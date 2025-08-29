Atlanta Dream and CashApp partner to eliminate debt

On the 62nd commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s indelible “I Have a Dream” speech, the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream announced it has partnered with CashApp and ForgiveCo. to eliminate millions of dollars of debt for 3,500 families across Atlanta.
Debt elimination for qualified families
The financial relief program will eliminate debt in amounts ranging from $500 to $80,000 for each family. Areas were chosen for debt relief based on a study of zip codes with the highest debt-to-income ratios.
Atlanta Dream President Morgan Shaw Parker and CashApp counsel lead Chrysty Esperanza said families receiving those letters notifying them their debt has been relieved include the Sweet Auburn District, where MLK was born and raised, and the area around the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The WNBA also hosted a basketball clinic for area kids
The Atlanta Dream, which was named after Dr. King’s seminal speech at the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963, held the press conference at the rec center. The team also hosted a basketball camp for youth in the Adamsville neighborhood. The teens and preteens were taken through skill stations, shooting, games, and leadership lessons from Atlanta Dream front office staff and players, and Cash App executives.
“This is in one of the zip codes where many of the individuals that will have that debt relieved are receiving those letters starting tomorrow,” she said. “So some of the children of those families are able to participate here.”
Atlanta Dream’s owner said sports should be used to enact social change
Larry Gottesdiener, majority owner of the Atlanta Dream, said sports can leverage its platform and visibility to make positive contributions to the community, particularly in those neighborhoods that are the most distressed.
“We believe sports is a catalyst for social change,” Gottesdiener said. “And we are proud to stand with Cash App and ForgiveCo to deliver real impact where it’s needed most. Together, we’re proving that sports teams can be powerful agents for transformation, rooted in purpose and committed to strengthening our communities.”
Atlanta Dream President Morgan Shaw Parker and and Cash App counsel lead Chrysty Esperanza (Photo by Terry Shropshire for rolling out)
The debt relief program will help families ‘breathe’
Shaw Parker said the debt forgiveness program is part of a larger campaign to enhance economic empowerment in the community.
“You can’t just relieve debt and expect that that might not happen again,” she said. “So we’re looking forward to partnering with others and Cash App as well to really figure out what is the financial literacy piece of it? What is the wealth management piece of that? And then how does that lead to long-term generational wealth?”
Through its innovative model, ForgiveCo acquires qualifying debt at a reduced rate and wipes out the whole balance, freeing recipients from financial strain and paving the way toward long-term stability.
Craig Antico, CEO of ForgiveCo., said the debt forgiveness program, which is now underway in Atlanta, is more than a financial gesture by the three companies. It’s about contributing to a foundation where families can come from underneath their debt and begin to thrive.
“Behind every debt is a real person, a parent, a family under strain,” Antico said. “What we do is more than eliminate balances. We give people room to breathe, hope to dream, and the reassurance that they don’t have to carry this burden alone.”