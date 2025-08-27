These 5 funds could explode after Nvidia’s big reveal

Tech giant’s Wednesday report could trigger massive swings in popular investment funds

The investment world is holding its breath as Nvidia prepares to reveal its latest financial results Wednesday evening, and five popular investment funds could experience dramatic swings based on whatever the AI chip giant announces.

With over $2 trillion added to Nvidia’s value since April, the stakes have never been higher for both the company and the millions of investors whose portfolios depend on its success. The ripple effects from this single earnings report will likely cascade through multiple investment funds that everyday Americans use to build wealth.

The numbers everyone’s watching

Wall Street analysts are expecting Nvidia to report earnings of $1.01 per share, representing a massive 48.5% jump from last year’s 68 cents. Revenue projections sit at an eye-popping $46.02 billion, which would mark a 53.2% surge from the $30.04 billion recorded during the same period in 2024.

Options traders are preparing for fireworks, pricing in a potential 6.2% swing in either direction once the results hit. This expectation slightly exceeds Nvidia’s typical earnings-day volatility of 5.9% over the past two years, suggesting investors anticipate something extraordinary.

The company’s performance has become a barometer for the entire artificial intelligence revolution, making Wednesday’s announcement far more significant than a typical corporate earnings report.

What could make or break the stock

Three critical factors will determine whether Nvidia soars or stumbles after its earnings call, according to Wall Street analysts tracking the company closely.

1. Blackwell chip momentum represents the most crucial element investors will scrutinize. These next-generation AI processors are expected to drive Nvidia’s growth, and any updates about production timelines or shipping volumes could dramatically influence the stock’s direction.

2. China business updates have become increasingly important as geopolitical tensions affect chip sales. Investors are eager for clarity about revenue contributions from Chinese customers and how trade restrictions might impact future margins.

3. Gross margin performance will receive intense attention, particularly since Nvidia expects to benefit from approximately $2.5 billion worth of previously reserved inventory. This potential profit boost could significantly impact second-half earnings projections.

The 5 funds that move with Nvidia’s fate

Historical data reveals which investment funds experience the most dramatic reactions to Nvidia’s quarterly reports. These five exchange-traded funds have consistently shown the strongest correlation with the chip giant’s earnings announcements.

1. VanEck Semiconductor ETF leads the pack with an average absolute movement of 2.6% following Nvidia earnings. This specialized fund focuses exclusively on semiconductor companies, making it extremely sensitive to Nvidia’s performance.

2. iShares Semiconductor ETF typically swings 2.2% in response to Nvidia’s results. As another chip-focused fund, it amplifies both the gains and losses from major semiconductor stocks.

3. ARK Innovation ETF averages 2.0% moves around Nvidia earnings despite its broader technology focus. The fund’s emphasis on disruptive innovation makes it particularly responsive to AI-related developments.

4. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund usually experiences 1.6% swings, reflecting Nvidia’s influence across the broader technology sector. This fund offers more diversification but still carries significant semiconductor exposure.

5. Invesco QQQ Trust rounds out the list with average moves of 1.2%. While this popular fund tracks the Nasdaq’s largest companies, Nvidia’s substantial weighting ensures meaningful impact from earnings surprises.

Why this matters for regular investors

These ETFs represent some of the most widely held investment vehicles in American portfolios, appearing in countless 401(k) accounts and individual retirement plans. Many investors who don’t directly own Nvidia stock still have significant exposure through these popular funds.

The concentration risk has grown more pronounced as Nvidia’s market value has exploded. When a single company can influence multiple funds so dramatically, it highlights both the opportunities and dangers of the current market environment.

Wednesday’s earnings call will likely serve as more than just a financial update. It represents a crucial test of whether the artificial intelligence boom can justify the extraordinary valuations that have propelled these investments to record heights.

For investors holding positions in any of these five funds, Wednesday evening could bring either celebration or concern, depending on whether Nvidia delivers the blockbuster results Wall Street is expecting.