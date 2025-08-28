Snowflake stock surges 14% after massive earnings beat

Snowflake Inc. delivered a powerful performance that sent its stock soaring 14% in premarket trading Thursday, as the cloud data platform company crushed second-quarter earnings expectations and raised its revenue outlook for the full year.

The Denver-based tech company reported quarterly revenue of $1.14 billion, marking a robust 31.8% increase from the same period last year. The figure easily surpassed Wall Street’s expectations of $1.09 billion, demonstrating the company’s growing momentum in the competitive cloud computing sector.

Strong earnings performance drives investor confidence

The earnings report revealed encouraging progress across multiple financial metrics. Snowflake posted an adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents, significantly beating analyst forecasts of 27 cents per share. The company’s net loss narrowed to $298 million, or 89 cents per share, compared to a loss of $316.9 million, or 95 cents per share, during the same quarter last year.

Chief Executive Sridhar Ramaswamy emphasized the company’s strategic position in the rapidly evolving data and artificial intelligence landscape. The executive highlighted how enterprises increasingly rely on Snowflake’s platform to modernize their data infrastructure and deploy AI applications at scale.

The impressive results would potentially add more than $11 billion to Snowflake’s market capitalization if the premarket gains hold through regular trading hours, pushing the company’s total valuation well above $78 billion.

AI adoption fuels revenue growth acceleration

Snowflake‘s success story centers around the accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence across various industries. The company now serves more than 6,100 accounts that actively use its AI-driven services on a weekly basis, representing a significant expansion of its customer engagement.

The platform has become increasingly essential for companies building data pipelines, training AI models, and deploying AI-enabled applications. This trend spans multiple sectors, including financial services, retail, and healthcare, where organizations are investing heavily in data modernization initiatives.

Remaining performance obligations, which measure future contracted sales, jumped 33% year-over-year to reach $6.9 billion. This metric provides insight into Snowflake’s future revenue potential and demonstrates strong customer commitment to the platform.

Raised guidance reflects optimistic outlook

Management’s confidence in the company’s trajectory became evident through updated financial guidance. Snowflake raised its full-year product revenue forecast to just under $4.4 billion, an increase from the previous outlook of $4.33 billion and slightly above analyst estimates of $4.34 billion.

For the third quarter, the company projects product revenue between $1.12 billion and $1.13 billion, also exceeding Wall Street’s forecast of $1.12 billion. These upward revisions reflect management’s optimism about sustained demand for data and AI solutions across enterprise customers.

The guidance increases signal that Snowflake’s AI products are beginning to generate meaningful incremental revenue streams beyond its traditional data warehousing services. This diversification could provide additional growth drivers as the AI market continues expanding.

Analyst community responds with upgraded targets

The strong quarterly performance and raised guidance prompted widespread analyst upgrades across Wall Street. Barclays led the charge by lifting its price target to $255 from $219 while maintaining an overweight rating, citing robust product uptake and strong customer pipelines.

Piper Sandler made an even more aggressive move, raising its price target to $285 per share from $215 while keeping an overweight rating. At least seven other brokerages followed with upward price target revisions, reflecting broad optimism about the company’s prospects.

According to data compiled by LSEG, Snowflake maintains a buy rating on average from 51 analysts, with a median price target of $255. The analyst community’s bullish stance reflects confidence in the company’s ability to capitalize on the ongoing AI revolution.

Market positioning and valuation considerations

Snowflake’s stock has already gained approximately 30% year-to-date in 2025, outperforming many technology peers. However, the company trades at a premium valuation of 142 times forward earnings estimates, significantly higher than competitors like MongoDB at 76 times and Datadog at 64 times.

Portfolio manager Richard Clode from Janus Henderson Investors, which holds Snowflake shares, views the AI trend as a catalyst for next-generation database companies. The firm sees Snowflake, alongside MongoDB and Databricks, as well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing transformation in how enterprises manage and analyze data.

The combination of strong financial results, raised guidance, and positive analyst sentiment positions Snowflake as a key beneficiary of the corporate shift toward AI adoption and data modernization initiatives.