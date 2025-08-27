How 2 NC church leaders allegedly enslaved their followers

David Taylor and Michelle Brannon face federal charges after allegedly forcing followers to work without pay while raising millions

Two religious leaders are facing serious federal charges after authorities say they built a multimillion-dollar empire by forcing their followers to work without pay while living under strict control that resembled modern-day slavery.

David Taylor, 53, who called himself “the Apostle” and led the Kingdom of God Global Church, was arrested Wednesday in Durham, North Carolina. His alleged partner, Michelle Brannon, 56, described as his executive assistant, was taken into custody in Tampa, Florida, as part of what federal authorities called a nationwide takedown.

The arrests culminated an investigation into what prosecutors describe as a sophisticated operation that used religious devotion to mask systematic exploitation spanning multiple states over more than a decade.

The alleged operation’s scope

Federal authorities say the Kingdom of God Global Church, formerly known as Joshua Media Ministries International, operated call centers in Michigan, Florida, Texas and Missouri where devoted followers were forced to work around the clock without compensation.

These call centers, which offered prayer services and dream interpretation to callers, reportedly generated approximately $50 million since 2014. The money allegedly funded luxury lifestyles for Taylor and Brannon while the workers who generated the revenue lived in poverty-like conditions.

The operation’s reach became clear Wednesday when federal agents conducted simultaneous raids across multiple states. In Houston, authorities removed 17 people from a former hotel that was being converted into a Bible school. Meanwhile, agents also raided a mansion owned by the church in Tampa’s upscale Avila neighborhood.

Life under alleged control

According to federal prosecutors, followers lived in the call centers or designated “ministry” houses and could not leave without explicit permission from Taylor or Brannon. This level of control allegedly extended to every aspect of their daily lives.

Taylor reportedly selected certain followers to serve as “armor bearers,” personal assistants who were required to serve him around the clock. These individuals allegedly faced particularly demanding conditions as they catered to his personal needs while maintaining their regular duties.

The working conditions described in court documents paint a disturbing picture of systematic abuse. Followers who failed to meet call center fundraising goals or disobeyed orders allegedly faced public humiliation, food and shelter restrictions, psychological abuse and sleep deprivation.

Punishment and intimidation tactics

Perhaps most troubling, authorities say Taylor used religious authority to maintain control through threats of divine judgment. Workers who questioned the arrangement or failed to meet expectations allegedly faced not only physical punishment but also spiritual manipulation designed to keep them compliant.

The alleged abuse included assaults and various forms of psychological pressure that kept followers trapped in the system. Federal investigators describe an environment where religious devotion was weaponized to prevent workers from seeking help or leaving the organization.

This combination of spiritual manipulation and physical control allegedly created conditions where followers felt they had no choice but to continue working without pay while generating millions in revenue for their leaders.

Luxury lifestyle funded by exploitation

While followers allegedly lived under harsh conditions, Taylor and Brannon used the millions raised through the call centers to fund extravagant personal lifestyles, according to prosecutors. The money reportedly went toward purchasing multiple properties and luxury vehicles.

The contrast between the leaders’ wealth and their followers’ living conditions underscores the alleged exploitation at the heart of the federal case. Workers who generated the revenue lived in restrictive circumstances while those who controlled the money enjoyed expensive amenities.

Karen Wingerd, IRS Special Agent in Charge based in Detroit, emphasized the financial crimes aspect of the case. “Money laundering is tax evasion in progress, and in this case, the proceeds funded an alleged human trafficking ring and supported a luxury lifestyle under the guise of a religious ministry,” she said Wednesday.

Federal charges and potential consequences

Both Taylor and Brannon face multiple federal charges that carry severe potential penalties. The charges include conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Each forced labor charge carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison and fines reaching $250,000. The conspiracy charges add additional potential prison time, while money laundering charges could result in fines up to $500,000 or twice the value of the laundered property.

The case represents a significant federal law enforcement effort involving multiple agencies working together to address what authorities describe as a complex criminal enterprise that operated under religious cover.

Religious beliefs and organizational structure

The Kingdom of God Global Church promoted beliefs emphasizing divine healing, prosperity and spiritual warfare, drawing from neo-Pentecostal and charismatic traditions. These theological frameworks allegedly provided justification for the extreme devotion and sacrifice demanded from followers.

The organization’s structure, with Taylor at the top as the self-proclaimed “Apostle,” created a hierarchy that allegedly facilitated the exploitation. Followers were taught to view their unpaid labor and difficult living conditions as religious service rather than workplace exploitation.

This religious framework allegedly made it difficult for followers to recognize their situation as criminal exploitation rather than spiritual dedication, helping maintain the system for over a decade.

The investigation continues

Wednesday’s arrests and raids represent a major development in an ongoing federal investigation that has been building for months. The multistate nature of the alleged crimes required coordination between various federal agencies and jurisdictions.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about religious organizations that exploit faith and desperation to maintain control over vulnerable individuals. Federal authorities continue investigating the full scope of the alleged criminal enterprise.

The 17 individuals removed from the Houston facility are now receiving assistance as authorities work to understand the full extent of the alleged exploitation and identify all potential victims of the scheme.