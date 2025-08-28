SECC convenes voices for Obama Center impact

SECC’s Power Hour Lunch explored how the Obama Presidential Center will reshape the South Side economy and create opportunities for entrepreneurs

Small Business Power Hour Lunch: Countdown to the Obama Presidential Center

On August 27, 2025, the South East Chicago Commission (SECC) hosted the Small Business Power Hour Lunch: Countdown to the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) at The Study at the University of Chicago, Woodlawn. The event brought together entrepreneurs, community leaders, and stakeholders for an important conversation about the future of the South Side.

The gathering created space for strategy, alignment, and anticipation. With the Obama Presidential Center’s opening drawing closer, the SECC is positioning small businesses to take advantage of the economic wave this historic project will bring.

A Vision for Small Business Growth

The Obama Presidential Center is being built as a cultural and civic hub that will spark economic growth across the South Side. For local entrepreneurs, its arrival signals new demand for goods and services, expanded partnerships, and a fresh influx of visitors. The luncheon highlighted practical steps businesses can take to prepare, along with strategies to ensure that these benefits stay rooted in the community.

The discussion was led by a panel of respected leaders, including Joshua Harris, Nirali Shah, Duwain Bailey, Robert Fojtik, and Ghian Foreman. Together, they provided insight into how small businesses can prepare for the opportunities ahead and how the South Side can ensure long-term, community-centered growth.

The SECC Perspective

Diane Burnham, MBNA, Executive Director of SECC, underscored the importance of the event and the opportunities tied to the Obama Presidential Center.

“This event is a key part of our South Side Connections Series, a platform we launched to foster meaningful dialogue and collaboration across our neighborhoods. The Obama Presidential Center represents a transformative investment in our community. Today, our focus is on ensuring that small businesses are ready to seize the incredible opportunities this development will bring. More broadly, we are working to help businesses and organizations strategically position our communities to benefit from this moment of growth, not only in the short term but for long-term, sustainable success tied to the OPC and beyond. It is not just about having a seat at the table; it is about shaping what comes next. Today’s gathering is also a preview of what is to come. It is a key step in building momentum toward our 7th annual South Side Connections Symposium this October 10, 2025, at the David Rubenstein Forum.”

Her remarks framed the luncheon as both a practical preparation session and a strategic milestone for South Side entrepreneurs.

Why This Moment Matters

The Obama Presidential Center will bring visitors, investment, and jobs to the South Side. For small businesses, the stakes are high. Those who position themselves now will be best prepared to secure contracts, attract customers, and grow sustainably.

Panelists urged business owners to look ahead. Success will require innovation, adaptability, and strong partnerships. Retail, hospitality, construction, and professional services will all experience new demand once the OPC opens. Entrepreneurs who plan strategically today will be the ones ready to serve that demand tomorrow.

SECC’s Role as a Connector

The South East Chicago Commission has a long history of supporting neighborhood development. Hosting the Power Hour Lunch reaffirmed its role as a bridge between local businesses and decision-makers. By creating direct access to community leaders and experts, the SECC helps entrepreneurs gain the insight and connections needed to secure a place in the upcoming wave of opportunity.

Looking Ahead

The countdown to the Obama Presidential Center is more than a timeline; it is a call to action. South Side entrepreneurs have always demonstrated resilience and creativity, and the OPC will amplify those qualities on a larger stage. With support from organizations like SECC, small businesses are positioned to grow alongside this once-in-a-generation development.