not hurt any children and expressed frustration at those who seemed eager to believe the worst without understanding the nature of the charges. His comments attempted to clarify misconceptions about the specific legal definitions involved in the case.

Meanwhile castmate Gianni Paolo kept his response lighter commenting positively on Lapri’s mugshot appearance in a social media exchange with Rainey. The supportive messages from both actors suggested solidarity within the cast as Lapri deals with her legal situation.

Social media activity continues

On Tuesday August 26 a video appeared on what seems to be Lapri’s Instagram Story featuring two women looking into the camera with Drake’s song What Did I Miss? playing in the background. The timing of this post following widespread coverage of her arrest sparked additional interest among followers.

Social media reactions to the news varied widely with some fans expressing concern about the nature of the charges while others offered immediate support for the actress. Many commenters requested more information about the circumstances leading to the arrest while some defended her regardless of the allegations.

Career context

Lapri has gained significant recognition for her role as Effie Morales in Power Book II: Ghost a spinoff of the popular Starz series Power. The show follows college student and drug dealer Tariq St Patrick as he navigates the criminal world while pursuing his education.

The series has developed a strong following since its premiere with its intense storylines and character development making it a standout in the Power franchise. The latest season continued to explore complex relationships between characters including Effie’s complicated dynamic with Tariq.

Prior to this incident Lapri’s castmate Michael Rainey Jr had been making headlines of his own though for entirely different reasons. The actor recently sparked social media attention with a shirtless photo that generated enthusiastic responses from fans appreciating his physique despite his caption suggesting he needed to start going to the gym.

As the legal process unfolds Lapri’s future with the show remains unclear though no official statements regarding her status on the series have been released by Starz or the production team.