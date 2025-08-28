5 takeaways from Invest Fest 2025

The business and networking extravaganza blends celebrity, culture and financial empowerment into one powerful conference

There is something about the Invest Fest that has a magnetic pull on stars, athletes, dignitaries, and tens of thousands of attendees from around the country every year.

Art of Leisure founders Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings created Invest Fest as a financial literacy and business festival to combine culture with education and provide a fun, festival-like environment for attendees to learn about entrepreneurship and wealth building.

The fifth anniversary of the business and networking extravaganza featured a treasure trove of A-list celebrities like Magic Johnson, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, movie maven Issa Rae, Steve Harvey, Ian Dunlap, Tabitha Brown, Fawn Weaver, Charlamagne tha God, and Matt “The Mortgage Guy.”

The 5 takeaways from Invest Fest 2025:

Steve Harvey and Charlamagne Tha God fireside chat:

One of the most talked-about moments came from their candid conversation on legacy, wealth, and cultural accountability.



Harvey imparted a powerful message of self-belief to the packed crowd of thousands of people. He told them they are “the chosen ones” for their willingness to invest in themselves. He also emphasized the importance of authenticity, urging people to embrace their unique life stories.

“Let me say something to all of you who invest money in yourself, you’re the chosen ones,” he said. “God picked you a long time ago, that’s why you’re the first one in your family.”

Charlamagne, the co-host of the nationally syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club,” echoed the sentiment and told the audience to remain true to themselves, “Your journey (and) who you are,” he said. “God put you in that unique situation for a reason. So, don’t be afraid to tell that story, that’s how you become a very authentic personality.”

The popular Pitch Competition:

A couple of entrepreneurs came up very nicely during the Pitch Competition: Two groundbreaking businesses received $125,000 each in seeding capital:

Lola Vision Systems – building AI chips for autonomous machines and providing STEM/AI education for BIPOC communities.

Swish Vo – a holistic healing platform bridging patients and providers to address gaps in wellness access.

The competition was judged by Earn Your Leisure founders, rapper-businessman 2 Chainz, socialite Angela Simmons, and NBA star Jaylen Brown.

Magic Johnson closed down the weekend conference.

Magic Johnson was the close-out featured speaker who shut the conference down on Sunday evening.

He told the audience that it was noteworthy the they were in attendance. “We educate ourselves about that so that you are successful, so that your siblings, your family, your friends can follow your lead.”

Magic Johnson doled out invaluable business advice

Johnson also spoke on his relentless drive, a character trait he exhibited on the basketball court, which helped his Los Angeles Lakers go to an astounding nine championship series in 11 years and yielded five titles in the 1980s.

“I go to bed at eight o’clock, I’m up at four o’clock, I work out for two hours, and then I’m in the office all day,” he said. “I’m driven. I don’t need nobody to pat me on the back, I’m self-motivated, so that plays in my favor.”

Marketplace Energy:

The Vendor Marketplace featured more than 400 small businesses, buzzing with deal-making, networking, and innovation. Many attendees described it as “the heartbeat of Invest Fest,” showcasing how culture and commerce thrive side by side.