Fresh Friday: Joey Bada$$, Ella Mai, and more deliver

From Joey Bada$$’s Lonely at the Top to Ella Mai’s “Tell Her,” this week’s lineup spans hip-hop grit, smooth R&B, and Afrobeat vibes.

Fresh Friday: Albums & Singles – August 29 Releases

Fresh Friday is back, and this week the drop list is heavy. From Joey Bada$$ giving us his most reflective work yet, to SPINALL bringing Lagos grooves to the world, and Bryson Tiller serving smooth R&B energy there’s plenty to soundtrack your weekend.

Joey Bada$$ – Lonely at the Top

Joey Bada$$ proves why he’s one of rap’s most consistent lyricists. Lonely at the Top is sharp and reflective, pairing his signature grit with deep commentary about fame, personal growth, and the weight of staying true in an industry that tests loyalty. It’s part therapy, part declaration, and all Joey.

Blood Orange – Essex Honey

Dev Hynes brings textures of funk, soul, and avant-pop to Essex Honey. It’s layered and unpredictable, with sounds that drift from intimate grooves to sweeping, cinematic arrangements. Hynes thrives in that space between genres, and this project captures that artistic freedom perfectly.

Glokk40Spaz – BABY WHOA 2

Glokk40Spaz brings relentless energy with BABY WHOA 2. The production is heavy, the flow is raw, and every track feels urgent. This project is designed to rattle speakers and showcase his ability to thrive in chaos while keeping the street edge intact.

Westside Gunn – Heels Have Eyes 2

Westside Gunn continues his run of cinematic storytelling with Heels Have Eyes 2. The album is filled with off kilter beats, vivid imagery, and the Griselda polish that makes every project feel like high art. It is haunting, stylish, and unapologetically raw.

Rakim & Big Ghost Ltd. – G.O.Ds NETWORK – The RE-UP

Rakim proves why he remains the God MC. Linking with Big Ghost Ltd., he delivers The RE-UP, a project steeped in sharp lyricism and uncompromising beats. It is timeless, gritty, and a reminder that the foundation of hip hop still holds power.

Duke Deuce – Rebirth

Duke Deuce refuses to let crunk fade. Rebirth is rowdy, high energy, and pure Memphis fire. Every track is built for turning up, mosh pits, and unapologetic fun. His charisma drives the entire project.

Kwamé – The Diferent Kids

Kwamé shows his creativity on The Diferent Kids. The production is inventive, the wordplay is witty, and the spirit of innovation is at the core. It is another reminder that Kwamé has always been one step ahead of the curve.

Gyakie – After Midnight

Gyakie owns her lane with After Midnight. Smooth Afro pop rhythms and sultry vocals make this album perfect for intimate late night settings. It is tender, soulful, and a celebration of modern African sound.

SPINALL – ÈKÓ GROOVE

SPINALL captures the energy of Lagos nightlife with ÈKÓ GROOVE. The beats are vibrant, the rhythms are global, and the vibe is pure celebration. It is a project that demands movement and shows why Afrobeat continues to lead the world stage.

Singles

DJ Khaled – “Brother” (ft. Post Malone & YoungBoy Never Broke Again)

Khaled pulls together Post Malone’s melodic vocals with YoungBoy’s raw energy to create “Brother.” The record is both soulful and street, balancing vulnerability with intensity.

DJ Snake & Don Toliver – “Something Wrong”

“Something Wrong” is hypnotic and moody. Don Toliver’s smooth vocals ride effortlessly over DJ Snake’s sleek production, giving the track late night energy and crossover appeal.

Fridayy – “Below Zero”

Fridayy delivers a song full of emotion with “Below Zero.” His voice cuts through icy production, creating a track that feels both intimate and cinematic.

The Kid LAROI – “SHE DON’T NEED TO KNOW”

The Kid LAROI stays in his melodic rap bag with “SHE DON’T NEED TO KNOW.” It is catchy, heartfelt, and built for repeat plays, proving his global reach continues to grow.

Yung Kayo – “Walking”

“Walking” is quirky and futuristic, reflecting Yung Kayo’s youthful energy. The song is playful yet confident, showing why his style sets him apart in a crowded space.

DJ Khaled, Vybz Cartel & Buju Banton – “You Remind Me”

“You Remind Me” is heavy with dancehall energy. Vybz Cartel and Buju Banton bring legendary voices, while Khaled anchors the track with big, global appeal.

Icewear Vezzo – “Free”

Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo stays gritty with “Free.” The song is raw, street focused, and full of defiance, marking another solid entry in his catalog.

Bryson Tiller – “When I Pull Up”

Bryson Tiller returns with smooth vocals on “When I Pull Up.” It is sultry and intimate, reminding fans why he remains one of R&B’s go to voices.

Russ – “Recognize” (ft. Jessy Blakemore)

Russ blends his introspective style with Jessy Blakemore’s soulful vocals on “Recognize.” The result is a heartfelt and melodic track with replay value.

Pluto – “Party All Night”

“Party All Night” lives up to its title. High energy and unapologetic, it is a track built for the club and guaranteed to keep crowds moving.

Ella Mai – “Tell Her”

Ella Mai continues to deliver timeless R&B with “Tell Her.” The track is vulnerable, emotional, and driven by her powerful storytelling and vocals.

JAI’LEN JOSEY – “Freak”

JAI’LEN JOSEY leans fully into her fearless artistry with “Freak.” The track is sultry, bold, and unapologetic, pushing her voice and personality to the forefront.

Jhonny Venus – “Shooter”

“Shooter” is hard hitting and unfiltered. Johnny Venus shows intensity and vibes, placing himself as one to watch in the underground space.

This week’s Fresh Friday mix gives us legends, rising stars, and global sounds all colliding. Whether you’re in the mood for late-night Afro vibes, gritty Memphis energy, or sultry R&B, these drops keep the culture moving forward.