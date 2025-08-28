Erica Mena graduates from TV to movies with ‘Run’

“I mean, everyone should be doing some running when they get to the movie theaters for this. This is a sci-fi thriller that is literally going to have everyone at the edge of their seats,” she said on the red carpet in Atlanta.

Plot and cast details

Run takes time to establish its tone as the main character recovers and decompresses from a tumultuous relationship. She reconnects with friends for a girls’ trip in the cabins, and that’s where the fright and gore begin.

The movie also stars Annie Ngosi Ilonzeh, Claudia Jordan, Drew Sidora and Marques Houston, the former Immature boy band member who served as co-writer with Chris Stokes, who also directs Run.

“It starts off all funny and cute, and then before you know it, it is just non-stop trauma, the stories, the love story, the friendship, the alien invasions, the fighting,” Mena told rolling out. “I mean, the stunts throughout this movie are definitely impeccable. So there’s just so much to look forward to when it comes to this movie.”

Breaking horror stereotypes

When playfully asked if she falls while running from the extraterrestrial creature—a typical horror movie trope—Mena emphasized the film’s originality.

“You know what’s funny, and that’s why I’m excited for people to see this. This isn’t your typical, you know, horror, sci-fi movie. Nothing that’s been done before has been repeated in this movie,” she said.

“And more importantly, it’s a movie that’s sci-fi, but it’s for us, by us, and we are officially in the movie theater.”

Return to the spotlight

This marks a return to the pop culture radar for Mena, following her departure from the popular “Love and Hip Hop” franchise. She was terminated following controversial remarks she made about her co-star Spice, a dark-skinned musician from Jamaica, whom she called a “blue monkey.” Mena, who is a mother of two Black children, later apologized for her remarks and denounced racism.

The actress appears to be using Run as an opportunity to rebuild her career and showcase her acting abilities beyond reality television.