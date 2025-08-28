RFK Jr. exploits church shooting to attack antidepressants

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stirred controversy Thursday by suggesting antidepressant medications might have contributed to the devastating Minneapolis church shooting, despite no evidence connecting the gunman to such drugs.

Kennedy appeared on Fox and Friends the morning after the tragic incident at Annunciation Catholic Church, where a gunman killed two children and injured 17 others during a back-to-school mass. The health secretary used the platform to promote his longstanding theory linking psychiatric medications to mass violence.

When host Brian Kilmeade asked about shooter Robin Westman’s reported name change from Robert, Kennedy pivoted to discussing his planned research initiatives targeting Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, commonly known as SSRIs.

Unsubstantiated claims spark immediate backlash

Kennedy announced plans for National Institutes of Health studies examining whether SSRI antidepressants and other psychiatric medications contribute to violent behavior. However, authorities have released no information indicating Westman used any antidepressant medications.

Minnesota Senator Tina Smith responded swiftly to Kennedy’s television appearance, calling his comments inappropriate given the timing and lack of evidence. The Democratic senator criticized Kennedy’s decision to promote unproven theories while families grieved their losses.

The health secretary’s remarks follow a pattern of controversial statements about pharmaceutical treatments since taking office. Kennedy has previously expressed skepticism about various medications and vaccines, positions that have drawn criticism from medical professionals nationwide.

Devastating attack shocks Minneapolis community

The Wednesday evening shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. during a special mass celebrating the upcoming school year at the Catholic church adjacent to Annunciation Catholic School. Families had gathered for what should have been a joyful community event marking educational milestones.

Westman opened fire inside the church sanctuary, targeting worshippers in the pews during the service. The two young victims died at the scene while 14 children and three adult parishioners sustained injuries requiring hospitalization. Several remain in critical condition at local medical facilities.

The gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound before law enforcement could intervene. Police are continuing their investigation into possible motives while the community begins processing this unprecedented tragedy.

Medical community questions research priorities

Kennedy‘s emphasis on studying psychiatric medications has raised concerns among mental health advocates who worry about stigmatizing necessary treatments. Many patients rely on SSRI antidepressants to manage clinical depression, anxiety disorders and other mental health conditions.

Medical experts note that millions of Americans take these medications safely without exhibiting violent tendencies. They caution against drawing connections between psychiatric treatment and mass violence without substantial scientific evidence supporting such links.

The proposed NIH studies represent a significant shift in federal health research priorities under Kennedy’s leadership. Previous administrations focused gun violence research on access issues, community intervention programs and trauma prevention strategies.

Political implications of controversial timing

Kennedy’s decision to discuss his research agenda immediately following the church attack has drawn criticism from both sides of the political spectrum. Many observers questioned the appropriateness of promoting policy initiatives while victims’ families face unimaginable grief.

The health secretary’s comments highlight ongoing tensions between his unconventional medical theories and established scientific consensus. Since his confirmation, Kennedy has promised to challenge what he terms pharmaceutical industry influence over public health policy.

Opposition lawmakers have seized on the incident to criticize the administration’s approach to both gun violence prevention and mental health treatment. They argue that focusing on psychiatric medications distracts from more pressing policy solutions.

Community healing begins amid tragedy

Minneapolis religious leaders and school officials are working to provide grief counseling and support services for affected families. The Annunciation community faces the difficult task of rebuilding after losing two young members in such a traumatic manner.

Local law enforcement continues investigating the shooting while federal authorities examine potential security improvements for religious institutions. The incident has prompted discussions about safety measures at houses of worship nationwide.

As the investigation continues, families await answers about what motivated this senseless attack on their peaceful gathering. The community’s focus remains on honoring the victims’ memories while supporting survivors through their recovery process.

Kennedy’s controversial remarks serve as a reminder of how quickly tragedy can become entangled with political agendas, even when families desperately need time and space to grieve their devastating losses.