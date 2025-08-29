Gordo creates internet mystery with 25 second clip

The DJ’s preview featuring Mariah McKay generated 22 million views and sparked debates about AI authenticity while rumors swirled about a Playboy contract that may not exist

DJ Gordo turned a routine music preview into an internet phenomenon August 20 when he posted a 25 second clip featuring an enigmatic model that would captivate millions and launch countless investigations into her identity.

The video showed a woman in a revealing white outfit moving slowly to unreleased music while Gordo’s caption matched the song’s lyrics about being calm and cool in someone’s direct messages. Within hours, the post exploded across social media, accumulating over 22 million views as users flooded the comments demanding to know who the mystery woman was.

The hunt begins

Internet detectives quickly mobilized to identify the model, eventually discovering her as Mariah McKay through various social media searches. The revelation only intensified interest as people dove deeper into her online presence, finding an Instagram account with over 67,000 followers but a surprisingly modest X following of just 2,700.

Gordo capitalized on the viral moment by using McKay’s visual to promote his final summer shows across the world. On Instagram, he expressed gratitude for what he called one of the most amazing summers of his life while strategically featuring the now famous clip. The timing proved perfect as the DJ had recently returned from Europe where he helped Drake finish work on the upcoming ICEMAN album scheduled for late 2025.

The collaboration between Gordo and Drake began around the 2022 Honestly Nevermind project, and Drake specifically flew the DJ to Europe last month to assist with completing his latest work. This connection added another layer of intrigue to the viral post, as fans wondered whether the preview might connect to Drake’s upcoming release.

Reality versus artificial

As McKay’s popularity surged overnight, strange theories began circulating about her authenticity. Some social media users questioned whether she was actually human or an incredibly sophisticated AI creation. The debate grew so intense that internet investigators began analyzing her social media presence for evidence either way.

Hypefresh reporter Kendra J Styles investigated both the AI claims and another rumor suggesting McKay had signed a Playboy contract within 24 hours of going viral. Styles found active social media accounts featuring videos of McKay taking selfies and dancing, which seemed to support her being real. However, no definitive proof emerged to completely settle the AI debate, and the Playboy contract story appeared entirely unsubstantiated despite widespread sharing.

The lack of concrete evidence about the supposed Playboy deal didn’t stop the rumor from spreading across platforms. Multiple users claimed to be researching the contract’s validity, but none produced documentation or official statements confirming any such agreement existed.

Marketing mastery or lucky accident

Whether Gordo anticipated this level of viral success remains unclear, but his handling of the situation demonstrated savvy promotional instincts. By maintaining mystery around both the music and the model initially, he generated organic engagement that traditional advertising could never achieve.

The incident highlights how quickly internet culture can transform unknown individuals into trending topics. McKay went from relative obscurity to having millions of people searching her name within a single day. Her Instagram following likely experienced significant growth, though specific numbers weren’t immediately available.

The timing also benefited Gordo’s career momentum following his high profile work with Drake. Association with one of music’s biggest stars already elevated his profile, but this viral moment established him as someone capable of commanding massive attention independently.

Comments under the original post continue debating every aspect of the situation from McKay’s authenticity to the music’s quality to whether the entire thing was a calculated marketing campaign. Some users praised Gordo’s promotional genius while others focused solely on identifying and learning more about McKay.

The controversy even reached mainstream music media, with various outlets covering the story and attempting to verify the swirling rumors. Despite extensive coverage, the Playboy contract story remains unconfirmed, existing primarily as social media speculation that took on a life of its own.