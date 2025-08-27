Coco Gauff survives serve nightmare at US Open

Tennis star battles through double-fault disaster for opening win

Sometimes tennis matches feel more like survival challenges than actual sporting events, and Coco Gauff just proved that winning ugly is still winning when you’re trying to defend your home turf at the US Open. The third-seeded American somehow managed to defeat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5 despite serving up more double faults than a broken vending machine dispenses disappointment.

Gauff started her opening match at Arthur Ashe Stadium by immediately double-faulting in the very first game, which probably had her coaching team wondering if they should have spent more time working on basic fundamentals instead of biomechanical adjustments. By the end of the nearly three-hour marathon, she had accumulated 10 double faults and gotten broken six times, making this victory feel like escaping from a burning building with only minor injuries.

New serve coach creates growing pains

The serving struggles weren’t exactly shocking considering Gauff recently added biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan to her coaching team specifically to address her double-fault epidemic. MacMillan previously helped current world number one Aryna Sabalenka transform her serve from liability to weapon, but apparently that magic doesn’t happen overnight.

Gauff entered the US Open having committed 320 double faults this season, which led the entire women’s tour by more than 100 miscues. That’s like leading the league in strikeouts when you’re supposed to be a contact hitter – not exactly the kind of statistical dominance anyone wants to achieve.

The practice sessions with MacMillan have been described as mentally exhausting, with Gauff spending hours on court serving until her shoulder hurt. Sometimes the medicine tastes terrible before you start feeling better, and Tuesday night’s match felt like swallowing a particularly bitter pill.

Serving speeds tell the story

The match became a fascinating case study in how technical adjustments affect performance under pressure. Gauff began the contest serving much slower than usual, averaging just 88 mph on first serves during the opening set as she tried to implement her new motion.

As the match progressed and tension increased, she gradually returned to her natural velocity, reaching 97 mph in the second set and 101 mph in the third. She even cranked one serve at 117 mph and managed to produce a second-serve ace, proving the raw power was still there when she trusted her instincts.

This evolution throughout the match showed how difficult it is to maintain technical changes when competitive pressure mounts. It’s like trying to remember proper golf swing mechanics while someone’s keeping score – theory often gets abandoned when results matter most.

Court coverage saves the day

While Gauff’s serve was betraying her left and right, her movement and backhand reminded everyone why she’s considered one of the sport’s brightest stars. Her exceptional court coverage and ability to extend rallies eventually wore down Tomljanovic, who couldn’t sustain her aggressive approach for three full sets.

Gauff won 12 of 15 points when she ventured to the net, including one spectacular leaping, over-the-shoulder volley that had the Arthur Ashe crowd on their feet. Sometimes when your biggest weapon malfunctions, you discover other tools in your arsenal that you forgot you possessed.

Building toward bigger goals

This opening victory, despite its messy nature, keeps Gauff on track for potentially bigger achievements during this tournament. She has a legitimate chance to overtake both Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek in the rankings if she can make a deep run at Flushing Meadows.

The serving issues won’t disappear overnight, but surviving a match where everything felt difficult builds the kind of mental toughness that championships require.