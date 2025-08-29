AgaveSol brings a love frequency to Atlanta’s house scene

The Atlanta-based DJ blends soulful roots, timeless influences, and high-frequency energy to keep house music’s love alive

Atlanta has always been known as a cultural capital in the South—home to hip-hop legends, R&B innovators, and a growing electronic community that’s carving out its own identity. Within this thriving scene stands AgaveSol, an Atlanta-based DJ whose sound is as soulful as her name. She’s not only spinning tracks, but carrying the spirit of house music into the next generation.

The meaning behind the name

When asked how her name came to be, AgaveSol recalls a story that feels fitting for her warm and radiant energy: “DJ Agave came about because people kept saying I have a sweet disposition, a sweet soul. It started out as ‘Agape’ first, then transitioned to ‘Agave.'”

The word agape—Greek for unconditional love—captures her essence, while agave represents something just as powerful: a resilient plant with deep roots, known for its sweetness. It’s a name that mirrors her style—rooted, soulful, and sweet with intention.

Carrying the lineage of house

AgaveSol isn’t shy about naming the giants who came before her. When reflecting on the figures who have shaped house music, she lists names without hesitation: “I would say, Carl Cox, Frankie Knuckles, and Todd Terry. I chose those musicians because they have definitely set the trajectory of house music.”

For her, these aren’t just DJs or producers—they are architects of sound who expanded the possibilities of dance culture. Frankie Knuckles, the “Godfather of House,” laid the blueprint in Chicago. Carl Cox became a global force, taking the genre from underground clubs to massive festivals. Todd Terry brought soulful grooves to the forefront.

“The sounds of house music throughout the decades have changed, but it’s still very soulful,” she says, highlighting what she sees as the unshakable core of the genre.

The frequency of love

Beyond the history, AgaveSol emphasizes the energy that drives house music. For her, it’s not just about beats per minute or catchy hooks—it’s about vibration. “House music is the music that drives me because it’s a clean frequency, it’s a high frequency in music. It’s always talking about love and inspiration. It’s expressed in a way that is positive, that has just carried the love frequency.”

That love frequency is what makes her sets stand out. Every track she chooses is intentional—meant not just to make people dance, but to uplift them. In a time when music can often lean on darker themes, AgaveSol sees house as a refuge, a space where healing and joy are at the forefront.

Looking ahead

As her name grows, so does her vision. AgaveSol isn’t only concerned with spinning records—she’s focused on preserving the essence of house music while contributing her own perspective. By centering love, positivity, and soulful energy, she represents a new chapter in the culture’s evolution.

For her, DJing is as much about storytelling as it is about rhythm. Each set becomes a carefully woven narrative, blending the history of the genre with her own creative imprint, ensuring that audiences not only dance but feel deeply connected to the music’s roots.

With a philosophy grounded in high frequency and a sound rooted in history, AgaveSol is more than just another DJ in the scene—she’s part of a movement that keeps the heart of house alive. Whether in an intimate set or on a festival stage, her goal remains the same: to move bodies, raise spirits, and carry forward the timeless soul of house music.

In every beat, she seeks to remind listeners that house is more than entertainment—it’s a culture, a healing space, and above all, a love frequency that never fades.