Selena Gomez’s epic bachelorette party in Mexico

Singer’s glamorous yacht party with close friends fuels rumors of approaching nuptials with producer fiancé Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has ignited widespread speculation about her upcoming wedding to producer Benny Blanco after being spotted celebrating what appears to be her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the weekend of Aug. 23. The 33-year-old entertainer was photographed enjoying a luxurious yacht celebration with her closest friends, marking what could be a significant milestone in her journey toward matrimony.

Gomez’s Star-Studded Cabo Getaway

The Only Murders in the Building star was joined by her cousin Priscilla Marie and friends Ashley Cook, Courtney Lopez and Raquelle Stevens, the latter of whom fans recognize from Gomez’s cooking show Selena + Chef and documentary My Mind & Me. Gomez stunned in a sleek black tube one-piece while enjoying the rumored hen party, showcasing her confidence and style against the backdrop of Mexico’s stunning coastline.

TMZ posted photos of the swimsuit-clad ladies drinking, dancing and taking selfies on a yacht, and they looked like they were having the time of their lives. The images captured moments of pure joy as the group celebrated friendship and the singer’s upcoming marriage milestone.

Swift’s Notable Absence from Celebrations

Taylor Swift was noticeably missing in photos from what appeared to be Selena Gomez’s rumored bachelorette party trip to Cabo. The absence of Swift, who has been a longtime friend and confidante of Gomez, surprised many fans who expected her presence at such a significant celebration. This absence has sparked questions about Swift’s role in the upcoming wedding festivities.

Blanco’s Simultaneous Bachelor Festivities

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco marked a major wedding tradition this past weekend, though they did it hundreds of miles apart. While Gomez celebrated with her female friends in Mexico, Blanco was reportedly enjoying his own bachelor party celebrations, though details of his festivities remain more private than his bride-to-be’s glamorous yacht adventure.

The couple’s decision to celebrate separately follows traditional pre-wedding customs while maintaining their individual styles and preferences for these milestone moments.

Gomez and Blanco’s Romance Timeline

The former Disney star and the pop producer have been linked since mid-2023 and engaged since December 2024. Their relationship has captivated fans with its authenticity and creative collaboration. Selena Gomez announced the news Dec. 11, posting photos of herself wearing a marquise-cut diamond ring and embracing her now-fiancé with a heartfelt message about their eternal commitment on Instagram.

The couple’s engagement story has become legendary among their fanbase, featuring elements that reflect their down-to-earth personalities and shared sense of humor. They celebrated the milestone with a Taco Bell picnic, naturally. This unconventional approach to their engagement announcement set the tone for what promises to be a uniquely personal celebration of their union.

Wedding Plans Remain Under Wraps

Blanco has previously mentioned on Australia’s Today show that wedding plans remain fluid, acknowledging that while they intend to celebrate with friends and family, no specific date has been set. Despite the recent bachelorette party speculation, the couple has maintained that their wedding timeline remains flexible and unconfirmed.

Sources close to the couple suggest that Selena isn’t rushing into anything, indicating that while wedding planning may be underway, the couple is taking their time to ensure their special day reflects their values and relationship.

The recent Cabo celebration has intensified media attention on the couple’s wedding plans, with fashion observers noting Selena Gomez got the memo about the most important Uggs to buy for fall 2025, wearing them in Cabo during her getaway, showcasing her continued influence on fashion trends even during private celebrations.

As speculation continues to swirl around their wedding date and venue, one thing remains certain: Gomez and Blanco’s relationship continues to capture public imagination through their authentic approach to love, creativity and celebration. Their journey from collaborators to life partners represents a modern love story that resonates with fans across generations.

The couple’s ability to balance public interest with private moments, as demonstrated by their recent separate but simultaneous pre-wedding celebrations, suggests they will approach their actual wedding with the same thoughtful consideration that has characterized their entire relationship.