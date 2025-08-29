Atlanta Dream and CashApp partner to eliminate debt

Families in specific zip codes will begin receiving letters in the mail in the coming days to relieve their debt

On the 62nd commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s indelible “I Have a Dream” speech, the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream announced it has partnered with CashApp and ForgiveCo. to eliminate millions of dollars of debt for 3,500 families across Atlanta.

Debt elimination for qualified families

The financial relief program will eliminate debt in amounts ranging from $500 to $80,000 for each family. Areas were chosen for debt relief based on a study of zip codes with the highest debt-to-income ratios.

Atlanta Dream President Morgan Shaw Parker and CashApp counsel lead Chrysty Esperanza said families receiving those letters notifying them their debt has been relieved include the Sweet Auburn District, where MLK was born and raised, and the area around the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The WNBA also hosted a basketball clinic for area kids

The Atlanta Dream, which was named after Dr. King’s seminal speech at the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963, held the press conference at the rec center. The team also hosted a basketball camp for youth in the Adamsville neighborhood. The teens and preteens were taken through skill stations, shooting, games, and leadership lessons from Atlanta Dream front office staff and players, and Cash App executives.

“This is in one of the zip codes where many of the individuals that will have that debt relieved are receiving those letters starting tomorrow,” she said. “So some of the children of those families are able to participate here.”

Atlanta Dream’s owner said sports should be used to enact social change

Larry Gottesdiener, majority owner of the Atlanta Dream, said sports can leverage its platform and visibility to make positive contributions to the community, particularly in those neighborhoods that are the most distressed.

“We believe sports is a catalyst for social change,” Gottesdiener said. “And we are proud to stand with Cash App and ForgiveCo to deliver real impact where it’s needed most. Together, we’re proving that sports teams can be powerful agents for transformation, rooted in purpose and committed to strengthening our communities.”

Atlanta Dream President Morgan Shaw Parker and and Cash App counsel lead Chrysty Esperanza (Photo by Terry Shropshire for rolling out)