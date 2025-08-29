Katrina: Come Hell and High Water: Must-Watch Netflix Doc

If there’s one docuseries to watch this month, Katrina: Come Hell and High Water—more than just must-see TV, it’s a visceral, unforgettable experience that demands your attention and reflection. Twenty years after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans , this three-part Netflix docuseries, executive produced by Spike Lee, Sam Pollard, and Geeta Gandbhir, and directed by Gandbhir, Samantha Knowles, and Lee himself, dives deeper and darker than any news report. Featuring raw, firsthand accounts from survivors, journalists like Katy Reckdahl, musicians such as Mervin “Kid Merv” Campbell, and public figures including former Mayor Marc H. Morial , it tells the city’s story in its own voice. This is real, raw, and unapologetically honest. Through never-before-seen footage, it grabs hold of your heart and doesn’t let go, capturing a city’s pain, resilience, and spirit like never before.

In a recent conversation, showrunner Alisa Payne, Sam Pollard, Geeta Gandbhir and Samantha Knowles revealed how Katrina: Come Hell and High Water came to life as a deeply personal and urgent project. Building on the legacy of When the Levees Broke, they aimed to tell fresh, compelling, and varied stories from survivors, highlighting long-time residents and the new generation shaped by Katrina. Spike Lee, was drawn to telling the “Here and Now” story showing that two decades later, systemic neglect continues to impact New Orleans’ Black communities. The team carefully curated a 360-degree view of the disaster, combining never-before-seen home videos with on-the-ground testimonies to illuminate both the heartbreak and the enduring spirit of the city. Their goal was to reveal truths, debunk misinformation, and ensure this history guides us as climate disasters rise globally.

From the jump, Come Hell and High Water grabs you with the pulse and color of the Lower 9th Ward; the neighborhood’s spirit splashed across old home videos just days before the water came crashing in. Don’t expect dry talking-head history; this is living, bleeding testimony. Survivors drag you into the chaos and demand you feel every bit of it, from the struggle for help to the side-eye and shade thrown at a government that was M.I.A. when it mattered most.

Episode after episode, the series flips the script on what you thought you knew. Yes, it’s tough, sometimes infuriating, but Katrina was never just about the storm. It was about community…about who gets left behind and who decides to come back and rebuild. Spike Lee, you already know, doesn’t pull punches. By episode three, it’s clear: New Orleans is nobody’s tragedy, it’s a lesson in survival, hustle, and radical hope.

Critics and fans aren’t just tuning in; they’re talking. The third episode is a standout, digging into the deeper wounds and unresolved questions that still resonate in Black and Brown communities across America. Some say it’s the best take on Katrina yet—a heartfelt tribute and a cautionary tale rolled into one.

This series is for the culture. It’s for anyone who ever doubted the power of community, the force of Black resilience, or the importance of telling our own stories on our terms. If you care about justice, equity, and real talk about what America gets wrong and what we get right when we climb out of the water together—Katrina: Come Hell and High Water will keep you glued to your seat and texting your friends, “You watching this?” So go ahead, hit play, take it all in and let it move you. Because some storms shake a city, but stories like this one shake the world. Stream it. Share it. Remember it. Watch Katrina: Come Hell and High Water only on Netflix.