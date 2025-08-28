Teyana Taylor shares truth behind $70K payment drama

The singer discusses her health crisis, public divorce from Iman Shumpert, new relationship with Aaron Pierre, and why she calls her $70,000 legal payment the best money she ever spent

Teyana Taylor sat down with The Breakfast Club this week carrying the weight of surgery scars and legal battles but speaking with newfound freedom about the personal struggles that shaped her latest album Escape Room.

The singer and actress revealed she underwent vocal cord surgery just weeks before her album release after doctors discovered polyps that had been affecting her voice for months. The growth looked like a pearl sitting on her vocal cords, preventing them from closing properly and forcing air through in ways that made singing increasingly difficult. Despite experiencing symptoms throughout the recording process, Taylor initially dismissed them as effects of cold weather or emotional strain from her personal life.

A race against time

With multiple movie premieres and album promotion scheduled, Taylor faced an impossible choice. She could delay surgery and risk damaging her voice permanently during touring, or undergo the procedure immediately and promote her most vulnerable project largely in silence. She chose surgery, cramming her New York press appearances into a day and a half before going under the knife.

The timing proved especially challenging given that Escape Room represents more than just new music for Taylor. The visual album chronicles her journey from heartbreak through healing to new love, recorded in real time as she navigated her divorce from former NBA player Iman Shumpert. Each track captures a different stage of her emotional evolution, from the raw pain of separation to the cautious optimism of finding love again.

The price of speaking truth

Perhaps the most shocking revelation came when Taylor addressed the $70,000 she recently paid to Shumpert’s legal team. Rather than expressing regret, she called it the best money she ever spent. The payment stemmed from her going live on social media to defend herself against rumors that she had taken Shumpert for everything in their divorce. While the court found her in contempt for violating their sealed agreement, Taylor maintains she simply wanted to clear her name after false narratives began circulating.

The pattern of negative stories emerging whenever Taylor had professional wins became too obvious to ignore. Every movie announcement or career milestone seemed to coincide with fresh divorce drama hitting the headlines. Taylor revealed that their divorce had actually been finalized for two years, much longer than the public realized. The proceedings only became public when Shumpert filed a motion using their full legal names on Thanksgiving Day.

Finding safety in new love

While discussing her new relationship with actor Aaron Pierre, Taylor spoke about feeling safe for the first time in years. She described their connection as gentle and warm, emphasizing how differently she feels being handled with care rather than constantly defending herself. The relationship developed unexpectedly as both were healing from their own experiences, learning to love without armor or guards up.

Taylor acknowledged that jumping into something new wasn’t on her bingo card, but the safety and peace she found made it impossible to maintain walls. She spoke about being an unconditional lover who simply wants to know she and her partner wear the same jersey and play for the same team.

Moving forward as co-parents

Despite the legal battles and public drama, Taylor maintains she holds no real animosity toward Shumpert. She describes him as family and says her muscle memory after 11 years together makes it difficult to completely disconnect. Their communication now happens exclusively through a parenting app that helps control tone and keep conversations focused on their children.

Taylor expressed concern about eventually having to explain the situation to their daughter Junie when she gets older and starts asking questions. For now, she focuses on protecting their children from the public aspects of the divorce while teaching them about grace without letting people abuse that grace.

The interview revealed an artist using her pain as fuel for creativity while refusing to let it define her future. Escape Room stands as both a documentation of her lowest moments and a celebration of her resilience, with Taylor finally free to tell her story on her own terms.