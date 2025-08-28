Troi reveals his journey from church shame to queer pride

Troi, a 40-year-old recording artist, songwriter, and creative director from Boston who now calls Atlanta home, has spent his life navigating the intersection of faith, music, and identity. The multi-talented musician, who works as both a vocal coach and vocal arranger, is preparing to release his deeply personal single “Heaven Loves the Children” — a song that challenges religious doctrine while affirming divine love for all people.

Tell us about your upcoming single “Heaven Loves the Children.” What inspired this song?

The premise came from a conversation I had about creating music that says “God loves the gay” — essentially that God loves all gay people. My collaborator suggested we phrase it as “Heaven loves the children” instead. The song addresses how the world makes it seem like being LGBTQ is wrong because of biblical interpretations and fears about hell and damnation.

When I was younger, I was terrified to be gay. I grew up in a time when everything was so discreet — you might have one, two, or three openly rainbow gay kids in school, but that was it. As generations have become more liberal and free, that’s changed dramatically. The song is really about how Heaven loves us all — fat, skinny, black, white, gay, straight. No matter what you are, God loves us all.

You mention younger generations being “louder” about their identity. What do you think has caused this shift?

It’s not something in the food or water like conspiracy theories suggest. I think it comes from parents who had kids my age wanting to teach their children to be more liberal. They didn’t want their kids to feel how they felt. I see many parents with openly gay kids who support and champion them because they witnessed someone who wasn’t championed.

Back in the day, if you told somebody you were gay, you’d probably get kicked out of your house and end up on the streets or in a group home. Nowadays, when you tell your mom, she might say, “Well, I already knew — you watch RuPaul all the time. I was just waiting for you to tell me.” It’s not like you’re going to get killed walking down the street with a rainbow flag anymore.

How did your journey as a creative begin, and when did advocacy become part of your work?

I’ve been singing since I was four years old, but my journey toward being fluid with my homosexuality came later in life. I grew up heavily in church during a more discreet time. I remember a pastor bringing me upstairs to show me videos of myself, pointing out my feminine mannerisms. That had me second-guessing everything — my voice, the way I moved, the way I did things — because it wasn’t masculine enough.

My grandmother was very strict. I couldn’t go anywhere or really have friends. A lot of my artistry comes from having to find myself. I truly found myself when I went on my first big world tour called Night of the Proms in Europe. I performed with artists like Sinéad O’Connor, Robin Gibb from the Bee Gees, Tears for Fears, Simple Minds, and Dennis DeYoung from Styx. I got to sing lead for 30,000 people each night.

I knew I was gay, but I had never lived in it. When I returned to America around 2008 or 2009, that’s when I really found myself as an artist. I stopped listening to naysayers. Suddenly, the churches and people who had criticized me were at my shows saying they always knew I was amazing.

Do you consider yourself an activist or spokesperson for LGBTQ issues?

I’m not out here picketing or being part of clubs doing traditional advocacy work. That also comes from where I come from — I don’t seek out groups or advocacy organizations. Maybe I should, because we all need different voices.

I was talking to somebody about this recently, and I said I wish I had a “me” when I was growing up — a positive influence instead of people trying to either shun you or take advantage of you. Cycles need to be broken. Kids are being louder and prouder, speaking their minds about how they feel and should be treated. It’s important that us older uncles teach them what we know to help them avoid certain pitfalls.

Do you feel that creative expression offers healing for both the artist and the audience?

Absolutely. This goes back to church — music is healing. Music can bring about happiness, joy, sadness, anger, depending on the person and what they’re going through. Music speaks to situations. You could play a certain song and it reminds you of a date, or a song your grandmother loved. Music has always had meaning.

Songs like “Heaven Loves the Children” are really important because we all need to know that even in today’s society, with everything that’s happening politically, God still loves us. Heaven still wants us — not just gay and straight people, but black, white, Hispanic, trans, bisexual, pansexual, sapiosexual, everyone.

We need music that brings healing and love. People are really hurting out here, and we need that message right now.

What barriers have you encountered as a black queer artist?

Every artist goes through barriers, but I’ve always been an artist first, a singer first. All the other stuff is to the side because when you’re a singer, you have to be able to sing. When you’re an artist, you need to stand for something.

I’ve always sung in straight hood clubs in Boston, straight venues, everywhere. Nobody really asks questions because I can sing well. I’ve learned to adapt to different situations by living in New York and Boston, singing in holes in the wall, hood places, white places, everywhere. That taught me how to deal with different audiences and understand what songs work where.

What’s the power of art to spark social change, especially around public health issues?

Art is crucial because it gets people’s attention. Whether it’s a song, play, skit, dance, or picture, art gains attention for the power to create social change. We have dance performances tributing people who’ve passed from health issues, art exhibits, volumes of songs for AIDS Day, AIDS Day concerts — all using art to share viewpoints on social change.

There’s no wrong in art. That’s your gift to the world. God made us all different with different lifestyles and views, so therefore our art is different. It’s about having the willingness and freedom to share your viewpoint through your art.

Are there artists who inspire your approach as a queer person?

Durand Bernarr is an amazing artist who stands up for the queer community. He’s a huge advocate who doesn’t back down. He’s free wherever he goes and the same person everywhere.

Billy Porter — I think people don’t understand what it takes to be loud, proud, free, and unapologetic. He’s an amazing advocate I look up to.

RuPaul has done so much for the community through drag, music, and creating lanes for people who want to be in that space. He releases music every two months, it seems.

How can institutions and communities better support artists like yourself?

Be willing to do the work. Support LGBTQ artists out here. I notice they’re not supported — only certain few get supported. If you want to do the work, do it fully.

I’m thinking to myself now because I said I’m not an advocate, so I need to get up and do the work as well. Figure out what the work is, do research, find out what I can do to help the next artist like me or young person like me. We need to get out of ourselves and figure out ways to help, not just talk about it but really do it. There’s so much going on and people need help.

What advice would you give to young black queer creatives?

Believe in your gift. Don’t let anybody water you down or tell you what you’re supposed to be. If you feel you have something and you are great, be great. Just because somebody else may not see it doesn’t mean it’s not great.

You have to be your biggest cheerleader in small and big victories. Pat yourself on the back every time because you can’t expect applause from everyone else. That won’t always bring validation if you don’t feel it within yourself.

We only have one life, and all of us have a gift. Use yours because there’s only one you. Don’t listen to anybody telling you to be anything but what you want to be. Break out of the box because we have enough clones and copies. We need the you that God created with the gift God gave you.

If you believe in yourself and have faith, you can go so far and see things you’ve never seen. I’m telling you this as a 41-year-old man who’s been doing this for so long. I’ve sung background for artists, done destination weddings, traveled the world with just my voice.

Learning from setbacks

There were times I wanted to quit, especially after American Idol Season 13. That was a crazy experience where producers told me to twerk for the judges. When the cameras rolled, I went in saying, “Hey, I’m Troi from Boston,” and I twerked. The judges were confused, and it became this awkward thing that followed me.

They edited it so much that when you type my name, that’s all you see. I remember watching the episode while getting evicted, sitting on the floor with boxes around me. I thought my life was going to change, but instead, I was losing my house.

But even through all that, the lesson remains: believe in yourself and check in with your mental health. Get your mental together because this world can be hard and cruel, but if you know who you are, you’ll be okay.