Will Smith allegedly uses AI to promote his rap tour

Fans register disgust at what appears to be digitally-enhanced images to boost crowd appearanes (video)

The Will Smith comeback tour has suffered a setback when discerning media members and internet sleuths discovered that the Oscar winner allegedly used A.I. to fabricate cheering crowds in order to promote his fledgling rap tour.

Smith’s promotional team dropped a video on YouTube showing a sea of cheering fans rocking back and forth and waving their hands in adulation of the “Summertime” rapper.

Lots of fans believe they see fake concert attendees

However, some users believe Smith’s concert footage used digitally generated fans, referring to some glitches and the repeated, uniform motions of fans in the background.

Fans frown at seemingly digitally-enhanced crowd

Some fans registered disgust at the Men in Black and Independence Day star.

“Ok, this guy definitely has a humiliation fetish,” one commenter wrote underneath the video clip. “No other explanation for releasing a crowd of AI abominations holding up misspelled signs about how he saved their lives.”

“Imagine being this rich and famous and having to use AI footage of crowds and bot comments on your video,” another commenter wrote. “Tragic, man. You used to be cool.”

One person was brutal by saying, “It’s over, bro. Just enjoy your retirement,” while another told Smith: “Hey, Willard, these PR stunts are going nowhere. What kind of sheeple do you think we are bro? You can’t be this ignorant bruh c’mon it’s embarrassing.”

Finally, another respondent told people to “Pause at the sign that says “From West Philly to West Swiggy” look at these faces bruh they’re literally melting.”

Will Smith once owned Hollywood and Billboard charts

There was a time when Smith dominated in both box office receipts and the Billboard charts simultaneously — and crossed over in ways that few other musical artists ever have. In the mid-1990s, for example, the movie and the accompanying song for Men in Black were both No. 1 on their respective charts.

Now, Smith is trying to repair his career despite winning the Best Actor Academy Award for King Richard, which detailed the rise of Venus and Serena Williams as tennis phenoms.

During that 2022 Oscar ceremony, Smith suffered a mental meltdown and walked onstage and slapped comedian and host Chris Rock during the live telecast. He then returned to his seat to roar at Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth!”

The violent episode triggered a fierce backlash from the industry and pop culture alike. Smith was slapped with a 10-year ban from attending the Oscars, and he has been treated like nuclear waste by most of Hollywood ever since. Of course, Smith dropped a few good movies, including Bad Boys: Ride or Die—