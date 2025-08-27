Denmark furious as US diplomat summoned over Greenland plot

Denmark has taken the unprecedented step of summoning America’s top diplomat in Copenhagen following explosive reports of covert US operations targeting Greenland, the semi-autonomous Arctic territory that has become a flashpoint in Danish-American relations.

Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen called in charge d’affaires Mark Stroh after Danish public broadcaster DR revealed that American citizens have been conducting secretive influence campaigns designed to infiltrate Greenland’s society and promote its separation from Denmark.

The Danish government’s response marks what experts describe as a diplomatic crisis unprecedented in the long-standing alliance between the two NATO partners.

Covert operations target Arctic territory

According to DR’s investigation, the alleged operations involve American agents working to compile lists of Greenlanders who support US acquisition of the island. These individuals would then be recruited for a potential secession movement that would pave the way for American annexation.

Danish intelligence services have confirmed they are monitoring what they describe as “various kinds of influence campaigns” targeting Greenland. The country’s PET security and intelligence service warned that such operations aim to “create discord in the relationship between Denmark and Greenland” through both traditional influence agents and disinformation campaigns.

One specific incident detailed in the DR report involved an American visitor to Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, who was allegedly seeking to identify and recruit pro-American Greenlanders for the independence cause.

Trump administration doubles down on annexation plans

The diplomatic confrontation comes as President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his intention to acquire Greenland, describing the territory as essential for American national security. Trump has refused to rule out using military force to achieve this goal, a stance that has alarmed Danish officials and citizens alike.

Vice President JD Vance has added fuel to the fire by publicly criticizing Denmark’s investment in Greenland’s infrastructure and security. During a March visit to a US military base on the island, Vance accused Copenhagen of failing to adequately protect American troops and Greenlanders from threats posed by Russia and China.

The criticism particularly stings given Denmark’s status as a founding NATO member and long-time American ally in international conflicts.

Denmark fights back against interference

Rasmussen made clear that Denmark would not tolerate foreign meddling in its internal affairs. The foreign minister stated that “any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Kingdom will of course be unacceptable,” referring to Denmark’s official designation as the Kingdom of Denmark, which includes Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

This marks the second time this year that Denmark has summoned the American charge d’affaires over Greenland-related issues. The previous incident occurred in May following Wall Street Journal reports that US intelligence agencies had been directed to focus surveillance efforts on the Arctic territory.

Jens Ladefoged Mortensen of the University of Copenhagen characterized the diplomatic protest as a “yellow card” without precedent in Danish-American relations. The academic expressed bewilderment at the Trump administration’s hostile approach toward a traditionally pro-American ally.

Complex relationship complicates independence question

Greenland’s relationship with Denmark remains nuanced despite decades of increasing autonomy. While the territory has enjoyed broad self-governance since 1979, Copenhagen still controls foreign policy and defense matters.

Most Greenlandic political parties support eventual independence, though they disagree on timing and implementation. Despite this independence sentiment, polling consistently shows that the vast majority of Greenlanders oppose joining the United States.

Greenland’s leader Jens-Frederik Nielsen emphasized this position in May, declaring that “We don’t belong to anyone else. We decide our own future.”

Economic warfare extends beyond diplomacy

The diplomatic crisis has extended into economic retaliation against Danish interests. The Trump administration recently ordered a halt to construction of the Revolution Wind project, a massive offshore wind farm being developed by Danish company Orsted off Rhode Island’s coast.

The stop-work order targeted the project despite it being 80% complete, with 45 of 65 planned turbines already installed. The facility was designed to provide renewable energy for 350,000 American homes.

Orsted’s stock price plummeted 16% following the announcement, though shares have since recovered some losses. The Danish state owns a 50.1% stake in the renewable energy company, making the economic impact a direct blow to Copenhagen’s finances.

The wind farm shutdown represents part of Trump’s broader campaign against renewable energy projects, reflecting his administration’s preference for fossil fuels over green technology initiatives begun under previous leadership.

As tensions escalate between the longtime allies, diplomatic observers warn that the Greenland dispute could fundamentally reshape Arctic geopolitics and strain the Western alliance at a time when cooperation against authoritarian threats remains crucial for regional stability.