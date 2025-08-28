Can Lady Gaga dethrone Taylor Swift’s VMA reign

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards promise to deliver more than just memorable performances and acceptance speeches. This year’s ceremony could witness the shattering of multiple historic records, with some of music’s biggest names positioned to rewrite VMA history books in unprecedented ways.

Multiple artists enter the night with opportunities to break long-standing achievements, extend existing records, or join exclusive clubs that have defined excellence in music video artistry for decades. The potential for record-breaking moments spans across various categories and encompasses both individual accomplishments and collaborative milestones.

1. Lady Gaga’s potential historic night could break 38-year record

Lady Gaga stands at the center of the most remarkable record-breaking opportunity at the 2025 VMAs. The pop superstar has received 12 nominations across multiple categories, positioning her to potentially surpass Peter Gabriel’s legendary single-night record of 10 VMA wins established in 1987.

If Gaga manages to win all 12 of her nominations, she would not only claim the record for most awards won in a single ceremony but also tie Taylor Swift‘s all-time record of 30 total VMA wins. Currently holding 18 VMAs, Gaga could leap from her current position to match Swift’s historic achievement in one extraordinary evening.

The magnitude of this potential accomplishment extends beyond simple numbers. Gaga’s nominations span diverse categories including Video of the Year for her Bruno Mars collaboration on “Die With A Smile,” multiple technical categories, and recognition for her directorial work. This breadth demonstrates her evolution as a complete artist capable of excellence across all aspects of music video creation.

Even if she doesn’t achieve a perfect sweep, Gaga has opportunities to climb past Madonna’s 20 wins or approach Beyoncé’s 28 victories, significantly reshuffling the hierarchy of VMA’s most decorated artists.

2. Taylor Swift’s continued dominance faces new challenges

Taylor Swift enters the ceremony already holding the title of most awarded VMA artist in history with 30 wins. Her nomination in the Artist of the Year category presents an opportunity to extend this record to 31, maintaining her position at the pinnacle of VMA achievement.

Swift’s potential victory would also mark her third consecutive Artist of the Year win, following triumphs in 2023 and 2024. She remains the only artist to have won this category multiple times, having claimed it twice previously. A third victory would establish an unprecedented streak of dominance in the category designed to recognize overall artistic achievement.

The significance extends beyond individual recognition. Swift’s continued success at the VMAs reflects her sustained relevance and innovation in music video artistry throughout different phases of her career, from country crossover to pop superstardom to indie folk explorations and back to pop dominance.

However, Swift faces formidable competition from other nominees who could potentially begin closing the gap on her all-time record, setting up future ceremonies for even more dramatic record-breaking scenarios.

3. Kendrick Lamar’s triple threat for history books

Kendrick Lamar enters the 2025 VMAs with multiple pathways to historic achievement. His nomination for “Not Like Us” in the Video of the Year category could make him only the second artist ever to win three Video of the Year trophies, joining Swift in this exclusive club while becoming the first male artist to achieve this milestone.

Lamar previously won Video of the Year for his collaboration with Swift on “Bad Blood” in 2015 and again in 2017 for “HUMBLE.” A victory for “Not Like Us” would complete a remarkable trilogy spanning nearly a decade of music video excellence.

Beyond the Video of the Year category, Lamar’s 10 nominations across various categories position him to potentially challenge established records in multiple areas. His current eight VMA wins could multiply significantly, potentially threatening Eminem’s record as the most awarded male artist in VMA history.

The rapper’s nominations also give him a chance to tie Peter Gabriel’s single-night record of 10 wins, creating a three-way battle between Lamar, Gaga, and historical precedent for one of the ceremony’s most impressive achievements.

4. Collaborative breakthroughs waiting to happen

Several collaboration-based records hang in the balance at the 2025 ceremony. The Weeknd and Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” could become the first male collaboration to win Video of the Year, breaking new ground in a category historically dominated by solo artists and male-female partnerships.

This potential milestone highlights the evolving nature of music collaboration and recognition. While female collaborations like “Lady Marmalade” have claimed Video of the Year victories, and numerous male-female partnerships have triumphed, an all-male collaboration victory would represent a significant first in VMA history.

The breakthrough would also contribute to The Weeknd’s personal record pursuits. Having won Video of the Year in 2020 for “Blinding Lights,” a victory for “Timeless” would place him among the elite group of artists with multiple Video of the Year victories, joining Swift, Beyoncé, Lamar, Missy Elliott, Rihanna, and Eminem.

5. Category-specific records across multiple genres

Genre-specific categories present numerous opportunities for record-extending and record-breaking moments. Ariana Grande’s nomination for “Brighter Days Ahead” in the Best Pop category could tie her with Britney Spears and Taylor Swift for most wins in the category, each having claimed three victories.

In the Best R&B category, both The Weeknd and SZA could break out of ties with other artists to become sole record holders. SZA’s potential third consecutive win would establish her as the first artist to achieve such dominance in the category, having won in 2023 for “Shirt” and 2024 for “Snooze.”

The Best K-Pop category could see Lisa tie BTS’s record with a third victory for “Born Again,” while the Best Alternative category presents MGK with an opportunity to match Nirvana’s three wins with a victory for “Lonely Road.”

These category-specific achievements, while perhaps less headline-grabbing than overall records, demonstrate the depth of excellence being recognized across the full spectrum of contemporary music video artistry.

Historic night awaits music fans

The convergence of these potential record-breaking moments creates anticipation for what could become one of the most historically significant VMA ceremonies in recent memory. The combination of established superstars extending their legacies and emerging forces challenging long-standing records promises a night of genuine suspense and celebration.

Whether these records fall depends on voting results that remain closely guarded secrets until envelopes are opened. However, the mere possibility of witnessing history being made adds an extra layer of excitement to a ceremony already renowned for its unpredictable moments and career-defining achievements.

The 2025 VMAs could ultimately be remembered not just for the night’s performances and fashion moments, but as the evening when multiple chapters of music video history were rewritten simultaneously.