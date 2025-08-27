The painful business lesson Magic Johnson taught daughter

The NBA legend shared the engrossing story at Invest Fest 2025 in Atlanta

Beloved billionaire business baron Magic Johnson shared a slew of enthralling financial nuggets at Invest Fest 2025 about what has made him extraordinarily successful.

During his remarks, the NBA legend waxed poetic about preparing his children to become entrepreneurs, including his daughter, Elisa Johnson, who aspired to start her own eyewear line.

The problem was that Elisa Johnson wasn’t ready and, moreover, she didn’t know that she wasn’t prepared to take on that responsibility yet.

Elisa Johnson asked dad, Magic, for seed money

“So she said to me, one day after she graduated, ‘Dad, I want to start my eyewear line, and I want you to give me the seed money,'” he recounted with a smile. “And I said, ‘Okay, where’s the business plan?'”

Johnson’s curt question didn’t land well with his daughter.

“She said, ‘What? I’m your daughter,” she exclaimed in protest as he shook his head. “I said, ‘You gotta have a business plan.'”

Magic’s daughter storms off after he declines

The man simply known as “Magic” said his daughter stormed off in a cloud of anger, saying, “So she went crying to (his wife) Cookie. She told her that I don’t love her,” he recalls as the crowd erupted in knowing laughter about how children can sometimes be overdramatic, especially when they’re turned down.

After Cookie Johnson composed her daughter, she asked her to recount what happened.

“Cookie asked, ‘Is that what he said?’ She said, ‘No.’

“Well, what did he say?” Cookie Johnson inquired. “He said, ‘I have to have a business plan.”

The mother instructed her to “Well, go write one.”

Magic turned down daughter again

Johnson said when his daughter returned a couple of days later with a “half-good” business plan, he rebuffed her again. “She stormed out the room again.”

This time, Magic told his daughter that she needed two things: the PNL and the money part. After she complied, Johnson granted his blessings and opened his wallet to her.

Magic got a little emotional thinking about where his daughter has taken her business since that tough lesson.

Magic is proud of his daughter’s business

“She built a great business for herself,” he told the Invest Fest multitude. “I mean, I wanna I cry every time I think about it, because, again, she took my training on working hard. Nobody’s gonna work her.”

Magic’s heart swelled even more when she gave a confessional one day while they were driving together.

“And then this is what really touched me. About a year ago, we’re riding and she says to me, ‘Dad, thank you for taking me through getting a business plan.’ Six of my girlfriends started their companies at the same time I started mine, and they all failed.

“And I said, That’s my job as your father. You hated that I took you through that exercise, but it has helped you in the long run.”

The Los Angeles Lakers legend said her story can help others who are seeking to step out there and start their own business.

“So make sure that you have a solid business plan, everybody. That’s so important. And then adhere to that, right? You can always make adjustments, but adhere to your business plan.”

Magic Johnson’s sons also doing well in business

Johnson continued on, saying that his other children, EJ (Earvin Jr.) and Andre Johnson, have also done well for themselves. EJ has had success in entertainment and fashion, while the other son works with him at Magic Johnson Enterprises.

It’s kind of cool to go to the office and see my son side by side doing his thing with me,” Magic said.