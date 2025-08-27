Zaria Newbill defeats abuse to champion trans rights

Zaria Newbill (she/her) serves as founder and executive director of the NOMO organization, which stands for Navigating Omitted Minds Over Time. Based in Middle Georgia, the nonprofit services 12 counties, providing crucial support for LGBTQ+ individuals, particularly Black trans women. Born in Hawkinsville and raised in a devoutly Christian household, Newbill’s journey from suppression to self-acceptance has become a beacon of hope for others facing similar struggles. Her organization emerged from personal experience with discrimination and lack of adequate resources for transgender individuals living with HIV and mental health challenges.

Tell us about your early realization of your gender identity.

I was born in Hawkinsville, a country town with cotton fields and peanut farms. I knew I was different from a very young age. Around four years old, I had this experience with my sisters in the bathtub where I realized I wanted what they had. That moment made me understand I was supposed to be a girl. When we moved to Macon in 1997 and my parents became heavily involved in the church, I struggled tremendously with trying to define my gender identity and sexuality under Christian teachings. I kept asking myself how this God we worship could hate something it created. That just didn’t sit right with me. I came out as gay at 13, and initially my parents were okay with it.

How did the church confrontation unfold?

The real challenges came during high school when I started expressing myself more freely. I was popular and loved at school, but I knew I couldn’t be my authentic self at home. After prom night in 2007, my dad found love letters and pictures in my dresser drawer from my boyfriend Travis. That’s when I decided I had to start being myself. I started going to Synergy, our local gay club, which was our safe haven. One night, a church member saw me in a black dress heading there and told everyone. My parents made me sit down with our pastor, who told me that someone had said I was gay and that being gay wasn’t who I was. As someone heavily involved in the church – praise team, usher, youth intercessor, training to be a youth pastor – hearing that from my spiritual leader was devastating. That was the first day I tried to take my own life.

Can you describe that suicide attempt?

I drove to the Ocmulgee River and said to God, “This is not love, and if it is, I don’t want to be part of it.” I put the car in neutral and started rocking it toward the river. My life flashed before me, and I saw three people: my best friend Amber and my two sisters. I could hear their voices clearly saying they loved me and had my back. I immediately put the car in park and just cried for about 30 minutes with the river right there in front of me. I drove home and said I couldn’t live like this anymore.

How did your relationships affect your mental health journey?

After that experience, I ended up in an abusive relationship that lasted three years. We went through four different apartments because we kept getting evicted due to constant fighting. Despite graduating top of my class, I lacked common sense because I was still suppressing my identity. After that relationship ended, I met my ex-husband on Adam for Adam. We were together eight years, and I told him from day one that I planned to transition. He was an ordained minister who could sing beautifully and had done backup for artists like Shirley Caesar and Yolanda Adams. But behind closed doors, it was hell.

What was the marriage like specifically?

He was extremely narcissistic – everything had to be his way. He controlled what I wore, how I looked, how I acted. It was either his way or no way. Because of his pastoral image, he needed to control how we presented ourselves. It was definitely keeping up with the Joneses. When we divorced, it became ugly. We couldn’t even be in the same attorney’s office without me wanting to fight him. He left me with over $200,000 in debt, stopped paying his portion of our bankruptcy, and I had to refile. They repossessed my car, and I ended up moving into a single room. He even threatened me bodily harm, and as a Black trans woman, we know the statistics about trans women being murdered. It’s never a stranger – it’s always someone you know.

When did you begin your medical transition?

I started seeing Dr. Ishaka in 2015 for my transition journey. People think transitioning is simple, but it’s definitely a process. In 2016, I began hormone replacement therapy with estrogen and spironolactone, a testosterone suppressant. Dr. Ishaka also diagnosed me with PTSD, anxiety, and gender dysphoria. He passed away just a year after working with him, which was heartbreaking. As I continued transitioning and building my organization, I started acting out, spending money unnecessarily, getting angry easily. I thought it was just the hormones, but therapy revealed I have bipolar disorder type two.

How does living with HIV intersect with your transition and mental health?

I was born HIV positive and found out through a letter. I don’t want my story to expose other family members, so I’ll just say I’m glad I found out. Many people assume being trans and living with HIV are connected, but I always knew who I was going to be before I became positive. What hurt most was how I found out and having to navigate that space. The bipolar diagnosis came from trauma I experienced through relationships and suppressing my gender identity for 15 to 20 years. I used to cut myself to relieve pressure and pain because you can only cry so much before tears dry up. HIV actually had nothing to do with my bipolar diagnosis.

Tell us about your recent gender confirmation surgery.

On May 9th this year, I had my sexual reassignment surgery in Scottsdale, Arizona with Dr. Yo and her team at the Meltzer Clinic. My life felt complete, but I had a scary moment when I flatlined after surgery due to a ruptured blood vessel during packing removal. My blood pressure dropped to 15 over seven. Dr. Meltzer said in all his years since the 1990s, I was the first person this happened to. I had amazing support from my cousin who flew from New York and stayed two and a half weeks, and my sister Laquanda who was there every day from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

How did you feel after the surgery?

People think the first thing you do is cry with joy, but honestly, I was hungry and angry. It wasn’t until after I ate and looked down to see it wasn’t there anymore that I cried. I realized I had done this for me, not anyone else. My parents later told me they were grateful they didn’t stop me from transitioning because I wouldn’t have been able to save and support as many people in the trans and LGBTQ+ communities. They said they had one vision for me, but God had another, and they’re glad that regardless of their ignorance, I did what felt right.

What challenges exist for trans people in dating and relationships?

On dating apps, the first thing I put is that I’m a trans woman. If you can’t get past that, you don’t deserve any other information. With my current boyfriend, who’s cisgender and not HIV positive, I told him everything upfront when we went to Panama City, Florida for New Year’s. He said it didn’t bother him and got on PrEP. Education is elevation – we have to educate ourselves about HIV, PrEP, and protecting each other if we want to end HIV by 2030. I don’t think it’s going to happen now because of this administration cutting HIV funding.

What mental health resources do trans people need most?

We need more resources tailored specifically for transgender people. The experiences we go through are heavily weighted when it comes to mental health. Simple things like walking out the door and being a target, or wondering if someone will say something at the grocery store. We need transgender therapists who understand that level of experience. Police officers also need training about gender identity, especially when our licenses don’t match our presentation. In the prison system, there are no resources for trans people who need their hormone replacement therapy to continue transitioning and maintain their mental health.

What tools have helped you most in your mental health journey?

Getting back into therapy was crucial because it took me a long time after my psychiatrist passed away. Having a really strong support system – my family, my boyfriend, my coworkers, transgender leaders who pour into me and reaffirm that I’m doing amazing work. Self-care is also important. My therapist and I are working on detachment because I’m always going, going, going. She asked when I last did something for myself, and I realized it had been a while. Sometimes people think self-care is selfish, but it’s selfless to take care of yourself because you can’t pour from an empty cup.

What would you tell someone suffering in silence?

You don’t have to suffer alone. So many people have intersecting issues just like you, and many of us have been where you are. Sometimes it takes courage, sometimes it takes a friend or coworker being real with you. My arms are always open. One thing I’ve learned in my spiritual journey through the goddess Lakshmi is keeping your hands open means you’re willing to give and receive. I’m always willing to give you tools or point you in the right direction, but I need you to give yourself fully so I can help you. I can’t work with half information. There’s an army of people willing to help. Isolating yourself is not the way to do it. There is light on the other side.

Tell us about founding your nonprofit organization.

NOMO became a 501c3 on May 17, 2017, one year after I started transitioning. It began because I went to a support group for trans women and left feeling like a number rather than a person. I said I couldn’t let these multi-million dollar organizations treat us this way, using Black trans stories for grants while we only get $25 gift cards. Not on my watch. Our first event was a “Trans-giving” that drew over 250 people, and my heart dropped because I realized the impact I could make back home in Middle Georgia.

What programs does NOMO currently offer?

We have several programs now: our Melanated Women’s Empowerment Program, the Twillow Program which is a CDC adaptation for trans women living with HIV, peer support groups for parents with LGBTQ+ kids, a Transman’s Lounge, and we’re starting a tea room for trans ladies. We also have a scholarship program partnering with Fort Valley State University, mental health first aid certification, and a Master Peer Specialist Program for Black and Brown trans folks where we partner with Unspoken Surgery Society in Florida. Last year we started Pride in Middle Georgia because the BIPOC community wasn’t feeling included in regular Macon pride. We’re one of only two Black CBO organizations in Middle Georgia – the other is Evangeline – and we’re the only two queer-focused organizations servicing 12 counties.

Any final thoughts about your journey?

I’ve always felt like God put me here to help people who can’t help themselves. My former employer said I have this Gandhi and Mother Teresa complex of wanting to help people. From starting with just a peer support group and feeding people, we’ve grown into a force in Middle Georgia. I’m grateful to help people in ways I never would have thought possible. People have been asking me to start a podcast, and maybe it’s time I consider that to reach even more people with this message of hope and resilience.