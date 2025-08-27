The dark legacy of Liverpool bodybuilder Purple Aki’s death

Akinwale Arobieke, the Liverpool bodybuilder infamously known as “Purple Aki,” has died at the age of 64. Authorities confirmed that he was found unresponsive at his home in Toxteth, near Princes Park, on Tuesday evening. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and police say the circumstances were not suspicious.

Arobieke was a recognizable figure across Merseyside for decades, his name synonymous with both notoriety and unease. His life story was marked by criminal convictions, lengthy bans, and legal challenges that kept him in the public eye long after his first arrests.

early rise to infamy

The man who became widely known as Purple Aki began drawing public attention in the 1980s and 1990s. By 2003, he was convicted of harassing 15 men, a case that earned him a six-year prison sentence. His behavior included touching men’s muscles, asking them to perform squats with his body weight on them, and other encounters that were perceived as both intrusive and intimidating.

This conviction cemented his reputation as one of Merseyside’s most controversial figures. For many in Liverpool, his name carried the aura of a modern-day bogeyman, a person whose presence inspired fear and fascination in equal measure.

restrictions that defined his life

In 2006, while serving time in prison, a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) was imposed on him. This legal restriction banned him from touching men’s muscles and from visiting gyms. Nearly a decade later, in 2015, he was convicted of breaching that order after an incident involving a young man’s muscles during a train ride from Manchester to North Wales. The following year, in 2016, he successfully appealed part of the order, arguing his own case in court. The decision lifted the decade-long ban on touching men’s biceps, a move that drew renewed attention to his unusual notoriety.

These restrictions and court cases formed a rhythm to his adult life, making him both a figure of infamy and curiosity for locals who tracked his every move.

legal battles against police

Arobieke’s story was not just one of criminal convictions. He also pursued claims that he had been unfairly targeted by law enforcement. In 2022, he won a settlement from Greater Manchester Police after suing the Chief Constable. His case alleged malicious prosecution and misfeasance in public office, pointing directly at two officers whom he said had singled him out for harassment beginning in 2012.

The settlement reinforced his longstanding claim that much of his reputation had been exaggerated or unfairly amplified by police and media attention.

a complex legacy

The story of Akinwale Arobieke is layered and complex. On one hand, his convictions and the testimonies against him created an enduring reputation as a man who unnerved communities across northwest England. On the other, his legal victories and claims of unfair targeting raised questions about policing, prejudice, and the treatment of controversial figures in the public eye.

He often described himself as the victim of a modern-day witch hunt, maintaining that his actions had been mischaracterized. Regardless of those assertions, his reputation as Purple Aki remained a permanent part of Liverpool’s modern folklore.

the end of a chapter

On August 26, 2025, police were called to his home in Toxteth around 8:30 p.m. after reports that a man in his 60s had been found unresponsive. He was confirmed dead at the scene, and authorities have said the death is not suspicious. A file has been passed to the coroner for Liverpool and Wirral.

With his passing, Merseyside closes the chapter on a figure who lived in the blurry space between fear, myth, and reality. His story spanned more than three decades, touching on the criminal justice system, community perception, and the lingering power of reputation.

For those who grew up hearing his name whispered in Liverpool, Arobieke will remain part of local memory—a reminder of how myth and notoriety can shape the legacy of one man’s life.