Shedeur Sanders survives Browns quarterback bloodbath

Rookie makes roster while veteran quarterbacks get axed

Holy quarterback chaos, Batman! The Cleveland Browns just turned their signal-caller situation into something resembling a reality TV elimination show, and somehow Shedeur Sanders managed to survive the carnage while more established veterans got sent packing faster than expired milk.

What started as a crowded four-man quarterback competition turned into a bloodbath that would make medieval executioners proud. By the time the dust settled, Kenny Pickett was shipped off to Las Vegas, Tyler Huntley got his walking papers, and Deshaun Watson landed on the physically unable to perform list with an Achilles injury that’s expected to sideline him for most of the season.

Meanwhile, Sanders went from being the fourth quarterback on the depth chart during training camp to securing the third-string position on the final roster. That’s like being the last kid picked for dodgeball and somehow ending up as team captain by the end of recess.

Rookie hierarchy gets established

The Browns made it crystal clear that Dillon Gabriel, their third-round pick, will serve as Joe Flacco’s primary backup when the regular season kicks off. Gabriel earning the number two spot makes sense from a draft investment perspective, but Sanders sticking around as the third option shows the organization sees potential in the fifth-round selection.

This quarterback room now looks completely different than anyone expected just a few weeks ago. Instead of veteran experience backing up Flacco, the Browns are rolling with two rookies who are probably still figuring out where the good coffee shops are located near the facility.

Gabriel and Sanders represent a fascinating contrast in rookie quarterback development. One gets immediate backup responsibilities while the other settles into a learning role that could pay dividends down the road if injuries or poor performance create opportunities.

Pickett trade creates opportunity

The decision to trade Pickett to the Raiders for a 2026 fifth-round pick essentially opened the door for Sanders to stick around on the active roster. Without that move, the rookie would likely have found himself on the practice squad or looking for opportunities elsewhere.

Sometimes timing is everything in the NFL, and Sanders benefited from circumstances beyond his control. The Browns decided they preferred keeping both rookies over maintaining veteran depth, which suggests they’re thinking more about long-term development than immediate insurance policies.

Pickett’s departure also means Sanders won’t have to compete with someone who actually has starting experience in the league. That removes a significant obstacle from his path toward potentially meaningful playing time if injuries strike the quarterback room.

Watson absence changes dynamics

Having Watson sidelined for at least the first four games completely alters how the Browns approach their quarterback situation. Instead of having a former Pro Bowl starter available as depth, they’re relying entirely on Flacco’s health and Gabriel’s readiness.

Sanders becomes the emergency option if anything happens to either Flacco or Gabriel during the early portion of the season. That’s not where most fifth-round rookies expect to find themselves, but it’s exactly the kind of situation that can launch careers if someone rises to the occasion.

The organization clearly believes Sanders has enough potential to warrant keeping him active rather than stashing him on the practice squad where other teams could poach him.

Depth chart positioning matters

Being the third quarterback might not sound glamorous, but it puts Sanders exactly where he needs to be for his rookie season. He can focus on learning the system without the pressure of having to perform immediately if called upon.

This positioning also allows Sanders to demonstrate his abilities during practice while staying ready for any unexpected opportunities that might arise during the season.