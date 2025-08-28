Mario waited 39 years for this moment to arrive

The ‘Let Me Love You’ singer shared the news on Instagram with girlfriend Esmeralda Rios after previously explaining why he waited until 39 to become a father

Mario Dewar Barrett stepped back into the spotlight this week with joyful news that his first child is on the way, marking a carefully planned milestone for the 39 year old R&B singer who waited decades to embrace fatherhood.

The Baltimore native, known professionally as Mario, shared the announcement through Instagram Stories alongside girlfriend Esmeralda Rios. The intimate reveal featured a photo of his hand placed tenderly on her growing belly, accompanied by his excitement about the universe developing inside. The timing feels particularly meaningful for an artist who has openly discussed his deliberate approach to parenthood throughout his career.

Waiting for the right moment

Mario’s decision to become a father at 39 represents years of conscious consideration rather than circumstance. During a 2023 interview with V 103 Atlanta, he explained his thoughtful approach to starting a family, emphasizing that he doesn’t take having children lightly. He observed that friends both younger and older had already become parents, noting the various pros and cons that come with that responsibility.

His own childhood experiences heavily influenced this cautious approach. Growing up without a father left deep impressions on Mario, making him determined to be fully prepared when his time came. He wanted to ensure he could provide the stable, present parenting he missed during his formative years. This personal history transformed what might seem like delay into purposeful preparation, allowing him to reach a place of emotional and professional stability before taking this step.

The announcement arrives during a period of renewed success for Mario, whose career has experienced both tremendous highs and challenging lows over two decades. After finding himself slightly removed from mainstream attention in recent years, he staged an impressive comeback with strong performances on The Masked Singer and his first new album in six years released in December 2024.

From troubled beginnings to global success

Mario’s path to this moment began in Baltimore, Maryland, where he was born in August 1986. His early years were marked by instability as his mother Shawntia Hardaway struggled with heroin addiction, leading his grandmother to assume primary caregiving responsibilities. Despite these challenges, Mario discovered his passion for music at just four years old, prompting his mother to purchase a karaoke machine that would help nurture his emerging talent.

His breakthrough came at age 11 when he performed at a local talent show, catching the attention of producer Troy Patterson. This meeting changed everything for Mario, as Patterson not only signed him but eventually adopted him, bringing the young artist to live with his family in New Jersey. This intervention proved crucial, with Mario later crediting Patterson for giving him another chance at life and preventing him from entering the foster system where he might have gotten into trouble.

By 14, Mario had secured a record deal with J Records under legendary producer Clive Davis, the same executive who guided Whitney Houston to superstardom. His self titled debut album achieved commercial success, but true global recognition arrived with 2004’s Let Me Love You, written by Ne Yo. The song earned Grammy nominations and became his signature hit, leading to his first world tour supporting Destiny’s Child.

Building a multifaceted career

Beyond music, Mario expanded into acting with notable success. He appeared alongside Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan in the 2006 dance film Step Up, which launched a successful franchise. He later starred in Freedom Writers with Hilary Swank in 2007 and joined the cast of Empire from 2018 to 2020, working with Taraji P Henson.

His versatility extended to reality television, including a stint on season six of Dancing With the Stars in 2008, where he partnered with Karina Smirnoff and reached week eight of the competition. More personally, he participated in an MTV documentary special about his mother’s addiction struggles, hoping to help other young people facing similar challenges.

The relationship with his mother remained complicated throughout his life. The 2007 MTV special I Won’t Love You To Death documented Mario arranging an intervention for Shawntia, including writing her a heartfelt letter about growing up with her addiction. When she passed away in 2017, Mario shared a touching tribute despite their difficult history.

A new chapter begins

Now, as Mario prepares for fatherhood, he brings decades of life experience, professional accomplishment, and personal growth to this new role. His patience in waiting for the right moment reflects the same thoughtfulness that has characterized his approach to both career and personal relationships.

Esmeralda Rios has shared her own pregnancy photos on social media, showing the couple’s shared excitement about their expanding family. For Mario, who once told interviewers he had time and wouldn’t rush into parenthood, that time has finally arrived on his own terms.